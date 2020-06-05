Using mobile phone when driving may be strictly banned

It may be illegal to use mobile phone when driving or riding a vehicle, according to the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety being drafted by the Ministry of Public Security.

The aforesaid acts have been considered serious as they are the top causes of traffic accidents and congestions, said the ministry.

The current Law on Prevention and Control of Alcoholic Beverages’ Harmful Effects stipulates that operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol is officially baned since the beginning of this year.

The above law signifies an important step towards a society unaffected by the harms of alcohol, which has been widely consumed in Viet Nam.

Data collected by the Ministry of Health shows Vietnamese citizens consumed 305 million liters of liquor and 4.1 billion liters of beer in 2017, making it the biggest alcohol consumer in Southeast Asia and third biggest in Asia after Japan and China.

The national Committee for Traffic Safety said traffic accidents killed 1,125 people and injured 1,781 others nationwide in the first two months this year. Both the number of dead and injured were lower than the same period last year.

At the Government’s meeting in April 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned relevant ministries to build draft Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety and an propose amendments to the Road Traffic Law, which are expected to be submitted to the 14th National Assembly for approval as soon as possible./. VGP

Huong Giang

