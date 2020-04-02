Total cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 222

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported four new cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 222 as of 6am on April 2.

Taking sample for test at Bach Mai hospital

Patient 219, a 59-year-old woman from Hung Yen province, took care of a family member who was at the same room with patient 133 at Bach Mai hospital in Hanoi from March 16. She took the test on March 25 after learning of COVID-19 cases at the hospital.

The other three patients, numbered from 220 to 222, were found among those under quarantine after returning from abroad.

Except for patient 220 who had a fever and cough, three other patients are in a stable health condition.

On April 1 evening, the Ministry of Health reported six new COVID-19 cases.

They include two employees of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, a patient who used to visit Bach Mai hospital for medical check-up, and three returning Vietnam from overseas.



Patient 213 is a female, 40, living in the Thanh Ha Urban Area, Cu Khe commune, Thanh Oai district, Hanoi. After experiencing a fever of 38.6 degrees Celsius, the patient went to the Tropical Centre of Bach Mai Hospital with her husband. After the examination, she returned to the Thanh Ha Urban Area and quarantined herself at home.|

Every day, the patient still went out to take out the trash while wearing a mask, though she did not have contact with other people. The Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 test found her positive for SARS-CoV-2. The patient is currently quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 in stable condition.

Patient 214 is a 45-year-old female and Patient 215 is a 31-year-old male, both employees of Truong Sinh Company. The man lives on Truong Chinh street, Phuong Mai ward, Dong Da district, Hanoi. He was quarantined from March 30 to 31 and then sent to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Patient 216 is a woman, 48, from Quang Ninh province. She was in Germany and transited Russia on her return to Vietnam on Aeroflot flight SU290 on March 23. After entry, she was quarantined at the FPT University in Lang-Hoa Lac, Hanoi.

On March 31, she had a sore throat and on the same day, tested positive for SARS-COV-2. She was sent to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 for treatment.

Patient 217 is a female, 25, Vietnamese nationality, with her address in Khanh Son 2, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province. She returned from Japan on March 25 on All Nippon Airways flight NH857 (seat 31K). After entry, she was quarantined at the FPT University. From March 31, she was treated at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2.

Patient 218 is a 43-year-old woman of Vietnamese nationality, with her address in Phu Xa district, Thai Nguyen province. The patient returned home on Aeroflot flight SU290 (seat number 46G) from Russia on March 25. After entry, she was quarantined at the FPT University. From March 31, she was quarantined and treated at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2.

To date, 63 COVID-19 patients have recovered, 54 have tested negative once and 43 have tested negative twice.

Vietnam has enforced nationwide social distancing for 15 days since April 1 with the aim of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The country has no death from the disease so far.

HCM City: Round-the-clock hotlines opened to obtain COVID-19 feedback

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on April 1 launched round-the-clock hotlines to receive reports, feedback, and complaints from citizens, businesses, and organisations on local COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

The hotlines - 1022 (ext. 3) and (028) 3824 9000 - were opened for city leaders to hear the response to local preventive efforts against the pandemic.

The municipal Department of Information and Communications has publicised locations of over 1,000 shops selling anti-bacterial and anti-droplet masks citywide at covid19.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/diadiembankhautrang or 1022.tphcm.gov.vn/covid19.

The masks are on sale at a large number of local convenience stores and supermarkets, such as Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.opFood, Satrafoods, VinMart, VinMart , Big C, Lotte Mart, and Aeon.

The department plans to launch an iOS and Android-based app to update residents on the current COVID-19 situation in the city, and will cooperate with the city’s Department of Industry and Trade to provide information on markets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and wholesale outlets selling essential goods.

Health Ministry announces official fanpage on local social network

Health Ministry's fanpage on Lotus

The Ministry of Public Health announced on April 1 the launch of a fanpage called “Bo Y Te” (Health Ministry) on Lotus, a Vietnamese social network platform, on March 15, in order to promote recommendations on tackling COVID-19.

