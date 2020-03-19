Tourists express thanks to Hoi An doctors after quarantine time

Two Polish tourists have sent a thank-you letter to doctors in Hoi An City after completing a quarantine time in the area.





The Quang Nam Provincial Steering Committee on Covid-19 Fighting and Prevention on Friday evening published the letter by Joanna Zythowska and Denisz Zythowski who used Google Translate to write in Vietnamese.

In the letter to Hoi An City's Centre for Diseases Control, the two tourists said that they had spent 11 out of their 16-day-vacation in Vietnam to stay in a quarantine area in the city.



"This was sure not how we imagined our holiday would be, but we were lucky to have been able to admire some beauty-spots in Hanoi, Ninh Binh, and Ha Long before coming to quarantine in Hoi An," they wrote. "And the wonderful time in Hoi An would also be in our mind and heart forever."



In the letter, the tourists sent their gratitude to health workers in Hoi An for "risking their lives to take care of us every day", and all people in the city for "welcoming us sending juice and delicious fruits to the quarantine area".



The tourist shared that they had to experience some difficult days at first when having to sleep on the floor and having no shower in the bathroom which they understand was a minor issue compared to the seriousness of the situation. They were then moved to the Hoi An Beach Resort on March 16 where the living condition was more comfortable and they were served their favourite food.



"Vietnam is beautiful, it was a pity we couldn’t explore more of your country," the tourists wrote. "But with this special experience of the epidemic here, we know more about the beautiful hearts of local people. We will return some day to complete our journey."





On March 20, the Hoi An City People's Committee held a farewell ceremony to 39 foreign tourists who had completed 14-day quarantine period at local hotels. The tourists, mostly from Europe, were presented flowers and gifts before leaving for their countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, vice-chairman of the city people's committee, Nguyen Van Son said he was sorry for receiving the visitors in quarantine areas during this epidemic.









"This is all our unexpected situation and we want to send our sincere thanks for your understanding and co-operation for our Covid-19 prevention work," the official said. "We hope to welcome you to Hoi An again soon when the coronavirus outbreak is under control." Dtinews



