Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam

Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases on June 27 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 355, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Passengers at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

The two new female patients returned to Vietnam from Kuwait on June 18 and were put under quarantine upon arrival in a facility in the northern province of Hung Yen. At present, they are being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district, Hanoi.

Vietnam has gone through 72 days in a row without local transmissions.

At present, 7,846 people having close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine establishments, and at home.

As many as 330 out of 355 patients or 93 percent have recovered so far, while the remainders are being treated at medical facilities and in stable condition. Five tested negative for the coronavirus once and five others at least twice.