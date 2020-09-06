Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/09/2020 07:32:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Top students share national high school exam tips

08/09/2020    06:22 GMT+7

My Tho High School is only a small local school in Y Yen District, Nam Dinh Province but it has produced some of the top scorers of this year’s national high school exam.

Top students share national high school exam tips
Dang Thi Hong Trang (left), who scored top marks in Literature, and Nguyen Thi Huong (right), one of the country’s three highest scorers for Literature, History and Geography, with their teacher at My Tho High School. —Photo xaluan.com

Nguyen Thi Huong was one of the country’s three highest scorers for Literature, History and Geography.

Huong scored a total of 29.25 points in the three subjects with a perfect score (10) for Geography, 9.5 for Literature and 9.75 for History.

Hailing from a poor family in Yen Phu Commune, Huong, as the first daughter of the family, has to balance her time between homework and housework.

She also has to look after two sisters, especially when her parents were in Hanoi searching for work at the start of this year due to the impacts of COVID-19. Despite all this, she has never lost her will to learn.

Pham Thi Lien, Huong’s mother, said: “We burst into tears when we found out about daughter’s exam results and immediately returned home to congratulate her.”

“Huong knows our family lives in poor conditions so she never asks for anything she doesn't need,” Lien told Vietnam News Agency.

Huong’s corner where she studies does not even have a bookshelf but it is covered by certificates for her academic achievements.

Huong said she was used to borrowing books from the school library or her friends and returning them when she had finished studying.

Not many people know that she nurtured a love for science from an early age, especially Math, but then decided to follow social sciences.

“Since entering high school, I decided to focus on Literature, History and Geography because those subjects equip me with a deep understanding about positive values in our lives and help me have a comprehensive view at the relations between the past, the present and the future as well as at the events happening around us.”

Huong has had a lot of success during her three years at high school and at the national high school exams thanks to her serious attitude towards the targets she sets for herself.

Her study tips are to listen to teachers in class, review the lectures at home and exchange knowledge with teachers and classmates.

“I often make a mind map for each subject to have a general view. Then from the main ideas, I develop into smaller ideas to dig into the lessons and to not only learn by heart but understand them well.

“I also take sample tests to practice my skills and remember what I have learnt.”

 

“I didn't study too much or put pressure on myself. I did not stay up late to study.

“I studied little by little day by day and did not skip lessons to make sure I understood everything. Thanks to that, I felt calm and confident before each exam.”

Nguyen Thi Hien, Huong’s teacher, said Huong was a special student with a logical mind and creative studying methods. She answered questions very quickly and always connected the lessons with reality.

Perfect Literature score

My Tho High School is also proud to have a student who scored 10 points in Literature this year, a rare score for this subject.

However, Dang Thi Hong Trang did not surprise her teachers or classmates with her result.

Trang is assessed to be an excellent essay writer with coherent and sharp arguments. In her essays to analyse literary works, Trang always puts the characters in the context of the specific society they are living in to look into the humane value of the works.

Trang said: “Scores are only one part of the study progress. I will keep reading my favourite literary works and spend time learning more because studying is an endless process.”

In Trang's class, 25 out of 37 students scored more than nine points for Literature this year.

Their teacher Pham Thi Kieu Oanh said in addition to logical teaching methods that train students to write essays, teachers must also inspire passion in students to help them immerse themselves in the lesson, thereby arousing their love for the subject. 

“Many people think that a perfect score in a Literature test never happens. But Literature, like all other subjects, has answers and marking instructions. So why can’t students get a perfect score when they can satisfy all the ideas in the answer, and even have more creative ideas?” Oanh said.

The teachers at My Tho High School are constantly innovating their teaching methods to encourage students to learn and improve education quality.

Ha Xuan Son, the school principal, said the quality of teaching at the school had significantly improved over the past ten years.

