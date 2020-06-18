Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/06/2020 18:53:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Treatment needed for online game addiction

 
 
18/06/2020    17:14 GMT+7

Few health facilities in Vietnam offer treatment for addiction to online games, which is considered a mental health condition by the World Health Organisation.

Treatment needed for online game addiction

A forum in HCM City discusses the negative consequences caused by online game addition on Tuesday, organised by Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper in co-operation with Nguyen Tat Thanh University and companies. 

Dr Nguyen Van Ca, head of the Mental Health Department at Military Hospital 175, discussed the negative consequences of game addiction on Tuesday at a meeting organised by Tiền Phong (Vanguard) newspaper in co-operation with Nguyen Tat Thanh University and companies.

“Sitting too long leads to metabolic disorders such as glucose and fat metabolism disorders, causing obesity,” Ca said. Blood supplied to the sex organs is also reduced by long periods of sitting.

Online game addicts, who could end up having reduced memory, are often in a state of anxious suspense and feel irascible, he said. Their personality begins to change.

“Games create a virtual feeling of victory which negatively affects young people’s development. Online games are an invisible poison and they have negative consequences,” Ca said.

Early treatment and a favourable environment are necessary to prevent the problem.

Majority Le Hoang Viet Lam, a lecturer at People’s Security University, said that online games do not cause immediate negative consequences. They can be “mental health food”, but if young people do not control the amount of time they play games, “it will be very dangerous for them”.

Parents should educate their children about game addition and watch for signs of addition, he added.

Le Minh Dung of the HCM City Department of Information and Communication said the Government has issued many regulations on playing online games.

 

Players can be fined VND2-3 million for selling and purchasing virtual devices and scores in games; and taking advantage of online games to commit legal violations, and causing social disorder and endangering national security.

Players who do not comply with regulations about the management of playing hours at public online game establishments can be fined VND600,000 to VND1 million.

According to the Vietnam National Institute of Mental Health, hundreds of patients every day seek mental health treatment for sleeplessness, memory disorders, schizophrenia and depression caused by game addiction.

Nguyen Dinh Do, principal at Thanh Nhan High School, said online games were becoming a problem in Vietnam and other parts of the world. According to the school’s survey, more than 80 per cent of its students play online games.

Students boarding at the school do not have electronic devices to play games, but they play the games when they go home for the weekend.

Bui Quang Trung, head of the communication and marketing department at Nguyen Tat Thanh University, said that students are at the “golden” age to develop their personality and most have a smartphone to assist them in studying. However, they often download and install online games on their phones. VNS

Doctor concerned video gaming could lead to suicide

Doctor concerned video gaming could lead to suicide

Vietnamese teenagers were at risk of social exclusion in later life because of the threat of video game addiction, a doctor has warned.

Gaming 'hero' retires at 23 due to ill-health

Gaming 'hero' retires at 23 due to ill-health

Jian Zihao says physical and mental health problems have caused him to quit e-sports.

 
 

Other News

.
Heatwave continues to hit Vietnam's northern and central regions
Heatwave continues to hit Vietnam's northern and central regions
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Hot weather is expected to continue to hit the North and Central regions in the next few days, with the extreme heat reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecast Centre.

Australia supports UN agencies to eliminate domestic violence in Vietnam
Australia supports UN agencies to eliminate domestic violence in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A project to support ongoing efforts by the Vietnamese Government and civil society organisations to address violence against women and children in the context of COVID-19 was launched in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 18
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 community infection recorded on day 63rd

Coronavirus Beijing: Why an outbreak sparked a salmon panic in China
Coronavirus Beijing: Why an outbreak sparked a salmon panic in China
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Beijing has in the past week seen a spike of Covid-19 cases - almost all of which have been linked to a huge wholesale food market.

Nearly 1,400 Lao students welcomed back to school in Vietnam
Nearly 1,400 Lao students welcomed back to school in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Nearly 1,400 Lao students were welcomed back to school in Vietnam’s northern province of Son La on June 17.

Chinese contractor of Hanoi's metro line withdraws demand for US$50 million down payment
Chinese contractor of Hanoi's metro line withdraws demand for US$50 million down payment
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam's transport ministry sees the obstacles encountered by the Chinese contractor but the payment is unjustifiable.

Contest offers support for rural start-ups
Contest offers support for rural start-ups
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The national fund for employment loans will provide VND2 billion (US$87,000) of loans to be distributed among the winners of an ongoing start-up contest for rural youths this year.

Day surgery increasingly performed at public hospitals
Day surgery increasingly performed at public hospitals
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Less invasive surgery procedures are being performed during one-day stays at many public hospitals in HCM City, resulting in lower costs, reduced incidences of infections contracted during hospital stays, and reduction in patient overcrowding.

Court upholds death sentences over Dien Bien gang rape and murder
Court upholds death sentences over Dien Bien gang rape and murder
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The People’s Court of Dien Bien on Wednesday rejected letters of appeal and decided to uphold the death sentence for six defendants for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 22-year-old woman.

Boxer shorts or swimming pants?
Boxer shorts or swimming pants?
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Doctors have warned that men working in shrimp and fish ponds should wear swimming pants instead of boxer shorts to avoid unfortunate accidents.

Ministry considers postponing school opening day to August 15
Ministry considers postponing school opening day to August 15
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training is considering deferring the first day of the 2020-2021 school year until August 15 instead of August 1 and extending the summer vacation for students.

HCMC eyes deployment of technology to manage road traffic
HCMC eyes deployment of technology to manage road traffic
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

The HCMC transport authority is set to grant over VND1.44 billion in funding for a pilot scheme that involves using technology to check and penalize administrative road traffic violations in the city.

Ha Giang suffers losses worth VND600 million due to heavy rains
Ha Giang suffers losses worth VND600 million due to heavy rains
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

One person has died and dozens of houses have damaged in two days of heavy rain and thunder in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, provincial authorities have said.

Public universities in HCM City to hike tuition
Public universities in HCM City to hike tuition
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

A number of public universities in HCM City that have been granted financial autonomy are planning to increase tuition in the 2020-21 academic year.

Woman dies after fall off airplane stairs at Tan Son Nhat Airport
Woman dies after fall off airplane stairs at Tan Son Nhat Airport
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

A female Vietnamese passenger has died after falling while disembarking from a flight at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, HCM City, Vietnam Airlines said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 17
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

Vietnam reports one more imported case of COVID-19

High-speed boats to connect HCM City, Binh Duong
High-speed boats to connect HCM City, Binh Duong
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

A new high-speed boat service between downtown HCM City and outlying Cu Chi District through Binh Dương Province will begin early next month.

More than 20 localities in Vietnam have low birth rate: Health Ministry
More than 20 localities in Vietnam have low birth rate: Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

Vietnam’s economic engine HCM City has the country’s lowest fertility rate of 1.53, according to the Ministry of Health’s latest report in June. 

Dien Bien People’s Court begins appeal proceedings in rape and murder case
Dien Bien People’s Court begins appeal proceedings in rape and murder case
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

Appeal proceedings have begun for a group of men who were sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 22-year-old woman.

HCM City seeks to facilitate construction of mega transportation projects
HCM City seeks to facilitate construction of mega transportation projects
SOCIETYicon  17/06/2020 

HCM City has invested in a number of mega transportation projects in 2016–20 aimed at reducing traffic congestion, according to a report tabled at a meeting between a delegation from the city People’s Council and relevant agencies.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 