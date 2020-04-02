Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/04/2020 11:33:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Total cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 222

 
 
02/04/2020    09:54 GMT+7

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported four new cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 222 as of 6am on April 2.

Total cases of COVID-19 rise to 222 on April 2 morning hinh anh 1

Taking sample for test at Bach Mai hospital

Patient 219, a 59-year-old woman from Hung Yen province, took care of a family member who was at the same room with patient 133 at Bach Mai hospital in Hanoi from March 16. She took the test on March 25 after learning of COVID-19 cases at the hospital.

The other three patients, numbered from 220 to 222, were found among those under quarantine after returning from abroad.

Except for patient 220 who had a fever and cough, three other patients are in a stable health condition.

On April 1 evening, the Ministry of Health reported six new COVID-19 cases.

They include two employees of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, a patient who used to visit Bach Mai hospital for medical check-up, and three returning Vietnam from overseas.

Patient 213 is a female, 40, living in the Thanh Ha Urban Area, Cu Khe commune, Thanh Oai district, Hanoi. After experiencing a fever of 38.6 degrees Celsius, the patient went to the Tropical Centre of Bach Mai Hospital with her husband. After the examination, she returned to the Thanh Ha Urban Area and quarantined herself at home.|

Every day, the patient still went out to take out the trash while wearing a mask, though she did not have contact with other people. The Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 test found her positive for SARS-CoV-2. The patient is currently quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 in stable condition.

Patient 214 is a 45-year-old female and Patient 215 is a 31-year-old male, both employees of Truong Sinh Company. The man lives on Truong Chinh street, Phuong Mai ward, Dong Da district, Hanoi. He was quarantined from March 30 to 31 and then sent to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Patient 216 is a woman, 48, from Quang Ninh province. She was in Germany and transited Russia on her return to Vietnam on Aeroflot flight SU290 on March 23. After entry, she was quarantined at the FPT University in Lang-Hoa Lac, Hanoi.

On March 31, she had a sore throat and on the same day, tested positive for SARS-COV-2. She was sent to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 for treatment.

Patient 217 is a female, 25, Vietnamese nationality, with her address in Khanh Son 2, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province. She returned from Japan on March 25 on All Nippon Airways flight NH857 (seat 31K). After entry, she was quarantined at the FPT University. From March 31, she was treated at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2.

Patient 218 is a 43-year-old woman of Vietnamese nationality, with her address in Phu Xa district, Thai Nguyen province. The patient returned home on Aeroflot flight SU290 (seat number 46G) from Russia on March 25. After entry, she was quarantined at the FPT University. From March 31, she was quarantined and treated at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2.

To date, 63 COVID-19 patients have recovered, 54 have tested negative once and 43 have tested negative twice.

Vietnam has enforced nationwide social distancing for 15 days since April 1 with the aim of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The country has no death from the disease so far.

HCM City: Round-the-clock hotlines opened to obtain COVID-19 feedback

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on April 1 launched round-the-clock hotlines to receive reports, feedback, and complaints from citizens, businesses, and organisations on local COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

The hotlines - 1022 (ext. 3) and (028) 3824 9000 - were opened for city leaders to hear the response to local preventive efforts against the pandemic.

The municipal Department of Information and Communications has publicised locations of over 1,000 shops selling anti-bacterial and anti-droplet masks citywide at covid19.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/diadiembankhautrang or 1022.tphcm.gov.vn/covid19.

The masks are on sale at a large number of local convenience stores and supermarkets, such as Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.opFood, Satrafoods, VinMart, VinMart , Big C, Lotte Mart, and Aeon.

The department plans to launch an iOS and Android-based app to update residents on the current COVID-19 situation in the city, and will cooperate with the city’s Department of Industry and Trade to provide information on markets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and wholesale outlets selling essential goods.

Health Ministry announces official fanpage on local social network

Total cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 222

Health Ministry's fanpage on Lotus

The Ministry of Public Health announced on April 1 the launch of a fanpage called “Bo Y Te” (Health Ministry) on Lotus, a Vietnamese social network platform, on March 15, in order to promote recommendations on tackling COVID-19.

