Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/06/2020 14:48:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tanzanite: Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire

 
 
26/06/2020    14:44 GMT+7

Saniniu Laizer sold two Tanzanite stones, with a combined weight of 15kg, for £2.4m.

Tanzanite: Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire

Mr Laizer - holding up the precious stones - plans to build a school and a shopping centre in his community

Image copyrightTanzania Ministry of Minerals


A small-scale miner in Tanzania has become an overnight millionaire after selling two rough Tanzanite stones - the biggest ever find in the country.

Saniniu Laizer earned £2.4m ($3.4m) from the country's mining ministry for the gemstones, which had a combined weight of 15kg (33 lb).

"There will be a big party tomorrow," Mr Laizer, a father of more than 30 children, told the BBC.

Tanzanite is only found in northern Tanzania and is used to make ornaments.

It is one of the rarest gemstones on Earth, and one local geologist estimates its supply may be entirely depleted within the next 20 years. 

The precious stone's appeal lies in its variety of hues, including green, red, purple and blue.

Its value is determined by rarity - the finer the colour or clarity, the higher the price.

Mr Laizer mined the stones, weighing 9.2kg and 5.8kg, last week, but he sold them on Wednesday during a trading event in the northern region of Manyara.

Until now the largest Tanzanite rock to be mined weighed 3.3kg.

President John Magufuli phoned in to congratulate Mr Laizer on the find.

"This is the benefit of small-scale miners and this proves that Tanzania is rich," the president said.

 

Mr Magufuli came to power in 2015 promising to safeguard the nation's interest in the mining sector and increase the government's revenue from it.

What did the new millionaire say?

Mr Laizer, 52, who has four wives, said he would slaughter one of his cows to celebrate.

He also plans to invest in his community in Simanjiro district in Manyara.

"I want to build a shopping mall and a school. I want to build this school near my home. There are many poor people around here who can't afford to take their children to school."

"I am not educated but I like things run in a professional way. So I would like my children to run the business professionally."

He said the windfall would not change his lifestyle, and that he planned to continue looking after his 2,000 cows. He said he did not need to take any extra precautions despite his new-found riches.

"There is enough security [here]. There won't be any problem. I can even walk around at night without any problem."

Some small-scale miners like Mr Laizer acquire government licences to prospect for Tanzanite, but illegal mining is prevalent especially near mines owned by big companies.

In 2017, President Magufuli ordered the military to build a 24km (14-mile) perimeter wall around the Merelani mining site in Manyara, believed to be the world's only source of Tanzanite.

A year later, the government reported an increase in revenue in the mining sector and attributed the rise to the construction of the wall, the BBC's Sammy Awami in Dar es Salaam reports.

BBC

 
 

Other News

.
USAID awards follow-on grant to Fulbright University Vietnam
USAID awards follow-on grant to Fulbright University Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded a $4.65 million grant to Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV).

New Vietnamese language learning textbook launched
New Vietnamese language learning textbook launched
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  3 giờ trước 

The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese held a ceremony on June 24 to introduce a new Vietnamese textbook entitled “Xin Chao Viet Nam” designed for overseas Vietnamese and foreigners who wish to learn the Vietnamese language.

HCM City puts street vendors under better management, protects pedestrians
HCM City puts street vendors under better management, protects pedestrians
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Street vendors will be allowed to use sections of roads and pavements if they receive permission and pay fees for their business activities under a HCM City draft decision on road and pavement management.

Inspiring work environments nurture new talent
Inspiring work environments nurture new talent
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things in people’s lives. One of the big changes is the working method. Instead of going to the office, many people are now working from home. 

Hanoi: Few pedestrians use footbridges, underground passages
Hanoi: Few pedestrians use footbridges, underground passages
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Many pedestrian bridges and underground passages in Hanoi are largely unused due to their inconvenience and safety concerns, according to baotintuc.vn.

Free water taps help to relieve Hanoi scorching heat
Free water taps help to relieve Hanoi scorching heat
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

Many free drinking water taps are being put on Hanoi streets, partially helping to ease the city’s on-going blazing hot weather.

Newborn survives complex heart surgery and recovery process
Newborn survives complex heart surgery and recovery process
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Children's Heart Centre under the National Paediatrics Hospital has successfully treated a 15-hour-old newborn in Hanoi with a congenital heart defect.

Metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures
Metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Despite enduring harsh conditions, combined with the recent spell of extremely hot weather, workers in My Dong metal casting village, Hai Phong have been attentively working to produce mechanical products for the local market.

Hanoi Oncology Hospital saves life of elderly woman with large tumour
Hanoi Oncology Hospital saves life of elderly woman with large tumour
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Doctors from the Hanoi Oncology Hospital have successfully removed a "huge" breast cancer tumour measuring up to 15cm in diameter, saving the life of a 73-year-old woman in Hanoi.

Electricity officials suspended for abnormally high electricity bill
Electricity officials suspended for abnormally high electricity bill
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Two electricity officials in the central province of Quang Binh have been suspended following a case in which a local family was reported for an abnormally high electricity bill.

How can private tutoring in Vietnam be better managed?
How can private tutoring in Vietnam be better managed?
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has proposed listing private tutoring as a conditional business field, but experts think this will not be a good solution.

Ninety-one strikes reported in Vietnam in the first five months of 2020
Ninety-one strikes reported in Vietnam in the first five months of 2020
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Ninety–one strikes occurred in Vietnam in the first five months of this year, mostly due to stagnant production – a major negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on enterprises and workers.

Seven loggers arrested in Gia Lai
Seven loggers arrested in Gia Lai
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

Seven loggers involved in a massive deforestation case in the central highlands province of Gia Lai in early June have been arrested, Kbang District Police announced on Wednesday. 

WB, Australia to help Vietnam mitigate impacts of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery
WB, Australia to help Vietnam mitigate impacts of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The World Bank Group and the Australian Government have agreed to extend their strategic partnership in Vietnam with a commitment of a further AUD5 million (US$3.43 million) to support Vietnam’s economic recovery

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 25
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

High guard against COVID-19 should remain to ensure public health: PM

Vietnamese workers need upskilling to deal with post-COVID depression: report
Vietnamese workers need upskilling to deal with post-COVID depression: report
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

A global economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic might put Vietnam’s economy at stake due to its strong dependence on partner countries and the international trade environment.

Irish man appears in court over 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
Irish man appears in court over 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

An Irish man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK last October.

HCM City university among Top 25 performers in knowledge transfer
HCM City university among Top 25 performers in knowledge transfer
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

The University of Economics – Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) has been ranked among the world’s Top 25 performing universities in income from continuous professional development, which concerns the level of knowledge transfer, by U-Multirank.

Lao Cai students offered nearly $900,000 in scholarships
Lao Cai students offered nearly $900,000 in scholarships
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

Seven students in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai have won scholarships worth over VND20 billion (US$863,000) to universities in the US and Australia.

Coronavirus: New York imposes quarantine on eight US states
Coronavirus: New York imposes quarantine on eight US states
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

It comes as a US university predicts 180,000 US deaths from the virus by October.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 