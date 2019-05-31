Two Vietnamese universities named in THE Impact Rankings 2020

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/04/2020    15:11 GMT+7

Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Ton Duc Thang University have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2020, a measure of global universities’ success in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Both Vietnamese universities ranked in top 301-400 among a total of 767 entries from 85 countries and territories across the world.

 

According to the rankings released on April 22, both Vietnamese universities ranked in top 301-400 among a total of 767 entries from 85 countries and territories across the world.

In particular, Hanoi University of Science and Technology ranked 33rd in terms of the SDG 7 – Affordable and clean energy. Many other SDGs of the university are also named in the rankings.

There are 17 UN SDGs that Times Higher Education evaluates university performance on in its rankings with 2020 being its second edition.

THE Impact Ranking is one of the first rankings to use SDG as a criterion for evaluating universities, a new point of view of the influence of universities on society in addition to the traditional forms of training and research. Nhan Dan

