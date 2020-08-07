Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Students show how far 1,000 dong can go

08/08/2020    15:26 GMT+7

Money raised by saving 1,000 dong each day by Tran Quang Khai High School’s students has helped build houses, roads and power lines in Khoai Chau District, the northern province of Hung Yen since 2015.

Students show how far 1,000 dong can go
A new house of Nguyen Khac Lang and Trinh Thi Quyen in the commune’s Yen Vinh Village, built by the students' donation. — Photo: VNN

The movement that called upon every student to save VND1,000 (US$4 cents) each day was launched by the school’s youth union to raise students’ awareness of saving money and encourage them to do kind things for others.

Tran Xuan Dong, principal of the school, said: “When the movement was launched, it received applause from both students and their parents.”

The funds are used to build public works and help local disadvantaged people, he said.

“We want to tell the students that although VND1,000 is a very small amount of money, many VND1,000 notes can do big things,” he said.

After a month of the movement, the school’s youth union had collected VND30 million ($1,300), he said.

Then, the youth union contacted Da Trach Commune, Khoai Chau District, to ask for a list of disadvantaged people, Vietnamnet online newspaper reported.

The youth union decided to give the money to Nguyen Khac Lang and his wife Trinh Thi Quyen in the commune’s Yen Vinh Village to help them build a new house.

Lang served in the war against the US while Quyen was a member of the Vietnam Young Volunteer Force during that war time. The couple has been married for more than 30 years.

They and their four children lived in an old house that had become seriously downgraded by 2015. During the rainy season, rainwater would pour in due to the cracked roof, Quyen said.

She added that after returning from the war, her husband was often ill so Quyen had to work very hard to provide for them.

 

After the house was downgraded, the couple had to use their savings and borrow money from relatives to re-build it, she said.

When they prepared to borrow money to re-build the house, the school’s youth union offered them help, she said.

“We felt very happy with the offer,” she said.

Three months later, the couple’s new house was completed.

Dong said the funding was also used to help build a road connecting Ung Dinh and Dong Tao communes, a power line between Yen Vinh and Da Trach villages and another power line in Binh Minh Commune.

The students of the school also helped out with the construction.

The move aimed to train the students to love labour and be responsible towards the community, he said.

The movement had also been run this year in the school and the funds would be used to help disadvantage students, he said.  VNS

