US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine

An American woman attacked health staff and tried to flee from the Ministry of Public Security’s Hospital 199 in central Da Nang city when she was brought to the hospital for quarantine on March 30 morning.

A worker sprays chemicals at an isolation site in Da Nang

However, local police and the medical response team found her one hour later in Phuoc My ward in Son Tra district, said doctor Truong Xuan Hung of the hospital.

The woman, named D.R., 30, entered Vietnam on February 13, after travelling to China and Taiwan (China).

Director of Son Tra district’s medical centre Pham Hong Nam said the woman came in for a health check at the centre on the morning of March 30 as she was suffering from a cough and fever, typical symptoms of COVID-19.

Having checked her travel itinerary, doctors decided to send her to the Hospital 199 for quarantine as regulated by the Ministry of Health for suspected COVID-19 cases.

But she suddenly attacked health staff and managed to flee from the hospital during the process of making procedures./.VNA