Tien Giang faces worsening river, canal erosion

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tien Giang is facing increasing erosion along rivers and canals, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

An eroded bank of the Cho Gao Canal in Tien Giang Province’s Cho Gao District.

There have been 92 cases of erosion this year, nearly equal to the number in the whole of last year, involving a total length of 3,600 metres.

Most rivers and canals have been affected, with the scale growing larger, causing damage to houses, roads and other infrastructure.

The Vam Ve River in Go Cong Tay District; Nguyen Tan Thanh Canal, Thuoc Nhieu – Cau Sao Canal in Chau Thanh District, the Ba Ray River in Cai Lay District, and the Cai Be River and Canal 8 in Cai Be District are among those that regularly suffer from severe erosion.

Nguyen Van Man, the director of the department, said both human and natural factors are to blame.

Weak banks in some places, the impact of tides, junctions causing strong flows, and boasts are among the major causes, he elaborated.

Illegal construction along water bodies and illegal sand mining in rivers and canals are also to blame, he said.

To prevent the erosion, the department has undertaken construction and other works appropriate for each locality.

The non-construction works include providing financial support to localities to enhance public awareness of erosion and take proactive measures like planting trees and grass along rivers and canals and water hyacinths near their banks.

In the province, roads are often built along banks, and so any erosion also damages them, affecting transport.

The province has set up a board to manage irrigation and transport infrastructure and also take measures to prevent erosion.

It has banned individuals and organisations from encroaching on safe corridors along river and canal banks and carrying out activities that could cause erosion.

It has reinforced eroded river and canal banks with rock and cement embankments, and in other places used tree trunks and soil to prevent erosion.

The province has given localities nearly VND69 billion (US$3 million) to repair 83 spots severely eroded so far this year. District funds are also used for the task.

In case of severe erosion that could be expensive to fix, localities should ask it for funds, the province People’s Committee has said.

In 2016 – 19 nearly VND232 billion ($10 million) was spent to repair 415 sites, according to the department. VNS

Mekong Delta grapples with erosion, subsidence Erosion and subsidence along canals, rivers and coasts have been severe in many areas in the Mekong Delta and local authorities are struggling to raise funds for works to prevent them.