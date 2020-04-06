Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/04/2020 11:16:23 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
The great face mask debate rages

 
 
08/04/2020    09:03 GMT+7

A face mask, by definition, is used to cover the nose and mouth, but there's more than a face under the mask.

Illustrative image. – Photo: VOV

As the COVID-19 pandemic surges globally, a huge amount of information is being pumped out daily, much of it confusing and/or controversial. Amid this has been heated debate about the use of face masks. In some instances, this uncertainty has resulted in disturbing incidents. A few weeks ago, an Asian-American student in Bolsa Grande High School, California was racially discriminated against, seemingly as she was wearing a mask.

Different health guidelines

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends healthy people not wear a face mask to protect against the coronavirus.

According to Dr Nancy Messonnier, director of the Center for the National Center for Immunisation and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD), the use of face masks is not routinely recommended for the public to prevent respiratory illness, and certainly not at this time.

The masks may give the wearer a false sense of security against the coronavirus, which may lead to them neglecting fundamental hygiene measures and masks can also be a source of infection and transmission when not used correctly, medical experts have said.

These practitioners fear that hoarding facemasks could lead to a shortage for health care providers.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams posted on his Twitter: “Seriously people - STOP BUYING MASKS! If healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”.

He has since walked back the comments.

Doctors are on the frontline of this fight against COVID-19, yet many do not have enough protective equipment. Their battle against the coronavirus is fraught with danger, which also means the whole community is in peril.

The CDC has legitimate reasons for their concerns and recommendations. However, in many Asian countries such as China, South Korea and Vietnam, the wearing of masks in public is now mandatory. According to many infection prevention experts, there are milder cases without clear symptoms but are highly infectious and there is evidence of asymptomatic transmission.

Ivan Bui, an epidemiologist, explained that “wearing a mask can help to reduce the risk of being exposed to potentially infective respiratory droplets”, and can limit the spread of certain respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

Bui stressed that wearing a mask should go “together with hand hygiene and other infection and prevention control measures”.

A study conducted by a group of researchers of Public Health England (HPA) compared different types of masks in protecting people during an influenza pandemic. Their findings suggest that both masks help “prevent droplet transmission from infected individuals” and “would be better than no protection”.

By March 29, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, the US surpassed China for the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recording some 124,000 cases. The figure has since passed 300,000 with more than 8,000 deaths.

 

The number of new cases in the US has been rising rapidly while those reported in China and South Korea began to slow down about three weeks after the first 100 cases were reported.

Chinese health officials believe wearing masks is one of the easiest and cheapest means of fighting the outbreak.

Speaking to Science magazine, George Gao, Director-General of the Chinese CDC said: “The big mistake in the US and Europe, in my opinion, is that people aren’t wearing masks.” 

Different cultures

Long before COVID-19 appeared in Asia, the wearing of a face mask has been accepted and practiced. People wear masks for all sorts of reasons: limiting the risks of infection, of pollution, protecting from the sun, and keeping their face warm. The hazardous air pollution in many Asian cities may well explain the habit of wearing masks to protect the wearer from dirty air.

Face masks have also become fashionable, with vividly coloured and decorated options across the continent. Facemasks of varying quality can be easily found in many countries, rather than solely in hospitals.

The uses of face masks seem to be unfamiliar to many non-Asian people and for many Americans, a face mask is only for medical purposes, and anyone (apart from medical practitioners) wearing a mask must be sick.

The face mask has also been associated with the SARS outbreak in 2003 in the minds of some.

Dr Wynn Tran, a physician in California, said in an interview: “If you wear a mask here, you make an announcement to the public that ‘I have COVID-19’,” so “Asians should be mindful of wearing masks”. Fear of the unknown creates anxiety and the face mask has become a symbol of this growing fear.

Recommendations on face masks vary across countries, but one certainty is that whether “to mask, or not to mask”, is becoming an important question. VNS

Trang Pham*

* Trang Pham is studying master degree majoring in digital media strategy at Communication/Journalism Faculty, Georgia State University

Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239

Two new COVID-19 infection cases, including one relating to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on April 4 morning, raising the total number of patients nationwide to 239.

Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia report surges in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Indonesia on April 4 confirmed 106 new patients of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 2,092.

 
 

Solutions needed to support COVID-19-affected labourers
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Bui Sy Loi, vice chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs talks about solutions to support labourers after many enterprises have declared bankruptcy or been temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood donation in dire need
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) is appealing to people with blood types O and A to make donations, as its blood reserves are now only sufficient to cover one week.

Four new cases of COVID-19 take total to 249
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced four new cases of COVID-19 on April 7, bringing the total cases in the country to 249 as of 18:00 of April 7.

Will VND1-1.5 million help people with basic needs during COVID-19?
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Giving every citizen VND1-1.5 million, which will be disbursed three times, to help cover basic needs is one of the initiatives that could help Vietnamese people overcome current difficulties.

Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Governor Cuomo reports rising deaths as the state faces questions over a Rikers prison death.

Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.

Coronavirus: China reports no Covid-19 deaths for first time
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

For the first time since January, China reports no coronavirus-related deaths.

Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

From Wednesday, exercise outside in the French capital is forbidden between 10:00 and 19:00.

Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

After closing their restaurant due to Covid-19, a couple in HCM City have offered free meals for low-income people in the area.

Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia on April 7 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

COVID-19: British patient in critical condition, needs ECMO therapy

How the coronavirus led to the highest-ever spike in US gun sales
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

More than 2m guns were purchased in March and the FBI conducted 3.7m background checks.

Hydroxychloroquine: India agrees to release unproven 'corona drug'
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

India has said it will release hydroxychloroquine hours after the US president spoke of "retaliation".

Hanoians strictly abide to physical distancing
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

Physical distancing is what Hanoians are practicing to show patriotism and joint efforts to prevent COVID-19 epidemic from spreading.

Coronavirus and chloroquine: Is there evidence it works?
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Some world leaders are keen on chloroquine anti-malarial drugs to treat Covid-19 - what's the evidence?

Coronavirus: Why has Turkmenistan reported no cases?
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

While many countries have imposed major restrictions, life continues as normal in Turkmenistan.

Will coronavirus lockdown cause food shortages in India?
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

India has a robust stockpile of food, but the prolonged lockdown is hurting farmers and labourers.

Coronavirus: A visual guide to the world in lockdown
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

With more than a million coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, an analysis of the world in lockdown.

Maeve Kennedy McKean's body is recovered after canoe search
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Maeve Kennedy McKean and her son were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay in Maryland last week.

Repairs of Thang Long Bridge must be completed by September: ministry
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked relevant offices to complete surface damage repairs of Hanoi's Thang Long Bridge by September.

Coronavirus wreaks havoc in African American neighbourhoods
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Black Chicagoans account for 70% of coronavirus deaths, despite making up 30% of the population.

