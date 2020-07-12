Tay Ninh hunts for 4 foreigners fleeing from COVID-19 quarantine camp

The southwestern province of Tay Ninh on July 11 announced the search for four foreigners who had fled a medical quarantine camp established to gather those entering Vietnam for medical surveillance against the COVID-19.

A massive police hunt has been launched for the four foreigners fleeing from a medical quarantine camp in Tay Ninh province

The four were identified as Ying Ya Qiang (born in 1997), Qian Ski Cai (born in 1995), Dai Shu Qian (born in 1987), and Wang Yu Xiuan (born in 1994).

They entered Vietnam on July 5 through Mong Cai international border gate with China and then took a bus to Go Dau district, Tay Ninh province.

Tipped off by local people, authorities in Go Dau district met the four foreigners and asked them to move to the concentrated quarantine camp set up at Tay Ninh Economics and Technical Engineering School.

Surveillance footage released on July 11 shows the four managed to climb over the quarantine camp‘s fence and flee away early the same day.

According to regulations, all citizens, Vietnamese and foreigners alike, are isolated in quarantine facilities for 14 days for medical observation as soon as they land in Vietnam, in an attempt to prevent a possible recurrence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the community.

Vietnam has gone through 87 days without new locally transmitted coronavirus infections. VOV