25/03/2020 01:04:58 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Trains get cancelled due to coronavirus

 
 
24/03/2020    12:53 GMT+7

A total 152 trains have been suspended as travel demand plummets due to the novel coronavirus, leaving the railway sector facing losses of VNĐ90 billion (US$3.8 million) since the outbreak began, according to the Ministry of Transport.

A carriage of Hà Nội – Yên Bái train is completely empty. The train was rescheduled to run on weekend only.

The ministry warned that worse was to come for the sector, with productivity drastically dropping by 40 to 80 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Vũ Anh Minh, head of Vietnam Railway (VNR) Members’ Council, said the challenges were unprecedented.

As of Thursday, Hà Nội Railway Transport Company halted all tourism trains numbered SP1, SP2, SP3 and SP4 connecting Hà Nội and the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai.

SE19 and SE20 trains connecting Hà Nội and the coastal city of Đà Nẵng were also suspended. Passengers can ask for ticket refunds without being charged fees.

Trains running between Hà Nội and Nghệ An Province’s Vinh City, Hải Phòng City and Thái Nguyên Province were also cancelled or rescheduled.

 

The company is considering suspending one pair of Reunification trains connecting Hà Nội and HCM City, only allowing four pairs per day.

In the south, Sài Gòn Railway Transport Company has stopped trains travelling to the tourism hotspots of Quy Nhơn, Đà Nẵng and Phan Thiết till the end of April.

To help stop the bleeding, the ministry asked the Government to reduce operating expenses for halted trains.

Sài Gòn Railway Transport Company is also offering up to 50 per cent off early bookings for trains numbered SE3/4, SE7/8, SE9/10 with transport distances of more than 900km and SE21/22, SE25/26 with distances of more than 600km.

Discounts of 5 per cent, 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 50 per cent will be applied for tickets bought five, 10 to 19, 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 days prior to departure days, respectively.

To make up for the losses, VNR is accelerating its express delivery services using passenger trains which allow transporting bulk packages and cash on delivery. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Compulsory health declaration for passengers on domestic flights
Compulsory health declaration for passengers on domestic flights
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory health declarations from all passengers on domestic flights in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 123
Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases now 123
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health on March 23 evening announced the 123rd case who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

Twenty-two labs capable of doing quick virus tests: health ministry
Twenty-two labs capable of doing quick virus tests: health ministry
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention of Hanoi, Da Nang, Can Tho, Yen Bai, Lao Cai and Quang Ninh are among healthcare facilities capable of conducting SARS-CoV-2 tests in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Health.

Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut
Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12 giờ trước 

A collection of 20 books on Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty has been released to the public.

Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended
Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Transport Ministry has requested the suspension of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, starting from 0:00am on March 25 to 31.

HCM City to open free parking space for bus passengers
HCM City to open free parking space for bus passengers
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport has asked District 1’s People’s Committee to consider opening a free parking space for bus riders' two-wheeled vehicles on Hàm Nghi Street.

Myanmar confirms two first cases positive for SARS-CoV-2
Myanmar confirms two first cases positive for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health and Sports of Myanmar on March 23 reported the two first cases of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: Pandemic is 'accelerating', WHO warns as cases pass 300,000
Coronavirus: Pandemic is 'accelerating', WHO warns as cases pass 300,000
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

More than 300,000 cases have now been reported, as Covid-19 spreads to almost every country.

Coronavirus: Spanish army finds care home residents 'dead and abandoned'
Coronavirus: Spanish army finds care home residents 'dead and abandoned'
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

An inquiry is launched after soldiers discover elderly coronavirus victims "dead in their beds".

Mekong farmers’ livelihoods in peril
Mekong farmers’ livelihoods in peril
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam is taking steps to ensure the country’s food security amidst heavy drought and saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta region.

Coronavirus: Strict new curbs on life in UK announced by PM
Coronavirus: Strict new curbs on life in UK announced by PM
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Gatherings of more than two people are banned, shops ordered to close and social events halted as part of rules to keep Britons at home and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Measures praised by foreigners
Measures praised by foreigners
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

As countries around the world get to grips with flattening the curve of the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam sits alongside other Asian nations in receiving plaudits for their handling of the crisis in the last few months.

Total covid-19 cases in Vietnam jump to 118
Total covid-19 cases in Vietnam jump to 118
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

The HCM City Pasteur Institute has just confirmed two more samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus after the COVID-19 disease surveillance system in the southern region had identified two suspected cases for the novel coronavirus in Tay Ninh.

The talents of Vietnam's two female mathematics professors
The talents of Vietnam's two female mathematics professors
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

Vietnam’s mathematics community has only two female professors – Hoang Xuan Sinh and Le Thi Thanh Nhan.

Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreak
Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreak
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

So-called humanitarian flights are bringing back overseas Vietnamese from Europe as the continent has become the new epicentre of the global health crisis.

One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116
One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on Monday morning confirmed three more COVID-19 infection cases, including one doctor, bringing the total to 116.

Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per day
Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per day
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

Dong Xuan Knitting Sole Member Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), is planning to produce 60,000 face masks per day from March 23 to 29, given the increasing demand amid COVID-19.

A responsible Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
A responsible Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

Every country, including Vietnam, has implemented measures to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Hanoi police summon two disseminators of fake Covid-19 news
Hanoi police summon two disseminators of fake Covid-19 news
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

Hanoi police have warned the public not to share unconfirmed information about Covid-19 that causes confusion in the community.

Hanoi’s coach stations propose extending opening hours
Hanoi’s coach stations propose extending opening hours
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

Hanoi’s Transport Department is considering allowing coach stations in the city to open at night to ease overcrowding.

Latest news