The ministry’s official fanpage will publish directions from the Government, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, and the ministry relating to the pandemic and provide updated information on the situation in Vietnam and around the world.

The launch of the fanpage expresses the ministry’s determination to intensify communications activities to raise public awareness about the pandemic.

Subscribers to the official fanpage must download the Lotus app from the Appstore or CH Play on mobile phones or tablets, or visit https://lotus.vn/w.

As of March 30, 15 days after its creation, the fanpage had nearly 5,100 followers and had received thousands of comments each day.

Russian radio praises Vietnam’s COVID-19 prompt response

Total cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 222

A street with a poster calling for joint efforts in the COVID-19 combat in Vietnam

Russian radio Sputnik has lauded the Vietnamese Government’s prompt response to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, especially its decision to declare a nationwide epidemic and social-distancing order.

The radio quoted experts as saying that the nationwide epidemic announcement at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at only more than 200 has demonstrated the government’s timely reaction.

The declaration has helped the government, agencies and people make preparedness for the disease combat, experts said, adding that the announcement at such an early date has also enabled the government to use strict quarantine measures in order to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Thanks to the decision, Vietnam has completely barred imported cases via roads, waterways, air and sea routes, the radio said.

According to Sputnik, Vietnam has done well in the disease control, quarantine and treatment work, with the participation of the army, public security force and health workers.

With such drastic measures as well as cooperation, solidarity and law observance of Vietnamese people, and great efforts of the forces involved, Vietnam is likely to contain the pandemic and stamp it out at the approach of the summer, the radio said.

Nearly 29 million USD raised for COVID-19 fight

Total cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 222

The VFF central Committee receives funds from the Party Central Committee Office, the Government Office, the National Assembly Office, and the President Office (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee announced on April 1 that over 683 billion VND (28.9 million USD) has been raised from organisations and individuals since the fundraising campaign for the COVID-19 fight was launched on March 17.

According to Vice President of the committee Nguyen Huu Dung, the amount is rising after each hour.

The same day, it received funds worth 420 million from the Party Central Committee Office, 325 million VND from the Government Office, 400 million VND from the National Assembly Office, and 30 million VND from the President Office, and 500 million VND from the State Treasury.

The committee will quickly transfer the funds to the Ministry of Health for buying medical equipment and necessities, and support those who are directly involved in the prevention of the pandemic and those in quarantine areas, Dung said.

HCM City to strictly manage delivery of goods

The HCM City Department of Health on March 31 instructed relevant agencies and local authorities to strictly manage delivery of goods by restaurants, food stores and supermarkets.

 

Speaking during an online meeting with the city's Steering Board for COVID-19 Prevention and Control held on March 31, Nguyen Tan Binh, the head of the department, said that companies must keep a record of where and to whom they are delivering goods.

These records will help identify anyone who has had contact with people at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 and will help speed up quarantine, if needed, Binh said.

Pham Khanh Phong Lan, head of the city's Food Safety and Hygiene Management Authority, has instructed people’s committees in all 24 districts to inform food trade establishments, enterprises and individuals delivering goods about the need to carry out to preventive measures such as wearing masks and washing hands with sanitisers.

Buyers must keep at least two metres from others while standing in queues or receiving goods from delivery people, Lan said.

Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai, the department’s chief of the secretariat, said that nearly 80 doctors and nurses who are examining and treating COVID-19 patients at HCM City hospitals will be staying free at a hotel run by TTC Hospitality after their working shift every day to ensure safety for their family.

They will also receive free meals and other services at hotels thanks to the sponsorship of Orient Commercial Bank.

Meanwhile, Sai Gon Water Corporation will not charge for water use at disadvantaged households and quarantine areas for three months.

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has asked the Prime Minister and relevant ministries to approve exemption or reduction in charges for energy use by certain people in the country affected by COVID-19.

EVN in HCM City is maintaining its operation and repair services. Customers can contact EVN through its website and customer care app as well as its website https://dichvucong.gov.vn if they have a problem relating to electricity.

