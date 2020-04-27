Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control

 
 
27/04/2020    13:56 GMT+7

Students of nearly 30 cities and provinces are set to go back to school on April 27 after the novel coronavirus epidemic has been under control in the country.

students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control hinh 0

Students are required to wear face masks and wash their hands before entering the classroom

Millions of students of all grades had been forced to stay at home and experience distance learning provided by teachers through apps since the disease broke out in January. Now when the disease has been kept in check, they, mostly 9th and 12th graders, were allowed to return to school.

To welcome students back, school management in collaboration with relevant agencies have disinfected classrooms and other facilities to ensure they are safe for students.

Many schools have set up hand wash basins in front of the school gate or deployed staff to check students’ body temperature before they come in. Students are required to wear face masks and maintain a safe distance, and this practice is strictly monitored through the CCTV system.  

 

Over the past few weeks, school management has worked out plans to receive students in two shifts, with one in the morning and the other in the afternoon, trying to help students get back on track. VOV 

Schools in some provinces that have allowed students to go back to class said it was difficult to keep a safe distance in class due to lack of seats for students.

High schools and universities in Hanoi plan to reopen from May 4, head of the city's People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said on Wednesday. 

 
 

Other News

.
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for blood donation since hospitals face a severe shortage following the lengthy social distancing order.

SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Plans to monitor driving tests with CCTV cameras may be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A crash between a car and a motorbike in the northern province of Vinh Phuc’s Tam Dao District has left four dead.

PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR.

PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

After two days of the Government’s decision to ease social distancing while continuing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 epidemic in the new context, preventive measures have been strictly implemented at the Noi Bai Airport.

SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Hanoi-based High-level People’s Court will open an appeal trial on May 4 for a case of acquiring State-owned land illegally in the central city that involved two former top leaders of Da Nang and real estate mogul Phan Van Anh Vu.

SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Despite its limited resources, Vietnam has supported many other nations worldwide in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, proving itself as a responsible member of the international community,

SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

After seven consecutive days of recording no new cases of COVID-19, social distancing regulations were eased in Hanoi at midnight on April 23.

SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam still stood at 270 as of 6pm of April 26 with no new infections reported over the last couple of days, according to the national steering committee of COVID-19 prevention and control.

VIETNAM & WORLDicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, Vietjet Air, and relevant Indonesian agencies to bring home more than 100 Vietnamese citizens on April 26.

SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

Easing of social distancing wins public support

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR,

SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

No evidence people who develop antibodies after recovering are protected against a second infection.

SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Universities have had to provide lectures online as a temporary solution during the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts believe that e-learning will become an indispensable part of higher education in Vietnam.

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Four people who refused to work for local agencies after finishing overseas training courses funded by Quang Ngai province have been forced to pay 200 percent of the training fee.

SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

HCM City authorities are preparing to receive around 10,000 Vietnamese from Covid-19-affected countries.

SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The strategy devised by scientists was to keep large parts of society open but not everyone is convinced.

SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused approximately 5 million workers to either lose their jobs or stop work until further notice, therefore bringing the number of employed people during Q1 to a ten-year record low.

PHOTOSicon  26/04/2020 

With the opening of eateries and cafes in Hanoi, many establishments have set out a range of policies aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The sombre milestone is reached with 2.8 million infections, Johns Hopkins University figures say.

