11/10/2020 11:01:38 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Tropical depression forecast to strengthen into storm

11/10/2020    09:54 GMT+7

A tropical depression centered some 550 kilometers off Quang Nam Province and some 470 kilometers from Binh Dinh Province at 1 p.m. today, October 10 is forecast to strengthen into a storm heading toward central Vietnam in the next 12 hours.

In the next 24 hours, the storm is predicted to move west-northwest at around 15-20 kilometers per hour. At 1 p.m. on October 11, the storm eye will be moving around at 15.0 degrees North latitude and 109.2 degrees East longitude, in high sea off the coastal areas from Quang Nam Province to Binh Dinh Province, with the strongest winds reaching level 8 (60-75 kilometers per hour),gusting at level 10.

Tropical depression forecast to strengthen into storm

A map detailing the direction of the tropical depression, which may strengthen into a storm – PHOTO: NATIONAL CENTER FOR HYDRO-METEOROLOGICAL FORECASTING

Between October 11 and 13, many localities in the central region will experience heavy rains with rainfall measuring 500-700 millimeters, or even 1,000 millimeters, due to the storm, according to Lao Dong Online.

Meanwhile, torrential rain and heavy flooding battered central Vietnam today, killing five people, leaving eight others missing and inundating 33,400 houses, said the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Due to heavy floods, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Danang and Quang Nam have evacuated tens of thousands of people from the flooded areas and those prone to landslides, VnExpress news site reported.

Owing to the bad weather, five ships were stranded in the waters off Quang Tri Province, but 20 sailors on board the ships were rescued, while two others remain missing.

 

Facing the same accident, another ship, Vietship 01, ran aground at Cua Viet off the province. Two of the 10 sailors on board managed to swim to the shore.

The Ministry of National Defense at 5.30 p.m. mobilized a helicopter from Hanoi City to Quang Tri Province to participate in the rescue effort. At 6 p.m., one sailor was rescued while the remaining seven sailors and one fisherman remained in the ship.

Heavy rain, strong wind and dark night have disrupted the rescue effort, so the helicopter will continue the rescue task tomorrow.

On the same day, Ha Tinh Province’s rescue forces accessed a ship named Minh Nam 07 and successfully rescued 16 sailors on board, including six residents of Nghe An, four Haiphong locals, two Ha Tinh residents, two others living in Nam Dinh, one in Hai Duong and one Indian national.

SGT

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit

Two days after bartering central Vietnam, storm Noul has left six dead and 112 injured while damaging tens of thousands of houses across the region.

 
 

Other News

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 11 morning
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases in the community to report on October 11 morning for the 39th consecutive day, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Police arrest Vietnamese people trafficking ‘king pin’
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese man thought to be a major people trafficker has been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Infrastructure development gives Hanoi a new appearance
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Those who have travelled far and long and then returned to Hanoi have been amazed by the rapid changes in the capital’s appearance over recent years. 

Flood submerges central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Flooding caused by torrential downpours in central Vietnam has taken five lives, injured four people while eight have gone missing.

Vietnam’s skill contests gradually approach world quality
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

With adjustments and changes, the national skills contest is coming closer to regional and world quality standards.

The first images of HCM City's metro train and Long Binh depot
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The first carriages of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train, transported from Kasado port (Japan), arrived in HCM City's Khanh Hoi Port on October 8. They were then transported to Long Binh depot in District 9 on October 10.

Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both imported, between 6am and 6pm on October 10, raising the national tally to 1,107, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

International flights to Vietnam suspended, waiting for quarantine standards
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Air carriers have temporarily suspended international flights to Vietnam to wait for specific instructions on quarantine standards.

Vietnam does well on inequality reduction commitment
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has done well on the Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRII), coming second within ASEAN, and ranking 77 out of 158 countries this year, according to a new analysis from Oxfam and the Development Finance International.

Bringing a measure of happiness to Yen Bai
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

For the first time ever in Vietnam, a happiness index has been included in a provincial plan for socio-economic development as a key indicator besides conventional metrics such as GDP, poverty rate, employment and social investment.

Helpful boy passes tough competition to medical university
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

A medical university has offered free training to a student in Thanh Hoa Province after his moving story of helping a disabled friend at school was shared.

UPM to foster local and regional higher education upgrades
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

Vietnam has introduced university performance metrics, or UPM, to rate national and regional establishments, as well as provide valuable evaluation information of the universities. 

PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to accelerate the application of automated non-stop toll collection services nationwide.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.

Flags and flowers spotted throughout Hanoi to celebrate major events
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Many streets in the capital have been decorated with national flags along with colourful flowers and banners as part of celebrations to mark 1,010 years of Thang Long-Hanoi and the upcoming 17th municipal Party Congress.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia October 9
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 9 morning

Flood-hit areas evacuated in Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Houses and restaurants along the Hoai River in Hoi An were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after floodwater breached many buildings following three days of uninterrupted rain.

Chief author of textbook for first graders says new standards are higher
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Bui Manh Hung, textbook author, says the current teaching and learning conditions and the environment for children to develop language is better than that of 20 years ago.

Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

After hearing that Thang Long University would enroll more students, prioritizing students who applied early, parents and students hurried to catch buses to Hanoi at night to line up for application the next morning.

