Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16

Central provinces are braced for lashing rain again, starting October 16, as a tropical low depression is forecast to strike the central coast this evening, according to the latest weather forecast bulletin.

A new tropical low depression will dump heavy rain on central provinces, starting October 16.





At 04.00am October 16 the tropical low depression was approximately 510km off the central coast of Da Nang - Khanh Hoa, packing winds of between 40-50kph near its centre.

In the next 12 hours, the tropical low depression is moving west and north-west at a speed of 25-30kph and is likely to gain further strength.

It is expected to slam into the central region in the evening of the same day and quickly weaken into a low depression.

The new weather system will bring heavy rain to central provinces stretching from Nghe An to Quang Tri which have already borne the brunt of severe flooding and landslides over the past few days due to the impact of the two subsequent storms.

Rain will lash central provinces from October 16 to October 21, with common rainfall of between 300-900mm to be recorded.

Meteorologists have warned about possible flash floods and landslides in the coastal, low-lying and mountainous areas in the coming days.

Flash floods and landslides over the past few days have left more than 40 dead, 8 missing and caused huge material losses in the central region. VOV