Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/06/2020 10:51:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Two Buffalo policemen charged for shoving 75-year-old protester

 
 
07/06/2020    09:46 GMT+7

The officers filmed pushing a man, 75, to the ground have been charged with second degree-assault.

The man approached police in Buffalo before being pushed backwards

Two US policemen have been charged with second-degree assault after they were filmed pushing a 75-year old protester to the ground, seriously injuring him.

Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, pleaded not guilty in Buffalo, New York. They were released without bail, and face up to seven years in prison.

On Thursday, they were seen shoving Martin Gugino, who fell backwards on the pavement and started bleeding.

He remains in a local hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The two officers were enforcing a curfew in the city as a result of protests since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, members of the Emergency Response Team, were suspended without pay after footage of the incident outside the City Hall went viral.

Fifty-seven of their colleagues - the entire unit - later resigned from the team in response to the officers' suspension.

On Saturday, a crowd of more than 100 supporters - including police officers and firefighters - protested outside the courthouse in Buffalo against the assault charges filed.

What are Buffalo prosecutors saying?

In a statement, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said: "The two defendants, who are Buffalo Police officers, pushed a protestor outside of City Hall, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk."

 

He stressed that he was not taking sides in the high-profile case.

"We're on the same team here. We're all working each and every day to do justice, to keep our streets safe, to keep our communities safe.

"I'm partnered with law enforcement every day to do that. And when I have to prosecute one of my teammates it doesn't help the situation," Mr Flynn said.

What has been the reaction?

John Evans, president of the local police union, told the Buffalo News newspaper: "Our position is these officers were simply following orders from Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia to clear the square.

"It doesn't specify clear the square of men, 50 and under or 15 to 40. They were simply doing their job. I don't know how much contact was made. He did slip in my estimation. He fell backwards."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday the two officers should be fired, and called for the incident to be investigated for "possible criminal charges".

In a statement, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said: "We can confirm that contingency plans are in place to maintain police services and ensure public safety within our community."

An initial statement from Buffalo Police Department said the man - long-time social justice activist in Buffalo, according to advocacy group Push (People United for Sustainable Housing) - had "tripped" and fallen during a "skirmish involving protesters".

Police spokesman Jeff Rinaldo later attributed the statement to officers not directly involved in the incident. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 6
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam records one more COVID-19 case

George Floyd: Thousands protest against racism across US
George Floyd: Thousands protest against racism across US
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Peaceful rallies are held in major cities on the 12th day of protests sparked by George Floyd's death.

Vietnam announces two more SARS-CoV-2 test kits of international standards
Vietnam announces two more SARS-CoV-2 test kits of international standards
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Two more 'made-in-Vietnam' SARS-CoV-2 test kits meeting international standards were announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 5.

Less dog and cat meat comsumed in Hanoi, but still rampant
Less dog and cat meat comsumed in Hanoi, but still rampant
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s authorities have called on its residents to refrain from eating dog and cat meat in order to promote a “civilized” image for the capital city.

A special tutor for disadvantaged children
A special tutor for disadvantaged children
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tam may not have finished high school, but that doesn't stop her teaching children in Yen Quang Commune, Y Yen District, Nam Dinh Province.

Expat life in the ‘new normal’: how will COVID-19 affect the way we travel, live and work abroad?
Expat life in the ‘new normal’: how will COVID-19 affect the way we travel, live and work abroad?
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had large-scale effects on all aspects of life. From trade flows to tourism, the spread of the disease has highlighted the vulnerabilities inherent in a globalised and interconnected world. 

Best healthcare services for all
Best healthcare services for all
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

Bach Mai Hospital, one of the biggest public hospitals in the country, has recently announced it would gradually wipe out so-called “serviced beds” or “beds on demand”.

Using mobile phone when driving may be strictly banned
Using mobile phone when driving may be strictly banned
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

It may be illegal to use mobile phone when driving or riding a vehicle, according to the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety being drafted by the Ministry of Public Security.

Local inspectors to watchdog national high school graduation exam
Local inspectors to watchdog national high school graduation exam
SOCIETYicon  06/06/2020 

Nguyen Duc Cuong, Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Education and Training, talks about the changes in the inspection process of the national high school graduation exam this year.

Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

Localities throughout the north of the country, including Hanoi, have been enduring a major hot spell at the start of summer with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Each citizen to get unique health identity code
Each citizen to get unique health identity code
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

The Ministry of Health has issued Decision 2153/QD-BYT on regulations on issuance, usage, and management of health identification.

Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country
Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

Up to 2,700 foreign experts entering Vietnam in June and July will be quarantined upon arrival, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced in Thursday meeting. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 5
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 5
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnam goes through 50 days without local transmission of COVID-19

More efforts needed to protect women, children
More efforts needed to protect women, children
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

Violence against women and children is never acceptable, stressed United Nations (UN) agencies, the Government of Vietnam and partners during a campaign launch on Thursday.

Tay Ninh teacher apologises for sexually abusing students
Tay Ninh teacher apologises for sexually abusing students
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

A biology teacher at the Phuoc Minh Secondary School in Tay Ninh Province, who was alleged to have sexually abused several male students, issued an apology and resigned on Wednesday. 

Mass grave found in Quang Nam Province
Mass grave found in Quang Nam Province
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

The authorities in Quang Nam Province has discovered a mass grave with 17 sets of remains from 50 years ago.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airport runway upgrade to be kicked off this month
Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airport runway upgrade to be kicked off this month
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

Two projects worth a total VND4 trillion (USD173.91 million) to upgrade runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports will be started by the end of this month.

Hanoi proposes validation of online teaching
Hanoi proposes validation of online teaching
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

Online teaching is the initiative of the country’s education sector, not only for responding to learning in pandemic time.

British pilot's lungs recover by 50 per cent: doctors
British pilot's lungs recover by 50 per cent: doctors
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnam’s most seriously ill COVID-19 patient's lungs have recovered by 50 per cent, doctors said on Thursday during a telemedicine consultation.

Excellent students receive scholarships from Germany
Excellent students receive scholarships from Germany
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

A total of 93 outstanding students from universities and colleges in Hanoi and neighbouring provinces on Tuesday received scholarships.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 