The ministry’s official fanpage will publish directions from the Government, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, and the ministry relating to the pandemic and provide updated information on the situation in Vietnam and around the world.

The launch of the fanpage expresses the ministry’s determination to intensify communications activities to raise public awareness about the pandemic.

Subscribers to the official fanpage must download the Lotus app from the Appstore or CH Play on mobile phones or tablets, or visit https://lotus.vn/w.

As of March 30, 15 days after its creation, the fanpage had nearly 5,100 followers and had received thousands of comments each day.

Russian radio praises Vietnam’s COVID-19 prompt response

A street with a poster calling for joint efforts in the COVID-19 combat in Vietnam

Russian radio Sputnik has lauded the Vietnamese Government’s prompt response to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, especially its decision to declare a nationwide epidemic and social-distancing order.

The radio quoted experts as saying that the nationwide epidemic announcement at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at only more than 200 has demonstrated the government’s timely reaction.

The declaration has helped the government, agencies and people make preparedness for the disease combat, experts said, adding that the announcement at such an early date has also enabled the government to use strict quarantine measures in order to curb the spread of the pandemic.



Thanks to the decision, Vietnam has completely barred imported cases via roads, waterways, air and sea routes, the radio said.

According to Sputnik, Vietnam has done well in the disease control, quarantine and treatment work, with the participation of the army, public security force and health workers.

With such drastic measures as well as cooperation, solidarity and law observance of Vietnamese people, and great efforts of the forces involved, Vietnam is likely to contain the pandemic and stamp it out at the approach of the summer, the radio said.

Nearly 29 million USD raised for COVID-19 fight

The VFF central Committee receives funds from the Party Central Committee Office, the Government Office, the National Assembly Office, and the President Office (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee announced on April 1 that over 683 billion VND (28.9 million USD) has been raised from organisations and individuals since the fundraising campaign for the COVID-19 fight was launched on March 17.

According to Vice President of the committee Nguyen Huu Dung, the amount is rising after each hour.

The same day, it received funds worth 420 million from the Party Central Committee Office, 325 million VND from the Government Office, 400 million VND from the National Assembly Office, and 30 million VND from the President Office, and 500 million VND from the State Treasury.

The committee will quickly transfer the funds to the Ministry of Health for buying medical equipment and necessities, and support those who are directly involved in the prevention of the pandemic and those in quarantine areas, Dung said.

HCM City to strictly manage delivery of goods

The HCM City Department of Health on March 31 instructed relevant agencies and local authorities to strictly manage delivery of goods by restaurants, food stores and supermarkets.

Speaking during an online meeting with the city's Steering Board for COVID-19 Prevention and Control held on March 31, Nguyen Tan Binh, the head of the department, said that companies must keep a record of where and to whom they are delivering goods.

These records will help identify anyone who has had contact with people at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 and will help speed up quarantine, if needed, Binh said.

Pham Khanh Phong Lan, head of the city's Food Safety and Hygiene Management Authority, has instructed people’s committees in all 24 districts to inform food trade establishments, enterprises and individuals delivering goods about the need to carry out to preventive measures such as wearing masks and washing hands with sanitisers.

Buyers must keep at least two metres from others while standing in queues or receiving goods from delivery people, Lan said.

Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai, the department’s chief of the secretariat, said that nearly 80 doctors and nurses who are examining and treating COVID-19 patients at HCM City hospitals will be staying free at a hotel run by TTC Hospitality after their working shift every day to ensure safety for their family.

They will also receive free meals and other services at hotels thanks to the sponsorship of Orient Commercial Bank.

Meanwhile, Sai Gon Water Corporation will not charge for water use at disadvantaged households and quarantine areas for three months.

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has asked the Prime Minister and relevant ministries to approve exemption or reduction in charges for energy use by certain people in the country affected by COVID-19.

EVN in HCM City is maintaining its operation and repair services. Customers can contact EVN through its website and customer care app as well as its website https://dichvucong.gov.vn if they have a problem relating to electricity.

