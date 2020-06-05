Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/06/2020 08:33:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Best healthcare services for all

 
 
06/06/2020    08:29 GMT+7

Bach Mai Hospital, one of the biggest public hospitals in the country, has recently announced it would gradually wipe out so-called “serviced beds” or “beds on demand”.

Best healthcare services for all
Bach Mai Hospital. (Illustrative image. – Photo : VNA)

It means all patients would be treated fairly in public healthcare facilities.

Of course, the plan was applauded by many people, especially those on low incomes, because they thought it was a way to wipe out the rich-poor gap in public health facilities and ensure all patients were treated fairly.

In prestigious public hospitals like Bach Mai, overloading of patients is common, meaning a lot of patients have to share beds, with some even having to lie in hospital corridors.

Those who want to have their own beds have to pay extra.

To deal with this, hospitals set up “serviced beds” or “beds on demand”.

Hospitals expanded most rooms and departments, while doctors and nurses were willing to narrow their offices to have as many “serviced beds” as possible, because many high-income patients want to pay for more convenience and high-quality service in public hospitals.

In contrast to the well-furnished private rooms for the rich, there are crowded community rooms with dozens of beds which were shared by two or three patients.

Many people believed that hospitals had focused too much on investing in the service to collect more money from rich patients while the quality of treatment and beds for patients with medical insurance was not guaranteed.

This caused concern among patients.

Rich and poor arguments

Many people, especially those on low incomes, said all patients must be treated equally in public hospitals. Hospitals are where places for medical treatment, not for vacation. If someone had a lot of money, they should go to private hospitals where they would be treated with convenience.

“I was very happy to know that Bach Mai would wipe out the serviced beds,” said Le Thu Tra, a 50-year-old worker living in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan District.

“I felt sorry for myself when I had to share bed with another patient while in serviced departments, one patient could have a private room with an air-conditioner,” Tra said.

“It presented inequality in medical treatment at public hospitals,” the female worker said.

Hoang Tien Hung, 50, a resident of Hoang Mai District, said: “As a guard of a residential building, I could never afford serviced beds in hospitals. So, I have no way to share the bed with other patients who really want to stay comfortable.”

“Why don’t rich people go to private hospitals where they can enjoy convenience?”, Hung said.

People thought that if there are no serviced beds in public hospitals, there will be better services for all.

 

However, the middle- and high-income people thought different.

“I could afford private hospitals, but I preferred public hospitals such as Bach Mai or Viet Duc. Because they had more experienced and high-qualified doctors than in private hospitals,” said Nguyen Ngoc Mai, a businesswoman.

“So, I found that public hospitals providing serviced beds was reasonable. The service brought profits which were used to invest in medical facilities and improved quality of healthcare services and health workers’ qualification,” Mai said.

“This benefited both the hospital and patients. So why would the serviced beds be wiped out?” the businesswoman said.

“I did not feel like I was stealing any chances from anyone,” she said.

Meanwhile, Pham Van Minh, a manager of a foreign-invested company in Hanoi expressed his opinion that: “I trust doctors in public hospitals. This way is not fair to the rich.”

“Perhaps wiping out serviced beds in public hospitals would take chances of receiving the best medical treatment for high-income persons. The decision seemed to be in line with the market economic rules,” he said.

Best service for all

According to leaders of Bach Mai Hospital, the plan was essential to narrow rich-and-poor gaps in the public healthcare facilities and ensure equality in healthcare access of all people.

“When the patient bed-sharing situation is finished, all patients would be offered similar service. It is equality,” said Doctor Duong Duc Hung, deputy director of Bach Mai Hospital.

“Once beds on demand no longer exist, we will offer a wide range of healthcare packages which prioritise patients’ benefits and treatment quality,” the doctor said. 

Speaking with Kinh Tế & Đô Thị (Economy and City) newspaper, Dr. Tran Van Phuc from Saint Paul Hospital in Hanoi, said that to realise the plan, Bach Mai Hospital must improve all services of medical examination and treatment to attract more patients as well as increase professional expertise and economic effects.

“This was an inevitable and necessary thing that should have been done a long time ago,” said Phuc.

“More patients mean more profit. It should not offer more high-cost serviced beds which took opportunities of fair treatment from other patients,” said the doctor.

It is true that socialising education and health care should not mean narrowing the chances of accessing public facilities of vulnerable groups.  VNS

Chu Lan Huong

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection

Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital was disinfected on March 28 after it was linked to novel coronavirus infections. Currently, no one gets in or out of the hospital, except for special cases.

