Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/04/2020 14:44:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN universities implement different solutions to ensure timely graduation

 
 
09/04/2020    13:39 GMT+7

Vietnamese universities have devised flexible plans to ensure final-year students can graduate despite the extended school closure due to COVID-19.

VN universities implement different solutions to ensure timely graduation
HUTECH University holds an online thesis defence session amid the pandemic. — Photo thanhnien.vn

Bui Hoai Thang, head of the HCM City University of Technology’s Training Department, said though the graduation ceremony, which was initially scheduled to take place in April, would be delayed, final-year students who defended their theses in November 2019 could receive their degrees before the ceremony.

Other students who were in their last semester at the university can choose to defend their theses in July or September.

Instead of handing over physical copies of theses like in previous years, the HCM City University of Transport (UT) has allowed students to email them to professors.

“Therefore, students who have received enough credits can graduate as planned,” Tran Thien Luu, head of the university’s Department of Training, told Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper.

The HCM City University of Food Industry asked all final-year students to work on their theses instead of choosing to take alternative modules as in previous years.

Hoang Thi Thoa, deputy director of the school’s Admissions Office, said they would receive online guidance from professors to complete their work and only need to take practice tests whenever they returned to school.

The adjustment will allow them to graduate in July or August.

Final-year students who are eligible to graduate can receive their temporary degrees and transcripts from April 1 to 10 despite the delayed graduation ceremony.

Meanwhile, other universities have announced the suspension of graduation due to the pandemic.

 

The University of Finance – Marketing postponed its graduation ceremony from March 24 until further notice.

The university extended the deadline for the submission of theses and other supporting documents to August 3 and July 14, respectively.

HUTECH University said they had not set a final plan for students to receive their degrees. However, it had organised online theses defence sessions for final-year students.

“If the university opens on May 4, graduation will be delayed by two months compared to previous years,” said a university representative.

Since March, the University of Water Management has been granting temporary diplomas and transcripts online for final-year students who earned enough credits.

Some 23.5 millions of Vietnamese students have been studying from home since February following the complicated developments of COVID-19.

The national high-school examination, a major event that decide whether students get into the universities of their choice or not, has been rescheduled to take place in August instead of July. — VNS

Two Vietnamese universities listed in global rankings

Two Vietnamese universities listed in global rankings

The Hanoi National University (HNU) and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) have found a place in the World University Rankings by Subject 2020 compiled by British education company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Three Vietnamese universities among emerging economies’ best ones

Three Vietnamese universities among emerging economies’ best ones

Three Vietnamese universities for the first time have entered the Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020 of the Time Higher Education (THE) magazine.

 
 

Other News

.
Winter-spring rice crop at high risk of disease: Agriculture minister
Winter-spring rice crop at high risk of disease: Agriculture minister
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The changing seasons' weather brings a high risk of disease outbreaks to the winter-spring rice crop in the northern provinces, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

Social distancing may be extended if more Covid-19 cases found
Social distancing may be extended if more Covid-19 cases found
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said on April 8 that social distancing would be reviewed after April 15 and it may be continued if new cases found.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

No new cases of COVID-19 infections were reported on April 8 evening in Vietnam, leaving the national total at 251, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty
Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Driver Maurice Robinson, accused in the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter on April 8.

International students overcome Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam
International students overcome Covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Many international students have decided to stay in Vietnam during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Woman who revealed Clinton-Lewinsky scandal dies
Woman who revealed Clinton-Lewinsky scandal dies
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Linda Tripp, who disclosed Bill Clinton's White House affair with Monica Lewinsky dies, aged 70.

Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
Street vendors struggle to earn a living during COVID-19 epidemic
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is negatively affecting street vendors, who are facing major challenges in their fight despite being most vulnerable to virus infection.

Locals help spread information on COVID-19 in their own ways
Locals help spread information on COVID-19 in their own ways
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Ngo Khac Vu, a teacher in central Quang Ngai Province, has a special way of spreading updated information on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to those with limited internet access.

Robot helps keep medical workers safe from coronavirus
Robot helps keep medical workers safe from coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread nationwide, it’s safer if human-to-human contact is minimised.

Home workouts become more popular during epidemic
Home workouts become more popular during epidemic
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Crowded places pose a danger at the moment as they can be a source of infection for COVID-19 at a time when the epidemic is developing complicatedly.

Young student innovates to beat COVID-19
Young student innovates to beat COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

With a passion for technology, a secondary school student from the northern province of Quang Ninh has designed an automatic hand sanitiser to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnamese doctors successfully cure Wiskott-Aldrich child patient for the first time
Vietnamese doctors successfully cure Wiskott-Aldrich child patient for the first time
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Central Paediatrics Hospital has announced that for the first time, its doctors successfully used a bone marrow transplant to cure a two-year-old boy who suffers from Wiskott-Aldrick syndrome (WAS).

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 8
SOCIETYicon  08/04/2020 

First Vietnamese national contracts COVID-19 in Cambodia

All visitors to HCM City to be tested for COVID-19
All visitors to HCM City to be tested for COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

All passengers arriving at HCM City’s domestic airport and train and bus stations and by private vehicles will need to get a quick test for COVID-19 from April 9, according to southern city authorities.

Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad to be brought home
Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad to be brought home
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to draw up plans to bring home Vietnamese nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with priority given to the elderly, the sick and people under 18.

Coronavirus: US records highest death toll in single day
Coronavirus: US records highest death toll in single day
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

More than 1,800 deaths were recorded on Tuesday including that of influential folk singer John Prine.

Italy bridge collapse: Two drivers survive
Italy bridge collapse: Two drivers survive
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The bridge would normally have been busy but lockdown measures meant there was little traffic.

Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam
Nearly 600 European citizens repatriated from Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines operated two special flights carrying EU citizens and Vietnam’s medical support for five European nations to Germany on April 6 and 8.

Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic
Hanoi earmarks $28.2m for the poor amid COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion (US$28.2 million) to help poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
Quiet trains during COVID-19 pandemic
PHOTOSicon  08/04/2020 

The North-South trains are currently the most optimal means for many passengers when they need to travel in the context of coaches and taxis are not operating and the aircraft is operating only in limited time slot.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 