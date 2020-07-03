Thu Thiem project: HCMC seeks to penalize violators

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks during the meeting with voters on July 1. HCMC is planning to penalize 66 officials who committed violations related to the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in the city’s District 2 – PHOTO: PLO

The 66 officials who are under the management of the standing board of the HCMC Party Committee are practicing self-criticism, noted HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong.

Speaking at a meeting between HCMC Chairman Phong and the HCMC delegation of National Assembly deputies and the voters of District 1 on July 1, voter Nguyen Van Phu of Da Kao Ward said that the city’s leaders have repeatedly promised to handle issues related to the project.

Even though the city has been trying to strictly handle violations related to the Thu Thiem urban project, some problems have remained unresolved to date, Phat Luat Online reported, citing Phu.

Phu also pointed out that the city has yet to impose and enforce sanctions against violations by individuals and organizations involved in the execution of the project.

In response, Phong said that the individuals and organizations under the management of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee involved in the Thu Thiem project were recently penalized.

The city’s chairman also noted that the city had submitted its plan to offer additional compensation to the affected households located on 4.39 hectares of land in the Binh An Ward of District 2 to the HCMC People’s Council. The land lot was identified as being outside the approved boundaries of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area. After the plan was approved, the city has been stepping up the plan.

The Thu Thiem New Urban Area occupies 657 hectares opposite District 1 across the Saigon River. Approved in 1996, the project is expected to become a commercial and financial hub of the city. SGT