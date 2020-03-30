Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/03/2020 12:00:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine

 
 
31/03/2020    10:41 GMT+7

An American woman attacked health staff and tried to flee from the Ministry of Public Security’s Hospital 199 in central Da Nang city when she was brought to the hospital for quarantine on March 30 morning.

US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine hinh anh 1

A worker sprays chemicals at an isolation site in Da Nang 

However, local police and the medical response team found her one hour later in Phuoc My ward in Son Tra district, said doctor Truong Xuan Hung of the hospital.

The woman, named D.R., 30, entered Vietnam on February 13, after travelling to China and Taiwan (China).

 

Director of Son Tra district’s medical centre Pham Hong Nam said the woman came in for a health check at the centre on the morning of March 30 as she was suffering from a cough and fever, typical symptoms of COVID-19.

Having checked her travel itinerary, doctors decided to send her to the Hospital 199 for quarantine as regulated by the Ministry of Health for suspected COVID-19 cases.

But she suddenly attacked health staff and managed to flee from the hospital during the process of making procedures./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture
Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Any time Le Thanh Tung feels an urge to swap jobs, he finds himself scrolling through ybox.vn.

Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

In the wake of COVID-19, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been looking at solutions and prevention measures, and one of them is televised lessons to protect students and stop the spread of the epidemic.

Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

While thousands of overseas Vietnamese have returned home over the past few weeks, many others are still living in places abroad ravaged by COVID-19.

Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

Kevin Tung Nguyen, who co-founded the San Francisco-based K-Source, a software firm with over 200 employees, and Ivylish – a business operating to support orphans and disadvantaged children in developing countries, returned to Vietnam in 2015.

Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

Personnel from the Vietnam Army’s chemical division disinfected Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital on March 28 night after COVID-19 infections were linked to it.

Farewell moments with virus patients
Farewell moments with virus patients
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

About 300 people who were identified to have had contact with COVID-19 patients and their families in Hanoi left the concentrated quarantine centre managed by Artillery Regiment 58

HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The People’s Council of HCM City has approved a financial support package worth US$116.55 million to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 and to support employees affected by the pandemic.

27 more COVID-19 patients released from Hanoi's hospital
27 more COVID-19 patients released from Hanoi's hospital
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

27 more COVID-19 patients had successfully recovered, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases confirmed on Monday.

Boat capsizes during live-stream, three drown
Boat capsizes during live-stream, three drown
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Three men died during a live-stream after their boat capsized in An Khê Ka Nak hydropower reservoir in An Khe Town, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on Sunday.

HCM City to provide $42 monthly allowance to people losing jobs due to COVID-19
HCM City to provide $42 monthly allowance to people losing jobs due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

The HCM City Party Committee has approved paying an allowance of US$42.5 a month to people losing their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic from the outlay meant for paying wage hikes this year to city officials.   

Hanoi and HCM City limit transport to slow spread of coronavirus
Hanoi and HCM City limit transport to slow spread of coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

Trans-provincial passenger trains will be suspended from March 30 until April 15 to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, according to the Vietnam Railway Authority.

Famous Facebooker discovered posting unverified COVID-19 news
Famous Facebooker discovered posting unverified COVID-19 news
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese Facebook influencer has been summoned by police for posting unverified information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020
Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020.

Hanoi, HCM City ensure sufficient supply of essential goods
Hanoi, HCM City ensure sufficient supply of essential goods
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

Supermarkets in Hanoi and HCM City keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 epidemic, meeting the demand of consumers.

Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 194
Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 194
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

Six more people have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on March 30 morning, and all of them are workers of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.

Lychee in full bloom: Bee breeders, lychee growers both happy
Lychee in full bloom: Bee breeders, lychee growers both happy
VIDEOicon  30/03/2020 

Lychee gardens in Hai Duong province are often in full bloom in February and March. During this time, bee breeders from across the country often bring the insects to those gardens.

Stores stock abundant supply of goods as COVID-19 fight ramps up
Stores stock abundant supply of goods as COVID-19 fight ramps up
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

Both wet markets and supermarkets contain plentiful supplies of goods as non-essential businesses close for the first time to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Birth registration makes Dao newborns unique
Birth registration makes Dao newborns unique
YOUR VIETNAMicon  30/03/2020 

The “Dao Tien” in Son La province believe that a newborn baby is not an official member of the family or recognized by his or her ancestors until the child experiences a birth registration ceremony.

Lockdown, what lockdown? Sweden's unusual response to coronavirus
Lockdown, what lockdown? Sweden's unusual response to coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

While swathes of Europe are under lockdown, Sweden is allowing life to go on much as normal.

Hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses
Hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses
PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

All non-essential services based in Hanoi are to halt operations in a bid to stop the gathering of large crowds as a means of combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of midnight on March 28.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 