Total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged at 355

05/07/2020    07:53 GMT+7

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on July 4, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 355, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged at 355 hinh anh 1



This marks the 79th straight day without local community transmission of the coronavirus in the country as of 6pm on July 4. Among the total 355 confirmed cases so far, 215 are imported and quarantined upon arrival.

Up to 340 or 95.8 percent of all infections have recovered, and there are no related deaths.

Most of the 15 remaining patients are in stable condition, with three negative for the coronavirus at least twice.

Meanwhile, 10,621 people are currently in quarantine, including 103 in hospitals, 10,121 in other quarantine facilities, and 397 at home.

COVID-19: Over 350 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Australia, New Zealand

More than 350 Vietnamese citizens from Australia and New Zealand were brought home safe and sound on July 3.

Vietnamese agencies in and outside the country have coordinated with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and agencies of Australia and New Zealand to arrange the flight to bring the citizens home.

Passengers were mostly children, the elderly, pregnant women, those with illnesses, and workers and students made homeless after their working contracts ended or campus closed.

Preventive measures were taken seriously during the flight. After landing at the Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, crew members and passengers had their body temperature checked and went under quarantine as regulated.

Under the Prime Minister’s instruction, Vietnamese authorities and representative offices abroad will continue conducting more flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home in the coming time, based on the pandemic developments at home and abroad, the citizens’ aspirations, and quarantine capacity in localities.

Vietnam spends over VND15 trillion on fight against Covid-19

Some VND15.4 trillion from the State budget has been spent on the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and to offer support for residents affected by the virus to date, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung told a teleconference between the Government and localities on July 2.

Minister Dung said that of the total, VND4.1 trillion was used for Covid-19 infection prevention and control efforts, while the Government spent VND11.3 trillion on reducing taxes or extending tax payment deadlines for 11 million businesses and individuals affected by Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Apart from this, the State budget has extracted over VND1.6 trillion from the backup fund for 2020 to help some localities fight the African swine fever outbreak and to ensure production recovers after the drought and salt intrusion.

Some 13,600 tons of rice from the national reserve have been given to localities hit hard by natural disasters as part of hunger elimination and relief efforts.

Between January and June, the State budget collection reached a mere 44.2% of the estimate or VND668 trillion, down 11% year-on-year. The figure was the lowest since 2013, VnExpress news site reported.

 

Accordingly, domestic collections inched down by 8% year-on-year, reaching 44.1% of the estimate, while crude oil revenue dropped by 28.5%.

The fall in collections reflected the difficulties plaguing the country’s economy, Dung said.

In the second half of the year, the negative impact from the pandemic is expected to continue to make budget collection difficult, Minister Dung added.

The ministry will continue to work out various measures over taxes and fees to open up a wide door for business and production, he said.

Việt Nam gifts face masks to UK, Ireland

The Embassy of Việt Nam in the UK handed over 135,000 antimicrobial face masks to authorities of London and Wales on Thursday (local time) to support the fight against COVID-19.

This is the first batch of a total of 500,000 masks from Việt Nam which will be sent to over 30 localities and organisations of the UK and Ireland.

At the handover ceremony, Ambassador Trần Ngọc An underlined the thriving and close-knit cooperation between Việt Nam and the UK, as the two countries are marking the 10th year of their bilateral strategic partnership this year.

The 500,000 masks from budget carrier Vietjet Air to the UK demonstrate the sound bilateral relations with proactive engagement of firms, organisations and people, he noted.

London is among the first UK localities to make wearing masks mandatory when using public transport, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Cheryl Dennis, head of Wales’ London Office, thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for the support and vowed to distribute the masks to the people in need. 

Vietnamese woman donates masks to German people 

A Vietnamese woman donated 300,000 masks to German people in Leipzig City to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic on July 1.

Visiting her children in January,  Đỗ Thị Kim Liên, president of the Green Vietnam Fund, was stuck in Leipzig City because of the pandemic.

Liên said: “Germany is a powerful nation but at this time it lacks masks. I would like to show the friendship of Vietnamese and German people and to thank the German people and Government for allowing us to stay for a very long time during the pandemic.”

To support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Việt Nam, Liên also contributed VNĐ2 billion (US$85,800) to the local government.

As the president of the Green Vietnam Fund, Liên has run social and charitable activities such as building schools in the northwestern region, rural bridges in the Central Highlands and Mekong River Delta. 

