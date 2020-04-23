University students, teachers make robots, medical devices for COVID-19 fight

Students and lecturers from several universities in the country have made and donated robots and medical devices to hospitals and quarantine areas to serve the fight against COVID-19.

Students of Hanoi University of Science and Technology have made an automatic hand sanitiser.

A team from Ton Duc Thang University in HCM City’s District 7 has created two robots that could be used for disinfection and donated them to the quarantine area at the Vietnam National University-HCM City dormitory.

The robots are dubbed CD1.0 and DR1.0, and have replaced humans who used to perform the task of disinfection.

CD1.0 sprays chemicals while DR1.0 disinfects by using UV rays.

They are operated by remote control and have a range of 2,000 metres. They have smart phones attached, enabling users to see their surroundings and control them through video calls.

They both have a maximum battery life of six hours and a maximum speed of 15 kilometres per hour.

Since they can carry nearly 170 kilogrammes, they could also be used to transport medicines, other medical stuff and food besides disinfection.

A team of one lecturer and four students from the Da Nang University of Science and Technology has made a robot which could replace humans and carry food, medicine and other essential items into isolation rooms at the Da Nang Hospital for Women and Children.

It has a speaker to enable health officials to talk with patients.

The university’s students have also made automatic hand santiniser machines and donated them to the Da Nang Hospital.

Scientists from the Military Technical Academy in Hanoi have made a robot which can carry food and medicines to patients, collect rubbish and help doctors and patients interact with each other.

Duy Tan University in Da Nang has made a ventilator and demonstrated it to the city People’s Committee and departments of Health and Science and Technology.

The DTU-Vent is a non-invasive ventilator that can be used on patients without requiring an endotracheal tube. It provides oxygen to the lungs rapidly through a mask covering the nose and mouth of a patient with respiratory failure or acute lung inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2.

It costs less than VND20 million (US$850), equivalent to a fourth or fifth of the price of machines sold in the market.

A team from Thai Nguyen University of Technology in Thai Nguyen Province has made a device for measuring people’s temperatures instantly and installed several at the university’s dormitory for foreign students. Students just need to put their hand in front of the device and their body temperature is displayed.

A team from Quy Nhon University in Binh Dinh Province has made devices for sanitising hands and automatically measuring body temperature.

They have been installed at hospitals and state offices in Quy Nhon City.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc said the ministry has appreciated the universities for this contribution. VNS

VN schools, businesses make medical robots, ventilators The Electric Power University (EPU), Vingroup, and the Information Technology Center of the Eastern People Military Hospital are just three of many universities, businesses and organizations that have promised to manufacture robots and ventilators.