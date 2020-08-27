Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Unexploded 450-kilo bomb unearthed in Quang Binh

29/08/2020    08:58 GMT+7

An unexploded bomb weighing up to 450 kilos has been found in the central province of Quang Binh.

The bomb was discovered by a group of workers at a clay pit in Phuc Trach Commune, Bo Trach District.

 The bomb found in Bo Trach District.

 


On August 28, local authorities co-operated with the Mines Advisory Group (MAG), a non-governmental organisation, to relocate the bomb to another place to detonate it successfully.

The 2-metre bomb appeared to be an MK83 made in the US and dropped in Quang Binh during the war.

In July, a 227-kg bomb was also discovered on Gianh River in Tuyen Hoa District, Quang Binh.

A bomb weighing 200 kilos and another weighing 250 kilos, were recently found in the central province of Quang Tri.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, around 6.1 million ha of land or 18.71% of Vietnam’s total area remains contaminated by some 800,000 tonnes of bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance, which is scattered over 63 cities and provinces in the country, with the central region the hardest hit.

The government aims to clear about 800,000 ha of bomb-and mine-polluted land during the 2016-2025 period, while calling for domestic and international resources for the implementation of the programme. Dtinews/NLD

 
 

