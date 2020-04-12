Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam, total now 260

The Ministry of Health on April 12 afternoon announced two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the country to 260.

Ha Loi village, Me Linh district, Hanoi.

Both of the cases are in Ha Loi village, Me Linh commune, Hanoi’s outlying district of Me Linh, which is a new hot spot of the pandemic.

The 259th case, 41 years old, is the wife of Patient 254. From April 3-6, she traveled to a number of other localities to sell flowers and buy necessities. After her husband’s sample on April 9 tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease, she was quarantined a day later. Her sample also tested positive for the virus on April 11.

Meanwhile, the 260th is a 35-year-old farmer. Over the past two weeks, she did not go anywhere far from her house, but visited a butcher’s where Patient 259 also frequented. Besides, on April 6, she had close contacts with two F1 cases of Patient 243. Her sample tested positive on April 11.

Latest coronavirus news in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 12

A hackathon has been launched to look for innovative ideas in education, healthcare, information and economics to tackle the COVID-19 epidemic.

The “Hack Covy” programming contest is expected to attract over 500 young Vietnamese programmers, innovators and designers across about 100 projects.

It is an initiative of the Hanoi Youth Union, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam and AngelHack Vietnam. The organisers, together with the participation of many experts, will establish online channels offering contestants opportunities to take part in discussions, team-building and the use of advanced technology throughout the competition.

Contestants will send their finished projects, along with a 2-minute video giving an overview of their ideas, to the organisers from now until April 16.

Across three days between April 17-19, participants will present their projects online before a jury panel, which then will announce the three best projects on April 24.

The three winning projects will receive development support worth 2,000 USD each before being released to the market. In addition, the top 10 will be able to register on the fundraising platform https://jong.ventures.

Over 300,000 USD raised to help needy against COVID-19

A family in HCM City prepares food portions free of charge for poor people and hospital staff (Photo: www.sggp.org.vn)

About 7 billion VND (300,000 USD) was donated to a programme during a recent signing ceremony in Hanoi to help the needy in the context of the raging COVID-19.

The programmed, launched by Vietnam Youth League, aims to provide daily food portions to those individuals hard hit by the pandemic, as well as medical equipment for physicians fighting the disease.

It will be implemented from April 15 in the five major cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hai Phong and Can Tho. The portions will be directly delivered to the poor, the old, the homeless, laid off workers, and so on.

This is in response to the call by the Prime Minister that nobody is left behind in the period of the pandemic, organisers said.

Speaking at the ceremony, a representative of the youth organisations described the donation was a manifestation of social responsibility of firms towards the Vietnamese people. Meanwhile, representatives of the donors expressed the hope that the initiative will be broadened to other localities to help the needy.

Vietnam Airlines brings 12 Vietnamese stranded in Japan home

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has flied 12 Vietnamese citizens stranded in Japan back home on a flight on April 12, according to an representative of the airline.

The flight VN311 departed Tokyo at 8:00am (Vietnam time), heading to Hanoi, as a joint effort among Vietnam Airlines, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan and Japanese authorities.

On board of the flight were a group of Vietnamese passengers who have stuck at Narita International Airport for 10 days due to Japan’s entry restrictions for fear of COVID-19 and airlines temporarily halt flights to Vietnam. There were also Vietnamese people with difficulties supported by the embassy to return home.

Flight VN311 is a freight flight and only carries passengers in case of emergency. All of its crew members were equipped with full personal protective suits while the passengers underwent medical checks before boarding the flight and were required to wear masks during the journey.

All the passengers will be transferred to a centralised quarantine area while disinfection of aircraft will be immediately implemented right after the airplane lands in Hanoi.

The representative said relevant Vietnamese agencies and the airline have been closely coordinating to conduct more flights to bring more Vietnamese citizens home in the coming time.

Thailand reports decline in new COVID-19 infections

Praram 9 hospital in Bangkok capital city of Thailand

Thailand on April 12 confirmed 33 new SARS-CoV-2 infections and three three more deaths, bringing the country's total number of COVID-19 patients to 2,551 and the toll to 38.



The number of confirmed new cases was lower than the 45 recorded one day earlier, and marks the fourth straight day of decline.

Bangkok reported the largest number of infections, while largest transmission rate was seen in Phuket.

Besides, the Thai government is warning that the COVID-19 can be contracted within people's own homes after significant transmissions were recorded among family members between April 4 and 10.

As many as 144 of the 495 new infections reported in the period, or 29 percent, are people who were in close contact with existing patients. Up to 56 percent in this group contracted the virus from family members, especially spouses, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The second-highest amount of transmissions occurred in workplaces at 23 percent, followed by 18 percent at social gatherings and 3 percent from other sources.

All COVID-19 patients will be treated for free at all hospitals in Thailand, with the costs paid by three healthcare funds, effective retroactively from March 5.

Under a Public Health Ministry announcement, all hospitals, public and private, must do their best to treat the patients without delay until they are out of immediate danger or transferred to other hospitals based on their coverage. They may not charge the patients but can bill the National Health Security Office (NHSO) later.

A patient will have to pay medical bills only when he chooses not to be treated at the hospital he is entitled to use.

The country will also need up to 400 experienced nurses to take care of the growing number of COVID-19 patients.

President of Thailand Nursing Midwifery Council Thassana Boonthong said nurses specialised in caring for patients in critical condition are in high demand as hospitals are allocating more beds for COVID-19 patients.