Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/08/2020 14:11:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam

26/08/2020    12:44 GMT+7

The Ministry of Health held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25 to present the “For people’s health” insignia to three foreign experts in recognition of their contributions to the Vietnamese health sector.

Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam hinh anh 1

At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The honoured experts were Marie-Odile Emond, Country Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) in Vietnam; John Michael Blandford, Country Director of the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) in Vietnam; and Paula Morgan, Deputy Director of the US CDC in Vietnam.

Marie-Odile Emond, who has worked as UNAIDS Country Director in Vietnam since 2017, has helped strengthen national coordination in mobilising and optimising the use of resources for the country’s HIV/AIDS, drug and prostitution prevention and control.

She also called for assistance to Vietnam in building legal documents and policies in the field.

Meanwhile, John Michael Blandford initiated and led the U=U (Undetectable = Untransmittable) campaign, or K=K in Vietnamese, making the US CDC in Vietnam the pioneer in implementing the US President's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) in the globe.

 

Together with the US CDC Country Director, Paula Morgan directed the building of four PEPFAR Vietnam Country Operational Plans (COPs) in the 2016-2020 period to ensure sponsorship for the country’s HIV programmes through the setting up of priorities in science and technology as well as the review and re-forming of annual goals for the seeking and treatment of people living with HIV.

Addressing the ceremony, Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long highly valued the contributions and support of the foreign experts, especially in the coordination of resources, policy support and consultations to Government agencies to draw out HIV’AIDS strategies.

He underlined that the Vietnamese health sector hopes for stronger international cooperation and more assistance from the international community and organisations in the field of HIV/AIDS control.

He noted that the Prime Minister has approved a National Strategy on ending AIDS in 2030. So far, Vietnam is a bright spot in the world in the HIV/AIDS fight, with the number of infections and deaths falling consecutively since 2008. Vietnam is also one of the four countries in the world with highest ratio of treatment compliance./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

You don’t have to take a challenging trip up high mountains to see the clouds from a close distance. 

Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

During the peak days fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Da Nang, besides ‘frontline soldiers’ like doctors, police and army forces, there are many outstanding examples of pandemic prevention and control bringing up the ‘rear’.

Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19
Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Thousands of foreign workers and stranded tourists in the central city of Da Nang have been tested for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as part of the city's efforts to fight the pandemic.

National social security system needed
National social security system needed
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Ngoc Toan, Deputy Director-General of the Social Security Department in the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, speaks on his ministry’s plan to develop a national social security system in all provinces and cities nationwide.

Mobile supermarket gives free food to poor people in Da Nang
Mobile supermarket gives free food to poor people in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Thom, 52, of Chinh Gian Ward, Da Nang City’s Thanh Khe District, got milk, vegetables, eggs, hand sanitiser and a mask for free at a mobile supermarket last weekend.

Food safety strictly monitored amid pandemic
Food safety strictly monitored amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Le, Deputy Director of the Market Surveillance, under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, talks about Vietnam's strict regulations on food safety in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The first face mask ATM in Hanoi officially came into operation to the public on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic nationwide.

Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities
Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Do Thanh Hai, a math major at the Nguyen Trai High School for the Gifted in Hai Duong province, began cherishing the dream of studying in the US when he was a secondary school student.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 25
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Hai Duong suspends services as grocery store identified as new COVID-19 cluster

Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September
Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

More than 26,000 students, mostly in the coronavirus epicentre in central Vietnam, along with others quarantined for having come into close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, 

Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study
Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

More than 400 Lao students are expected to return to Vietnam via the central province of Quang Tri.

Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September
Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Court is scheduled to open on September 7 the first-instance trial of 29 people involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnamese police on August 24 arrested 21 Chinese citizens who are wanted by Chinese authorities on charges of frauds and property appropriation.

Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Many restaurants throughout Hanoi capital have put up ‘transparent shields’ and arranged seats in a way to maintain a safe distance between customers, in an effort to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi
First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

The first face mask ATM in the capital officially opened to members of the public at 3 p.m. on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic nationwide.

Chip-based ID cards proposed to improve compatibility with e-Government
Chip-based ID cards proposed to improve compatibility with e-Government
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Major General To Van Hue, head of the Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security told local media about the ministry’s plans to introduce chip-based identity cards.

New school year opening ceremony could be held online amidst COVID-19
New school year opening ceremony could be held online amidst COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has turned green light to localities to hold online ceremonies for new school year 2020-2021 amid complicated evolution of COVID-19 pandemic.

'Silent soldiers' in the fight against COVID-19
'Silent soldiers' in the fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Trinh The Hung, director of the preventive health centre of Hanoi’s Phuc Tho District, will never forget the day he was informed of the district’s first COVID-19 case earlier this month.

Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020
Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

All the four Vietnamese students competing at the International Biology Olympiad 2020 won prizes, including one gold medal, reported the Ministry of Education and Training today.

During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online
During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

In the age of the Internet, buyers can sit at home and use the phone or the computer, and votive products can easily be brought to their houses.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 