Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/04/2020 07:53:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education

 
 
28/04/2020    07:47 GMT+7

Chao Thi Yen, a young woman from the Dao Tuyen ethnic minority in northwest Vietnam has defied challenges to become the first woman from her community to earn a master’s degree abroad through a full-degree scholarship

awarded by the European Union. She speaks with Bui Quynh Hoa about her climb out of poverty and into a position to help children from ethnic minority areas across the country through her work with the Centre for People and Nature Reconciliation (PanNature) in Hanoi.

Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
Chao Thi Yen, a member of the Dao Tuyen ethnic minority from the northwest of Vietnam, is inspiration to her community because of her efforts to escape from poverty. Photo courtesy of Chao Thi Yen

Could you tell us about yourself?

I am Chao Thi Yen. I come from the Dao Tuyen ethnic minority in Ngam Xa Hamlet, Nam Chac Village in Lao Cai Province’s Bat Xat District. At present, I am working as a policy programme assistant at the Center for People and Nature Reconciliation (PanNature). 

What challenges did you face in your childhood?

Well, like most children in remote areas, we lived under poverty. We didn't have enough rice for meals all year-round. Having cassava instead of rice was a normal thing for us. Besides the lack of food, we did not have access to electricity and education, especially higher education.

People in my community believed that paid jobs like becoming teachers, doctors, etc. were for Kinh (Vietnam's largest ethnicity) people, not for Dao. Hence, most of our children had to stop attending higher education when they completed secondary school. I was not an exception. My parents, relatives and neighbours used to say that "girls should not go to school" or "girls just need to know how to write their names, that’s enough". So I had to stop going to school when I finished 9th grade.

Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
Yen (second from right) and her friends study at the University of Göttingen in Germany. Photo courtesy of Chao Thi Yen

What does studying mean to you? Why did you pursue a career full of difficulties and pressure? 

Primarily, studying meant “rice” to me and my family. It meant that if I went to school I would have enough rice to eat, and my family could have enough food to survive. It was the only way for us to escape from poverty. Then, going to school had further meaning to me. It helped me find ways to reduce the impact of natural disasters on local communities.

In 2016, two years after graduating with distinction from the Vietnam National University of Forestry, I won a full scholarship, worth US$50,000, as part of the European Union's prestigious Erasmus Mundus Programme.

The grant allowed me to complete a master’s degree in sustainable forest and nature management at the University of Göttingen in Germany and the University of Padua in Italy. 

What were your feelings when you learned you had won the full-degree Erasmus scholarship awarded by the European Union?

It was a super feeling, so much that I didn't know how to express my feelings. I could not do anything except keep shouting “WOW WOW WOW” and “YEAH YEAH YEAH” many times. It was unbelievable. My heart was twinkling with the stars.

Was studying abroad challenging for you?

Not really. I got a fully-funded scholarship programme as you may know so I could focus on my studies without thinking about money and food for my survival. Besides, I met a lot of friends from different countries who were very kind, supportive and willing to help me whenever I was in trouble.

Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
Yen (third from left) on a field excursion in Germany. Photo courtesy of Chao Thi Yen
 

You have mentioned how thankful you are for your teachers. Could you say something about them?

I have had a gap duration of three years, not on purpose, after I completed secondary school. During this period, my teacher Bui Chi Thanh came to my home many times to convince my parents to allow me to go to school. Fortunately, after three years, my parents changed their minds and allowed me to pursue higher education. When I finished high school, I studied at the Vietnam National University of Forestry with a major in natural resources management, an advanced programme in collaboration with Colorado State University in the US. Here I met Prof Lee McDonald, the co-ordinator of the programme, and Associate Prof Dr Bui Xuan Dung, my thesis supervisor. These two men have inspired and supported me to continue my studying career by introducing me to fully funded scholarship programmes in the US, Japan and Europe.

The three of them have been playing very important roles in my life. Without them, I could not have overcome the challenges of my life. 

You made debut with the book Đường Ngược Chiều – Từ Bản Người Dao Đến Học Bổng Erasmus (Uphill Road to Erasmus Scholarship). Could you tell our readers about it?

This is an autobiography about my path to school. It took me two years to write, a detailed version of my rise from poverty to a position where I could help those who grew up with next to nothing. 

In fact, I think, in this story, I'm just a character representing upland children who want to go to school. The book not only talks about the difficulties on my way to school but also the stories of my childhood and cultural identity of ethnic minorities of the northwest region. My target group is mountainous children and students who are facing difficulties in achieving their dream of studying abroad, and those who are stuck in their life. The book can help those people have more energy and motivation to overcome the challenges to achieve their goals. Additionally, the book will help adults recall a part of their childhood memories which have been forgotten in a busy life.

What is your dream? 

