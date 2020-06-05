Using mobile phone when driving may be strictly banned

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
It may be illegal to use mobile phone when driving or riding a vehicle, according to the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety being drafted by the Ministry of Public Security.

The aforesaid acts have been considered serious as they are the top causes of traffic accidents and congestions, said the ministry.

The current Law on Prevention and Control of Alcoholic Beverages’ Harmful Effects stipulates that operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol is officially baned since the beginning of this year.

The above law signifies an important step towards a society unaffected by the harms of alcohol, which has been widely consumed in Viet Nam.

Data collected by the Ministry of Health shows Vietnamese citizens consumed 305 million liters of liquor and 4.1 billion liters of beer in 2017, making it the biggest alcohol consumer in Southeast Asia and third biggest in Asia after Japan and China.

 

The national Committee for Traffic Safety said traffic accidents killed 1,125 people and injured 1,781 others nationwide in the first two months this year. Both the number of dead and injured were lower than the same period last year.

At the Government’s meeting in April 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned relevant ministries to build draft Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety and an propose amendments to the Road Traffic Law, which are expected to be submitted to the 14th National Assembly for approval as soon as possible./. VGP

Huong Giang

The number of traffic accidents has fallen dramatically, just two weeks after the drink-driving law took effect, according to Le Xuan Duc, deputy head of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS).

Plans to monitor driving tests with CCTV cameras may be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Local inspectors to watchdog national high school graduation exam
Local inspectors to watchdog national high school graduation exam
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Cuong, Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Education and Training, talks about the changes in the inspection process of the national high school graduation exam this year.

Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
PHOTOSicon  14 giờ trước 

Localities throughout the north of the country, including Hanoi, have been enduring a major hot spell at the start of summer with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Each citizen to get unique health identity code
Each citizen to get unique health identity code
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has issued Decision 2153/QD-BYT on regulations on issuance, usage, and management of health identification.

Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country
Vietnam to continue quarantining foreign experts entering the country
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Up to 2,700 foreign experts entering Vietnam in June and July will be quarantined upon arrival, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced in Thursday meeting. 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 5
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 5
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam goes through 50 days without local transmission of COVID-19

More efforts needed to protect women, children
More efforts needed to protect women, children
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Violence against women and children is never acceptable, stressed United Nations (UN) agencies, the Government of Vietnam and partners during a campaign launch on Thursday.

Tay Ninh teacher apologises for sexually abusing students
Tay Ninh teacher apologises for sexually abusing students
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A biology teacher at the Phuoc Minh Secondary School in Tay Ninh Province, who was alleged to have sexually abused several male students, issued an apology and resigned on Wednesday. 

Mass grave found in Quang Nam Province
Mass grave found in Quang Nam Province
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The authorities in Quang Nam Province has discovered a mass grave with 17 sets of remains from 50 years ago.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airport runway upgrade to be kicked off this month
Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airport runway upgrade to be kicked off this month
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Two projects worth a total VND4 trillion (USD173.91 million) to upgrade runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports will be started by the end of this month.

Hanoi proposes validation of online teaching
Hanoi proposes validation of online teaching
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Online teaching is the initiative of the country’s education sector, not only for responding to learning in pandemic time.

British pilot's lungs recover by 50 per cent: doctors
British pilot's lungs recover by 50 per cent: doctors
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most seriously ill COVID-19 patient's lungs have recovered by 50 per cent, doctors said on Thursday during a telemedicine consultation.

Excellent students receive scholarships from Germany
Excellent students receive scholarships from Germany
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A total of 93 outstanding students from universities and colleges in Hanoi and neighbouring provinces on Tuesday received scholarships.

Vietnam prepares to face locust invasion
Vietnam prepares to face locust invasion
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has made plans to deal with the coming locust plague including using military and weather radars to detect the locus.

George Floyd: 'Pandemic of racism' led to his death, memorial told
George Floyd: 'Pandemic of racism' led to his death, memorial told
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A memorial service in Minneapolis also saw Rev Al Sharpton vow to "change the whole system of justice".

Binh Thuan farmers dig ponds, build small reservoirs to store water
Binh Thuan farmers dig ponds, build small reservoirs to store water
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Farmers in the south-central province of Binh Thuan in areas without public irrigation systems have dug ponds, built small reservoirs, and installed efficient irrigation systems as drought occurs during the dry season.

Pregnant women cared for in quarantine
Pregnant women cared for in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

More than 200 pregnant women are currently being looked after by medical workers and soldiers at a quarantine centre.

Localities urged to monitor spread of COVID-19 at border areas
Localities urged to monitor spread of COVID-19 at border areas
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The risk of COVID-19 spreading at or near border areas still exists despite border checkpoints, according to Tran Dac Phu, a senior advisor at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the Ministry of Health.

It is not time to give pay rise to public employees
It is not time to give pay rise to public employees
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Lan Huong, a labour expert and a former Director of the Institute for Labour Science, in the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks about PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to delay the pay rise

Controversial mandatory daytime running lights scrapped: Transport ministry
Controversial mandatory daytime running lights scrapped: Transport ministry
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has removed a provision which mandates motorbikes' running lights to be always on during daytime in its draft revised Law on Road Traffic.

Over five million employees lose jobs due to COVID-19
Over five million employees lose jobs due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  05/06/2020 

Multiple businesses in Vietnam suspended or scaled down their operations, and over five million employees nationwide lost their jobs in the first five months of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 