 
 

Other News

.
Thu Thiem project: HCMC seeks to penalize violators
Thu Thiem project: HCMC seeks to penalize violators
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

HCMC is set to report a plan to penalize 66 officials who committed violations related to the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in the city’s District 2 to the Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee this month.

Hundreds of foreigners likely to enter HCMC for work
Hundreds of foreigners likely to enter HCMC for work
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCMC government has written to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security to allow 437 foreign experts, managers, skilled workers and investors to enter Vietnam for work.

Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children
Diphtheria vaccination to be offered for under-7 children
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

All children under seven years old in Việt Nam will be given free vaccination against diphtheria.

Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage
Da Nang: Nam O fish sauce making recognised as intangible cultural heritage
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of Lien Chieu district in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on July 4 to receive a certificate recognizing Nam O fish sauce making as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Binh Dinh households face water shortage
Binh Dinh households face water shortage
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Thousands of households in central Binh Dinh Province’s My Chanh Commune have been living without tap water for years and must buy clean water for daily use.

Save a cup, save the environment
Save a cup, save the environment
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Bringing your own reusable cup to buy takeaway drinks helps cut down on single-use plastic. But what if you forget to bring it one day?

Drug prevention forces try to combat new drugs and crimes
Drug prevention forces try to combat new drugs and crimes
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Colonel Vu Van Hau, deputy head of the Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes talks about the drug crimes.

Vietnam supports Laos in education
Vietnam supports Laos in education
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  7 giờ trước 

A new secondary school has been recently inaugurated in Bounneua district in Laos’ Phongsaly province as a gift from the Vietnamese Government, the Vientiane Times reported on its July 3 issue.

Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  04/07/2020 

A Nigerian man living in Vietnam has become an internet hit thanks to his funny videos and Vietnamese language skills.

Vietnam makes progress in public budget accountability
Vietnam makes progress in public budget accountability
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam’s Government and Ministry of Finance has made efforts to realise its commitments on public budget accountability and gained increased confidence from people and development partners regarding budget management,

Children need four diphtheria shots
Children need four diphtheria shots
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The General Department of Preventive Medicine has urged parents to be sure their children have a total of four diphtheria vaccine shots taken at the proper times. 

Over 70% of high school graduates apply for universities
Over 70% of high school graduates apply for universities
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

640,000 students who have just taken high school graduation exams have sent applications to universities nationwide this year according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 3
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 3
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam attends UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security

270 Korean experts enter Vietnam, work for LG Group
270 Korean experts enter Vietnam, work for LG Group
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam Airlines flight VN9417 carrying 270 experts from Incheon International Airport in the Republic of Korea landed at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong port city on July 2.

Government Decree on entry and exit of foreigners into Vietnam
Government Decree on entry and exit of foreigners into Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has recently promulgated Decree No 75/2020 providing details for a number of articles belonging to the Law on amendments and supplements and a number of articles

Carlos Ghosn: Japan ask US to extradite ex-Green Beret and son over Japan escape
Carlos Ghosn: Japan ask US to extradite ex-Green Beret and son over Japan escape
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The ex-soldier and his son are held in the US for allegedly helping the ex-Nissan boss flee Japan.

Winners of New Zealand scholarships 2020 announced
Winners of New Zealand scholarships 2020 announced
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Education New Zealand (ENZ) has announced 22 Vietnamese winners of the New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS) 2020, with recipients offered 50 percent off tuition fees for their first year of study in New Zealand.  

Mekong Delta province to help farmers with $1.7 million for drought, saltwater
Mekong Delta province to help farmers with $1.7 million for drought, saltwater
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

Tra Vinh has decided to provide relief worth over VND40 billion ($1.7 million) to more than 28,000 farming households to revive agriculture, which was severely affected by drought and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 - 20 dry season.

Da Nang to install smart cameras at high schools
Da Nang to install smart cameras at high schools
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

The central city of Da Nang has approved a project installing smart cameras at local senior high schools, its Department of Education and Training said on July 2.

Outrage as Indian judge calls alleged rape victim 'unbecoming'
Outrage as Indian judge calls alleged rape victim 'unbecoming'
SOCIETYicon  03/07/2020 

An Indian judge is under pressure to delete comments from a court order that questioned the behaviour of a woman who alleged she was raped.