Vietnamese firm contributes to COVID-19 combat in Laos

Total cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 222

At the hand-over ceremony

Xekaman 1 Power Ltd., Co under Viet-Laos Power JSC on April 1 donated 30,000 USD to the COVID-19 combat of the Lao government and people.

The donation was handed to the Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Somdy Duangdy.

Addressing the hand-over ceremony, Dinh Ngoc Diep, chief representative of Viet-Laos Power JSC, thanked the Lao government for facilitating the company’s operation in the country over the past years.

Through the donation, the company hopes to join hands with the Lao government and people to soon contain and stamp out the pandemic, he said.

Somdy Duangdy said the gift has demonstrated not only the company’s social responsibility but also sentiments and special relations between Vietnam and Laos.

COVID-19 patients increase in Southeast Asian countries

Malaysia on April 1 announced an additional 142 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 2,908.

Malaysia now has the highest number of novel coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. The Malaysian Health Ministry said the country had recorded 45 deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Philippines reported 227 more COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. In total, this Southeast Asian nation recorded 2,311 infections and 96 fatalities from the disease.

Also the same day, Thailand's Ministry of Public Health confirmed 120 more cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from the disease. The new cases are local residents, returnees from abroad, including those who came to Indonesia to attend religious events, and a health worker. The majority of new infections have been recorded in the capital city of Bangkok.

Thailand has so far confirmed 1,771 COVID-19 cases, including 12 deaths.

Another coronavirus hotspot in Southeast Asia, Indonesia has just announced 149 more COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths from the disease. According to Indonesian health official Achmad Yurianto, the country has recorded a total of 1,677 SARS-CoV-2 infections, including 157 deaths and 103 recoveries.

Two COVID-19 patients in Ninh Thuan now free of coronavirus

Two men found to have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 after a trip to Malaysia have recovered, the General Hospital of the southern central province of Ninh Thuan announced on April 1 morning.

One of them is Case 61, 42 years old, who was hospitalised on March 15 and confirmed to be positive for the novel coronavirus on March 16.

The other is a 36-year-old person who was sent to the hospital on March 17 and confirmed as Case 67 on the next day.

Both of them reside in Van Lam 3 hamlet of Phuoc Nam commune, Ninh Thuan’s Thuan Nam district.

Doctor Thai Phuong Phien, Director of the Ninh Thuan General Hospital, said after finishing treatment, they will continue to be quarantined and monitored for an additional 14 days as regulated by the Ministry of Health.

The two men and three others, also from Phuoc Nam commune, travelled to Malaysia to attend a religious event on February 27. Then, they boarded Flight VJ826 from Malaysia to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on March 4. After arriving in Ninh Thuan on March 5, Case 61 attended several activities and had contact with many locals.

After the 61st patient was confirmed, Ninh Thuan’s authorities quarantined the entire Van Lam 3 hamlet, which is home to 981 households with over 5,000 people, in 28 days, starting at 8pm on March 17.

The province has also sent 150 people with close contact with the 61st and 67th patients to concentrated quarantine facilities. Among them, 134 have finished their quarantine period.

Ho Chi Minh City basically contains COVID-19 hotbeds

Ho Chi Minh City's Health Department said the city has basically contained the local clusters of COVID-19, adding that the city recorded 49 COVID-19 infection cases as of 7pm on March 31, 11 of them fully recovered.

Among 196 samples collected from those who were related to the Buddha bar in District 1, 166 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, 11 positive, and 19 are waiting for results.

Of more than 2,900 people who had contact with them, four were found positive, 505 negative and more than 2,400 on the waiting list.

The medical sector collected 306 samples from Muslims in District 8, including those who had close contact with patients and attended a ceremony at a local mosque. All of them have tested negative. At present, 176 are under concentrated quarantine at the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City and 122 others self-quarantine at home.

No new infection has been detected among this group since March 15.

Up to 179 samples from those who attended a funeral in Binh Chanh district were also collected, with 86 negative and 93 others still waiting. Since March 23, no new infection case has been found among this group.