I hope I will always be strong and optimistic enough to overcome the challenges of life so I can make a contribution to help upland children go to school and support local communities to have a better life with my current and future jobs.

I also dream to become a hydrologist, but it seems to be harder now as I am working in a field far from hydrology.

Have you got a plan for the future? 

In the long term, I am hoping to further my studies by perusing a PhD. However, I am not sure as I would also love to work to gain experience and to have financial stability.

What will you do for your native village?

For my native village, I have not contributed anything yet. However, I am looking for projects in livelihood improvement that are appropriate for my locality. Furthermore, I am looking for educational funding to open a Dao Tuyen language class for local people in my village. Recently, people in my village are becoming aware of the importance of Dao writing as 100 per cent of my villagers are illiterate in the language.

My friend and I keep developing the scholarship fund of Prof Lee MacDonald, accordingly, 10 per cent of the revenue from selling the book will be donated to this scholarship fund to give to poor students studying at the Vietnam National University of Forestry and ethnic minority students in the northwest of Vietnam. VNS

Ethnic minority women empowered to fight poverty

Ethnic minority women empowered to fight poverty

There were times 30-year-old Sung Thi Sy thought of running away to escape her violent husband, who regularly beat her when he was drunk.

Sustainable poverty reduction is one of seven national target programs

Sustainable poverty reduction is one of seven national target programs

Helping poor households with sustainable livelihoods is a living testament to human rights.

Efforts to empower ethnic minority women

Efforts to empower ethnic minority women

Inequality against ethnic minority women is a part of social structure, which exists at both the family and individual level  

 
 

Other News

.
Committee: Vietnam able to master two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods
Committee: Vietnam able to master two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam has mastered two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control affirmed at its meeting on April 27.

Over 180 stranded Russian citizens flown home
Over 180 stranded Russian citizens flown home
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

More than 180 Russian citizens were flown home from Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on April 27.

Coronavirus: Germans don compulsory masks as lockdown eases
Coronavirus: Germans don compulsory masks as lockdown eases
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Simple cloth masks are now mandatory on public transport and in shops within most states.

Court upholds life sentence for former minister Nguyen Bac Son
Court upholds life sentence for former minister Nguyen Bac Son
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Hanoi-based High-Level People’s Court on April 27 upheld the life imprisonment for former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son, who committed wrongdoings in the MobiFone-AVG deal.

Students in nearly 30 localities in VN return to school after closure
Students in nearly 30 localities in VN return to school after closure
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Students in nearly 30 provinces and cities across Vietnam returned to school on April 27 after a long break since early February due to COVID-19.

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
PHOTOSicon  14 giờ trước 

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 27
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

HCMC’s two recovered coronavirus patients test positive again

Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Second COVID-19 wave is ‘likely’, warns senior health expert
Second COVID-19 wave is ‘likely’, warns senior health expert
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Despite the novel coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) brought under control in Vietnam, a second wave of the virus is likely to break out at any time if a complacent attitude creeps into public behaviour, warns a senior health expert.

Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control
Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Students of nearly 30 cities and provinces are set to go back to school on April 27 after the novel coronavirus epidemic has been under control in the country.

HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation
HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for blood donation since hospitals face a severe shortage following the lengthy social distancing order.

Plans to monitor driving tests may be put on hold
Plans to monitor driving tests may be put on hold
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Plans to monitor driving tests with CCTV cameras may be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traffic accident in Tam Dao kills four
Traffic accident in Tam Dao kills four
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A crash between a car and a motorbike in the northern province of Vinh Phuc’s Tam Dao District has left four dead.

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR.

Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

After two days of the Government’s decision to ease social distancing while continuing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 epidemic in the new context, preventive measures have been strictly implemented at the Noi Bai Airport.

Former Da Nang top leaders to go on appeal trial next week
Former Da Nang top leaders to go on appeal trial next week
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Hanoi-based High-level People’s Court will open an appeal trial on May 4 for a case of acquiring State-owned land illegally in the central city that involved two former top leaders of Da Nang and real estate mogul Phan Van Anh Vu.

Vietnam praised for supporting nations in fight against COVID-19
Vietnam praised for supporting nations in fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Despite its limited resources, Vietnam has supported many other nations worldwide in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, proving itself as a responsible member of the international community,

Hà Nội returns to life after social distancing
Hà Nội returns to life after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

After seven consecutive days of recording no new cases of COVID-19, social distancing regulations were eased in Hanoi at midnight on April 23.

Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days
Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam still stood at 270 as of 6pm of April 26 with no new infections reported over the last couple of days, according to the national steering committee of COVID-19 prevention and control.

More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, Vietjet Air, and relevant Indonesian agencies to bring home more than 100 Vietnamese citizens on April 26.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 