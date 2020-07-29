Suspects of bank robbery in Hanoi arrested

Two men suspected of robbing VNĐ942 million during an armed bank raid have been arrested.

Phung Huu Manh, 23 years old and Hoang Ngoc, 32 years old have been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Hanoi. — Photo baogiaothong.vn

They are Phung Huu Manh, 23 years old and Hoang Ngoc, 32 years old. Both are living in Dong Da District, Hanoi.

At 10am on Monday, two men wearing face masks walked into Ngoc Khanh Branch of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), pulled out guns and threatened banks staff and security guards.

The pair escaped with cash then stole a motorbike before making their escape.

According to police, Ngoc had planned the robbery to pay off debts.

Ngoc was arrested on early Wednesday morning while hiding in Hai Phong City. Manh was arrested at his house on Truc Khe Street on Tuesday night. — VNS