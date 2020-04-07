Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
17/04/2020 19:55:37 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions

 
 
17/04/2020    18:32 GMT+7

A group of students from the HCM City Economics and Laws University has found a method to reduce motorcycle emissions by raising an algae species.

The algae, combined with chlorophyll, can create a filter to reduce environmental pollution.

Tran Gia Linh, a member of the group, said she at times could not see the ground when looking down from the eighth floor of her dormitory at 9 am, which she attributed to the high level of photochemical smog.

Students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes



At 5 pm, when driving motorbikes from the school to the city, Linh was in a traffic jam. She fekt suffocated because of the dust and the smoke from motorbikes’ exhaust pipes. She decided to carry out research to find a way to reduce CO2 from the exhaust pipes.


Linh’s team read a report which shows that CO2 emissions are 64 percent of the reasons behind global warming. They want to find a solution that reduces CO2 emissions to the environment.

The students chose to work on algae, because they believe it has strong CO2 absorption capacity, can easily live in harsh environments and can absorb up to 80 percent of CO2 emission volume.

The algae-made filter that the team is researching is different from others: it is new, feasible, cheap, friendly to the environment, and easy to use.

 
They decided to raise algae in exhaust pipes. They will install a device behind the pipe, which comprises one membrane with algae, and one membrane with water and nutrients needed to feed algae.

They decided to raise algae in exhaust pipes. They will install a device behind the pipe, which comprises one membrane with algae, and one membrane with water and nutrients needed to feed algae.


The students are moving ahead with their research to find the most feasible designs.

“The idea sounds crazy, but it can turn into reality,” Linh said.

“We came up with the decision to make a diaphragm that minimizes the CO2 coming from motorcycle exhaust pipe to the environment by growing algae and chlorophyll,” she explained.

The students are now researching materials and are going to carry out experiments in laboratory.

With the support and professional advice from many parties, including teachers from the University of Science and Technology, International University and UPSHIFT Organizing Committee (a project to find and nurture community projects), they are determined to proceed with the project.

“We want to do something to contribute to the cause of environmental protection,” Linh said, adding that they want to cooperate with people who share the same sense of purpose. 

Thanh Lich

Vietnam began attending International Mathematics Olympiads (IMO) in 1974. Since then, 11 female students have won medals from the competitions.

.
Latest news