Vietnamese firm contributes to COVID-19 combat in Laos

At the hand-over ceremony

Xekaman 1 Power Ltd., Co under Viet-Laos Power JSC on April 1 donated 30,000 USD to the COVID-19 combat of the Lao government and people.

The donation was handed to the Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Somdy Duangdy.

Addressing the hand-over ceremony, Dinh Ngoc Diep, chief representative of Viet-Laos Power JSC, thanked the Lao government for facilitating the company’s operation in the country over the past years.

Through the donation, the company hopes to join hands with the Lao government and people to soon contain and stamp out the pandemic, he said.

Somdy Duangdy said the gift has demonstrated not only the company’s social responsibility but also sentiments and special relations between Vietnam and Laos.

COVID-19 patients increase in Southeast Asian countries

Malaysia on April 1 announced an additional 142 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 2,908.

Malaysia now has the highest number of novel coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. The Malaysian Health Ministry said the country had recorded 45 deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Philippines reported 227 more COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. In total, this Southeast Asian nation recorded 2,311 infections and 96 fatalities from the disease.

Also the same day, Thailand's Ministry of Public Health confirmed 120 more cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from the disease. The new cases are local residents, returnees from abroad, including those who came to Indonesia to attend religious events, and a health worker. The majority of new infections have been recorded in the capital city of Bangkok.

Thailand has so far confirmed 1,771 COVID-19 cases, including 12 deaths.

Another coronavirus hotspot in Southeast Asia, Indonesia has just announced 149 more COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths from the disease. According to Indonesian health official Achmad Yurianto, the country has recorded a total of 1,677 SARS-CoV-2 infections, including 157 deaths and 103 recoveries.

Two COVID-19 patients in Ninh Thuan now free of coronavirus

Two men found to have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 after a trip to Malaysia have recovered, the General Hospital of the southern central province of Ninh Thuan announced on April 1 morning.

One of them is Case 61, 42 years old, who was hospitalised on March 15 and confirmed to be positive for the novel coronavirus on March 16.

The other is a 36-year-old person who was sent to the hospital on March 17 and confirmed as Case 67 on the next day.

Both of them reside in Van Lam 3 hamlet of Phuoc Nam commune, Ninh Thuan’s Thuan Nam district.

Doctor Thai Phuong Phien, Director of the Ninh Thuan General Hospital, said after finishing treatment, they will continue to be quarantined and monitored for an additional 14 days as regulated by the Ministry of Health.

The two men and three others, also from Phuoc Nam commune, travelled to Malaysia to attend a religious event on February 27. Then, they boarded Flight VJ826 from Malaysia to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on March 4. After arriving in Ninh Thuan on March 5, Case 61 attended several activities and had contact with many locals.

After the 61st patient was confirmed, Ninh Thuan’s authorities quarantined the entire Van Lam 3 hamlet, which is home to 981 households with over 5,000 people, in 28 days, starting at 8pm on March 17.

The province has also sent 150 people with close contact with the 61st and 67th patients to concentrated quarantine facilities. Among them, 134 have finished their quarantine period.

Ho Chi Minh City basically contains COVID-19 hotbeds

Ho Chi Minh City's Health Department said the city has basically contained the local clusters of COVID-19, adding that the city recorded 49 COVID-19 infection cases as of 7pm on March 31, 11 of them fully recovered.

Among 196 samples collected from those who were related to the Buddha bar in District 1, 166 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, 11 positive, and 19 are waiting for results.

Of more than 2,900 people who had contact with them, four were found positive, 505 negative and more than 2,400 on the waiting list.

The medical sector collected 306 samples from Muslims in District 8, including those who had close contact with patients and attended a ceremony at a local mosque. All of them have tested negative. At present, 176 are under concentrated quarantine at the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City and 122 others self-quarantine at home.

No new infection has been detected among this group since March 15.

Up to 179 samples from those who attended a funeral in Binh Chanh district were also collected, with 86 negative and 93 others still waiting. Since March 23, no new infection case has been found among this group.