The number of excellent students and students entering universities and colleges in recent years has been increasing. The school has also recently had top scorers in Math, Chemistry and Biology, he said.  VNS

Nam Dinh leads country in 2020 high school graduation exam scores

Nam Dinh leads country in 2020 high school graduation exam scores

Nam Dinh and Binh Duong have taken the lead for the highest average high-school graduation exam scores this year, according to statistics from 62 provinces and cities in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Da Nang takes control in one month COVID-19 fight
Da Nang takes control in one month COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

It’s been around one month since the central city of Da Nang was directly hit by the COVID-19 outbreak with nearly 400 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 and 28,000 close contact cases quarantined at health centres or in their homes.

Major transport projects in Mekong Delta to be completed before Tet
Major transport projects in Mekong Delta to be completed before Tet
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Contractors and workers expect to complete construction of several major transport projects in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta before Tet (Lunar New Year Festival), which falls on February 12 next year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 7
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

COVID-19: No new community infections in five days

Young teacher builds robot for use in Covid-19 treatment area
Young teacher builds robot for use in Covid-19 treatment area
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

In order to reduce direct contact between doctors and patients, and cut purchasing costs for protective equipment, a young teacher in Can Tho has created a robot for use in a Covid-19 treatment area.

PM calls for innovation for better clean water supply
PM calls for innovation for better clean water supply
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked ministries, agencies and stakeholders to complete legal frameworks and adopt new models and new technologies to ensure sufficient clean water.

African swine fever under control
African swine fever under control
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

About 98 per cent of communes nationwide have been announced as free from African swine fever, according to the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)'s Animal Health Department, Pham Van Dong.

Passenger flights resumed in Danang as virus outbreaks under control
Passenger flights resumed in Danang as virus outbreaks under control
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The central city of Danang has fully resumed all passenger transport services including domestic passenger flights since the morning of September 7 as the Covid-19 outbreaks have been basically contained.

Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that certain air routes to and from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia be resumed on September 15.

Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN
Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s electricity supplier say they are confident they have the power to supply the whole country next year.

COVID-19: Four days without new locally transmitted cases in Vietnam
COVID-19: Four days without new locally transmitted cases in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

Vietnam has registered no locally transmitted coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, keeping its tally of infections at 1,049 and death toll at 35, according to the Ministry of Health on September 6 afternoon.

Vietnamese students in Japan launches online school fair
Vietnamese students in Japan launches online school fair
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Youths and Students' Association (VYSA) in Japan on September 5 arranged the VYSA School Fair 2020 on a virtual platform.

International donors assist Quang Tri’s bomb, mine clearance efforts
International donors assist Quang Tri’s bomb, mine clearance efforts
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

The central province of Quang Tri has to date received over 100 million USD from international donors to help its post-war bomb and mine clearance efforts.

An additional 11 patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19
An additional 11 patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

Two hospitals in Da Nang city, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, discharged 11 COVID-19 patients on September 6 after making a full recovery from the disease.

First HCM City metro train set for Vietnam
First HCM City metro train set for Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

The first train for the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro project in HCM City will arrive in Vietnam from Japan in October.

Ha Nam patient re-tests positive after three negatives
Ha Nam patient re-tests positive after three negatives
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

A COVID-19 patient in northern Ha Nam province has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus following three negative tests, forcing doctors to quarantine her in hospital for further observation and treatment.

Da Nang wants to resume post COVID-19 transportation services
Da Nang wants to resume post COVID-19 transportation services
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

The administration of Da Nang city, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, has proposed kick-starting transport routes again following the containment of the disease in the locality.

Massive Covid-19 testing for expatriates in Danang
Massive Covid-19 testing for expatriates in Danang
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

To prevent community spread, the government of Danang is conducting a massive Covid-19 testing program for expatriates in the city

Local firm found to manipulate medical supply bids
Local firm found to manipulate medical supply bids
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

BMS Medical Company, whose two executives have been arrested for the alleged manipulation of medical equipment supply bids at Bach Mai Hospital, has been found to win many huge tenders at hospitals throughout the country.

No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 6 morning
No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 6 morning
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on September 6 morning, keeping the national count at 1,049, including 691 locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Nearly 23 million Vietnamese students begin new school-year
Nearly 23 million Vietnamese students begin new school-year
SOCIETYicon  05/09/2020 

Nearly 23 million students nationwide celebrated the official start of the 2020-2021 school-year on September 5 morning.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 