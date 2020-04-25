Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours, remaining at 270, but five people who had previously been given the all-clear were positive again.

Quick coronavirus testing

According to the April 25 morning report from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Vietnam has reported zero deaths from COVID-19 so far.

Among the five positive again, patient No.188 was discharged from Ha Nam General Hospital on April 16 after her results came back negative twice. She was put in quarantine for two weeks, during which she was monitored by the Hanoi Centre of Disease Control, re-tested frequently at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease in Hanoi and the results came back positive on April 21.

Patients No.52 and No.149 were declared recovered by Hospital No.2 in the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 16 and remained in quarantine there for another two weeks. On April 21, the hospital conducted tests for the two patients and their results returned positive.

Patient No.137 was declared recovered from the National Hospital for Tropical Disease in Hanoi on April 7 after testing results came back negative three times on three consecutive days (April 3-5).

During the two-week quarantine, she exhibited no clinical symptoms of the disease and all testing results on April 7, April 16 and April 19 came back negative. The CT scan of the patient’s lung did not show any signs of damage and the patient was allowed to be returned home on April 22 after her two weeks in hospital quarantine ends.

On April 23, the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi confirmed that the tests results came back positive again, and the patient was brought back to the hospital.

Another relapse case was in the southern province of Binh Thuan. Patient No.36 was confirmed to be free of the virus on April 10 after testing negative three times. During the following two-week quarantine at a medical facility in the province, the patient’s test results came back negative twice before a third test on the final day of the quarantine showed positive results.

The patient is being quarantined for further medical monitoring.

On April 24 evening, two new cases were detected, both students returning home from Japan. They were immediately quarantined and are currently being treated for the virus.

As many as 54,966 people are currently in quarantine and have their health status monitored across the country.