Total cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 222
Total cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 222
Total cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 222

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Da Nang have decided to suspend road passenger transport in a bid to curb travel and crowds and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response
Japanese firm to make 15,000 ventilators to help Vietnam’s COVID-19 response
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Japanese medical equipment firm Metran plans to make 15,000 ventilators for Vietnam to help the country combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is ravaging the globe, according to Founder and Chairman Tran Ngoc Phuc.

Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19
Japan to adjust schedule to receive Vietnamese practitioners due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Authorities of Japan’s Chiba city will discuss the adjustment of the training schedule for Vietnamese practitioners who are expected to work at nursing homes in the city, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Youth union with kind-heartedness
Youth union with kind-heartedness
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vu Manh Linh, a 32-year-old youth union leader from Nam Dinh City, donates blood every four months as he wanted to share his blood for a more healthy community.

Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
Teacher brings borderless classroom to ethnic students
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

An English language high school teacher in the northern province of Phú Thọ has been employing a “borderless classroom model” to connect her students with their international peers via Skype.

Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
Nearly 70,000 labourers in Hanoi lose jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Nearly 70,000 labourers had lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 crisis as many enterprises in Hà Nội have been forced to scale down production or temporarily suspended operations, the city’s Confederation of Labour has announced.

Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research
Thousands of test tubes sent to Germany for COVID-19 medicine research
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam has delivered 6,000 test tubes to Germany from the Hanoi-based Vietnamese-German Centre of Excellence in Medical Research (VG-CARE) for COVID-19 drug development research.

Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fund
Vietnam’s 32nd COVID-19 patient discharged, confirms will lead charity fund
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam's 32nd COVID-19 patient, who returned to Vietnam from London by private jet, was given the all clear on Tuesday.

Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing
Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing
PHOTOSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 31 issued a strict order on social distancing, starting April 1. On the first day of implementing the order, Hanoi’s streets are much more deserted than usual.

Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212
Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam total 212
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

The number of COVID-19 cases has amounted to 212 after five more patients were confirmed as of 6am on April 1, according to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
Businesses struggle in nation’s capital, but understand it is for the right reasons
FEATUREicon  01/04/2020 

Hanoi is eerily quiet these days as most shops and stores have closed after restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Russia includes jail terms to enforce crackdown
Coronavirus: Russia includes jail terms to enforce crackdown
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

New Russian laws impose tough penalties for violating lockdown rules.

Coronavirus: US Navy captain pleads for help over outbreak
Coronavirus: US Navy captain pleads for help over outbreak
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The captain warns of an "accelerating" coronavirus outbreak on his aircraft carrier docked in Guam.

Coronavirus: India's race to build a low-cost ventilator to save Covid-19 patients
Coronavirus: India's race to build a low-cost ventilator to save Covid-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A group of young engineers are racing against time to develop a $650 ventilator for Covid-19 patients.

Adapting to life during the epidemic
Adapting to life during the epidemic
VIDEOicon  01/04/2020 

With Vietnam in the grip of the COVID-19 epidemic, it has changed and disrupted the daily life of people in an unimaginable way. 

Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out
Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

With people wanting to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, apps like Be and Grab are piloting new services in Ho Chi Minh City to help them buy more and more things without leaving home.

Hospital visits limited, tour service suspended in central VN to fight virus
Hospital visits limited, tour service suspended in central VN to fight virus
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

Da Nang has suspended all visits to patients at hospitals and health consultancy at private clinics to help stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2, while schools and universities will stay shut until April 15.

Mekong Delta’s “start-up farmer” in search of organic rice
Mekong Delta’s “start-up farmer” in search of organic rice
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

Graduating from the Mekong Delta’s prestigious Can Tho University, 24-year-old Pham Thanh Vu still refers himself as a farmer in the truest sense of the word.

Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19
Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  01/04/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has decided to suspend cross-border activities of individuals at main and secondary border gates, and trails in border areas sharing with Cambodia and Laos from April 1.

Limiting transport from, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
Limiting transport from, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City
PHOTOSicon  01/04/2020 

Buses operating on frequent routes which depart from or arrive in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and cover less than 100km can still run two trips per day at maximum with no more than 20 passengers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 