Hanoi hastens efforts to handle COVID-19 hotbed at Bach Mai Hospital

Hanoi hastens efforts to handle COVID-19 hotbed at Bach Mai Hospital

Authorities in Hanoi are ramping up efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus from Bach Mai Hospital.

 
 

Other News

.
Using mobile phone when driving may be strictly banned
Using mobile phone when driving may be strictly banned
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

It may be illegal to use mobile phone when driving or riding a vehicle, according to the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety being drafted by the Ministry of Public Security.

Local inspectors to watchdog national high school graduation exam
Local inspectors to watchdog national high school graduation exam
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Cuong, Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Education and Training, talks about the changes in the inspection process of the national high school graduation exam this year.

Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

Localities throughout the north of the country, including Hanoi, have been enduring a major hot spell at the start of summer with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Each citizen to get unique health identity code
Each citizen to get unique health identity code
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has issued Decision 2153/QD-BYT on regulations on issuance, usage, and management of health identification.

Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country
Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Up to 2,700 foreign experts entering Vietnam in June and July will be quarantined upon arrival, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced in Thursday meeting. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 5
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 5
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam goes through 50 days without local transmission of COVID-19

More efforts needed to protect women, children
More efforts needed to protect women, children
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Violence against women and children is never acceptable, stressed United Nations (UN) agencies, the Government of Vietnam and partners during a campaign launch on Thursday.

Tay Ninh teacher apologises for sexually abusing students
Tay Ninh teacher apologises for sexually abusing students
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A biology teacher at the Phuoc Minh Secondary School in Tay Ninh Province, who was alleged to have sexually abused several male students, issued an apology and resigned on Wednesday. 

Mass grave found in Quang Nam Province
Mass grave found in Quang Nam Province
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The authorities in Quang Nam Province has discovered a mass grave with 17 sets of remains from 50 years ago.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airport runway upgrade to be kicked off this month
Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airport runway upgrade to be kicked off this month
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Two projects worth a total VND4 trillion (USD173.91 million) to upgrade runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports will be started by the end of this month.

Hanoi proposes validation of online teaching
Hanoi proposes validation of online teaching
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Online teaching is the initiative of the country’s education sector, not only for responding to learning in pandemic time.

British pilot's lungs recover by 50 per cent: doctors
British pilot's lungs recover by 50 per cent: doctors
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most seriously ill COVID-19 patient's lungs have recovered by 50 per cent, doctors said on Thursday during a telemedicine consultation.

Excellent students receive scholarships from Germany
Excellent students receive scholarships from Germany
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A total of 93 outstanding students from universities and colleges in Hanoi and neighbouring provinces on Tuesday received scholarships.

Vietnam prepares to face locust invasion
Vietnam prepares to face locust invasion
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has made plans to deal with the coming locust plague including using military and weather radars to detect the locus.

George Floyd: 'Pandemic of racism' led to his death, memorial told
George Floyd: 'Pandemic of racism' led to his death, memorial told
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A memorial service in Minneapolis also saw Rev Al Sharpton vow to "change the whole system of justice".

Binh Thuan farmers dig ponds, build small reservoirs to store water
Binh Thuan farmers dig ponds, build small reservoirs to store water
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Farmers in the south-central province of Binh Thuan in areas without public irrigation systems have dug ponds, built small reservoirs, and installed efficient irrigation systems as drought occurs during the dry season.

Pregnant women cared for in quarantine
Pregnant women cared for in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

More than 200 pregnant women are currently being looked after by medical workers and soldiers at a quarantine centre.

Localities urged to monitor spread of COVID-19 at border areas
Localities urged to monitor spread of COVID-19 at border areas
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The risk of COVID-19 spreading at or near border areas still exists despite border checkpoints, according to Tran Dac Phu, a senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the Ministry of Health.

It is not time to give pay rise to public employees
It is not time to give pay rise to public employees
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

Nguyen Thi Lan Huong, a labour expert and a former Director of the Institute for Labour Science, in the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks about PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to delay the pay rise

Controversial mandatory daytime running lights scrapped: Transport ministry
Controversial mandatory daytime running lights scrapped: Transport ministry
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has removed a provision which mandates motorbikes' running lights to be always on during daytime in its draft revised Law on Road Traffic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 