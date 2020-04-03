Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured

Ten COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on April 3, bringing the total number of cured cases in Vietnam to 85.

The patients present flower to doctors of the Binh Thuan general hospital

Among the ten, seven were treated at the provincial hospital of the south central province of Binh Thuan.

The other three patients were hospitalized at the Can Gio acute respiratory disease hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

The 10 patients will continue to be quarantined and have their health monitored over the next 14 days.

As of April 3 morning, Vietnam had 233 cases confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2.