26/07/2020 23:23:12 (GMT +7)
Vietnam: Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420

26/07/2020    21:47 GMT+7

Two more people, one from Quang Ngai and another from Da Nang, were found infected with the novel coronavirus on July 26 afternoon, raising the nation's total COVID-19 infections to 420, the Ministry of Health announced.

A 17-year-old boy, who resides in Quang Phu ward, Quang Ngai city, the central province of Quang Ngai (about 145km south of Da Nang), was confirmed as Patient 419.

He visited the Da Nang Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital on July 14 and boarded a coach with some patients from Hospital C Da Nang three days later to return to his hometown.

He started to have fever, cough and shortness of breath on July 22 and tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 26.

Patient 420 is a 71-year-old woman living in Hoa Cuong Nam ward, Hai Chau district, the central city of Da Nang.

She began to have fever and chest pain on July 12 and was admitted to Hospital C Da Nang ten days later.

They both are being quarantined and treated at public medical facilities.

Of the total cases in Vietnam, 276 cases are imported and quarantined upon their arrival.

As many as 365 patients or 87.3 percent have been given the all-clear of the COVID-19 which causes the pandemic, while the rest are being treated at medical establishments across the country, with eight tested negative for the virus once or twice. No deaths have been recorded so far.

 

There are currently 11,187 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions being quarantined, including 220 at hospitals, 10,193 at other facilities, and 774 at home.

Da Nang takes measures to contain spread of COVID-19

The People’s Committee of Da Nang city on July 26 morning announced a number of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The city asked its residents to wear masks when going out, wash their hands with soaps, keep a safe distance when in contact with others, and not gather in a crowd of more than 30 people.
The local steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control has also proposed that all local residents inform the authorities if they are planning to leave the central city.

All ceremonies, including religious ceremonies and sporting events as well as events with many people in a public place will be suspended.

Non-essential business activities like entertainment centres, beauty salons and spas, karaoke, massage and discotheques will be temporarily closed.

For other service businesses, strict measures to prevent the virus must be implemented like taking temperatures of customers and providing sufficient hygiene materials.

Schools and education establishments in the city were requested to close as from 1pm on July 26 and online education can be put in place.

For social-economic or political events that need to be organised, local authorities have to ensure strict infection control measures./.VNA

 
 

