Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control

Students of nearly 30 cities and provinces are set to go back to school on April 27 after the novel coronavirus epidemic has been under control in the country.

Students are required to wear face masks and wash their hands before entering the classroom

Millions of students of all grades had been forced to stay at home and experience distance learning provided by teachers through apps since the disease broke out in January. Now when the disease has been kept in check, they, mostly 9th and 12th graders, were allowed to return to school.

To welcome students back, school management in collaboration with relevant agencies have disinfected classrooms and other facilities to ensure they are safe for students.

Many schools have set up hand wash basins in front of the school gate or deployed staff to check students’ body temperature before they come in. Students are required to wear face masks and maintain a safe distance, and this practice is strictly monitored through the CCTV system.

Over the past few weeks, school management has worked out plans to receive students in two shifts, with one in the morning and the other in the afternoon, trying to help students get back on track. VOV

Lack of classrooms make social distancing at schools difficult Schools in some provinces that have allowed students to go back to class said it was difficult to keep a safe distance in class due to lack of seats for students.