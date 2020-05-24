Three died as scaffolding cable snaps in Kon Tum

Three workers died and many others were injured after a scaffolding cable snapped at a hydro-power plant project in Kon Tom Province on May 25.

Plei Kan Hydropower Project

Tan Phat Company, the investor of Plei Kan Hydropower Plant said the accident occurred at 1.30 pm in Ngoc Hoi District. Six workers were standing together in a suspended scaffolding to drill holes in the concrete when the cable snapped. The workers fell into the Po Ko River from a height of 20 metres. Three people died and many others were injured.



According to witnesses, people died and were injured because the workers pulled onto each other when falling.



The police and local authorities in Ngoc Hoi District quickly arrived at the scene. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.



On October 17, 2016, Kon Tum People's Committee approved the VND576bn (USD24.6m) Plei Kan Hydropower Plant Project invested by Tan Phat Company in Plei Kan Town, including VND403bn of loans from Agribank. The plant has a design capacity of 17MW. Dtinews