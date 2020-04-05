Thousands of workers laid off in HCM City

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/04/2020    16:25 GMT+7

Nearly 7,000 workers at 33 companies in Tan Thuan Processing Zone have become unemployed due to Covid-19.

  Nguyen Thanh Long, chairman of HCM City People's Committee, inspects Tan Thuan Processing Zone

 

Nguyen Thanh Long, chairman of HCM City People's Committee and head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, visited the prevention work at Tan Thuan Processing Zone in District 7.

According to the report to the chairman, the processing zone has 168 firms with 56,000 Vietnamese and 585 foreign workers. Since the start of the outbreak, the industrial zone has used all measures as regulated by the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health in HCM City.

Tsao Chung Hung, director of Tan Thuan Company and investor of the processing zone, said the outbreak had affected 33 firms and nearly 7,000 workers were without work. 6,000 of them were temporarily laid off and 1,000 lost their jobs due to production downsizing. Textile companies are the most affected because of the lack of materials.

"We are co-operating with the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to support firms and employees for the time being. Everyone is worried that the outbreak will further affect their jobs and incomes," he said.

Phong gave high regards to the zone's prevention work and asked the HCM City Federation of Labour to work with the Department of Information and Communication for promotion and awareness programme. Firms with tens of thousands of workers should install dividers in the cafeteria and firms must sign a commitment to continue prevention work.

"Protecting workers is protecting the production line. One sick worker means the whole sector and the production line would be affected," Phong said. Dtinews

