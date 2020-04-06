Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Texting campaign raises over $5.3 million for COVID-19 relief efforts

 
 
07/04/2020    07:50 GMT+7

A total of more than 126 billion VND (over 5.35 million USD) had been raised via a texting campaign for Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 as at 11am on April 5, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Texting campaign raises over 5.3 million USD for COVID-19 relief efforts hinh anh 1

A texting campaign is launched last month to call for public support for the country’s COVID-19 relief efforts. 

The campaign was launched on March 19 by the ministry, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Ministry of Health, and the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) to call for public support for the country’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Donors can donate by texting “CV n” to 1407, of which “n” is the multiple of 20,000 VND (0.85 USD), which is also the cost of each message.

All funds collected will be used to purchase medical supplies and other necessities for healthcare workers, soldiers, and police officers who are in the front line of the battle against the virus. Funds will also be used to support the patients of the disease and those in quarantine.

The campaign will last until June 18.

 

Domestic telecom service providers have been working with the health ministry to set up wifi access free of charge for medical workers, soldiers, volunteers, and others in state-designated quarantine centers.

The VRCS Central Committee received more than 5,500 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical workers on April 6 from the Golden Time Group JSC.

Including protective clothing, goggles, gloves, and masks, the PPE sets will be sent to hospitals in Hanoi and HCM City treating infected patients./.VNA

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Vietnam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. 

Large fines of up to VND20 million are set to be imposed on individuals and organisations that break regulations on social distancing in the capital city of Hanoi in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 
 

