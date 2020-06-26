Three arrested for posting anti-State propaganda

Two women and a man have been arrested over the last two days in two separate cases of allegedly making, storing, and spreading anti-State material, according to police.

Nguyen Thi Cam Thuy, 44, was taken into custody for allegedly defaming the State. —Photo baokhanhhoa.vn

Hanoi police launched criminal proceedings on June 23 against Trinh Ba Phuong and Nguyen Thi Tam, both from Duong Noi Commune in Hanoi's Ha Dong District.

The 35-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were accused of posting and disseminating video clips and stories containing fabricated and distorted information against the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The case is subject to an ongoing investigation.

In the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, Nguyen Thi Cam Thuy, 44, was taken into custody for, together with others, allegedly repeatedly defaming the State and Party via livestreaming on Facebook.

She allegedly uploaded videos in which she is seen burning the national and Party flags and cutting up photos of late President Ho Chi Minh.

During a search of her home in Tan Quy Village, Cam Thanh Bac Commune, in Cam Lam District, police said they discovered a range of weapons, including machetes, scimitars, and knives, as well as four gas cylinders and 150 litres of petrol.

Police began criminal proceedings against Thuy on June 17. VNS