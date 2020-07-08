Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/07/2020 10:07:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ventilators witness huge difference in prices

09/07/2020    10:03 GMT+7

With ventilators seen as essential to saving the lives of severely ill COVID-19 patients, the massive pricing gap among breathing machines bought by hospitals nationwide has triggered public scepticism. 

Ventilators witness huge difference in prices

Vietnam’s most severely ill COVID-19 patient numbered 91 is supported by a ventilator during his treatment Cho Ray Hospital and earlier at HCM City Hospital for Tropical Disease.

Amid the pandemic, global demand for ventilators has rocketed. However, there is a significant difference in each machine's price.

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) recently launched an inspection into medical facilities’ procurement, Thanh niên (Young people) newspaper has reported. 

On Sunday, Quang Nam Province Department of Health said the provincial People’s Committee had used more than VND6 billion (US$260,000) from the public budget to buy seven fully-equipped ventilators and VND630 million ($27,000) for seven portable air compressors, all made by US-based General Electric. 

These machines were then distributed to four local hospitals which treat COVID-19 patients. 

Earlier, two of the nations top-tier hospitals in Cho Ray in HCM City and Bach Mai in Hanoi purchased the same type of ventilators at different prices – VND850 million ($36,700) and VND640 million ($27,600), respectively. The cost gap was VND210 million ($9,000). 

Doctor Nguyen Tri Thuc, director of Cho Ray Hospital, said they bought three high-end ventilators produced by GE Healthcare. The machines were included in the hospital’s annual procurement plan, not for COVID-19 response and therefore, were not purchased using the national budget for disease control and prevention. The plan was approved by the Ministry of Health (MoH). 

The difference in prices, according to Thuc, is due to additional functions the hospital required.

“These ventilators can measure blood and bronchi oxygen levels, monitor electrocardiography, analyse blood pressure, etc. We had to pay more for these functions,” said Thuc. 

In Da Nang City, Doctor Le Duc Nhan, the city hospital’s director, said it had nearly 80 ventilators before the outbreak. In late January, the city Department of Health equipped it with two more portable ventilators.  

Nhan said the functions of ventilators were diverse. 

“Based on options, performance, retailers and producers, a ventilator can cost VND200 million ($8,600) up to VND2 billion ($86,300), the same way you buy a car,” said Nhan.

The most expensive ventilator in Vietnam, costing VND1.45 billion ($62,600), belongs to the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. 

The breathing machine, coded Carescape R860, was included in a package of medical equipment for COVID-19 response valued VNĐ8.6 billion approved by Gia Lai Province Department of Health in April. 

 

A ventilator with the same model of Carescape R860 was bought by Khanh Hoa Province Department of Health in August last year for only VND789.5 million ($34,000). Gia Lai Province People’s Committee has tasked inspectors to determine the reason for the price difference. 

“According to the initial information we have got, it was the same type of breathing machine but the ventilator that Gia Lai Province General Hospital bought was Carescape R860 Metabolic-FRC - nebulizer. This unit has additional functions such as nutritional evaluation, functional residual capacity tool, gas analysis module and so on,” said a representative of the provincial Department of Health. 

Pham Ba My, director of Gia Lai Province General Hospital, said the machine had not been used as the province had not reported any case of COVID-19. 

“The ventilator is now sealed for inspection. The purchase was strictly monitored. Gia Lai Province’s breathing machine has the highest configuration with more than five additional functions,” said My. 

The machine used in Khanh Hoa has performed well in supporting COVID-19 patients, said Doctor Nguyen Dong, director of Khanh Hoa Hospital for Tropical Diseases. 

“As all patients have been discharged, the machine is not in use,” said Dong. 

The MoH is investigating the “real” prices of ventilators, according to Nguyen Minh Tuan, head of the ministry’s Department of Medical Equipment and Facilities. 

“As localities organise bidding for procurement on their own, we do not know why prices highly differ,” said Tuan. 

“The same equipment might be bought at different costs, depending on manufacturers’ policies or logistic expenses. However, the gap cannot be too obvious,” he added. 

“Evaluating and comparing to determine the reasonable price in the procurement of medical equipment is quite difficult but it can be done. The MoH is determining the 'real', reasonable prices for medical equipment to be procured, firstly for testing machines,” he said.

Earlier in April, seven officials from Hanoi’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and related companies, including the centre's director Nguyen Nhat Cam, were arrested for a COVID-19 testing machine fraud. 

The defendants confessed to police they had jacked up the price of the machines and promised to return the money, according to MPS.  VNS

Legal proceedings launched against two more Hanoi CDC officials

Legal proceedings launched against two more Hanoi CDC officials

Police this month started legal proceedings against two more officials of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) for inflating the price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines used for COVID-19 testing.

Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine

Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine

Six officials along with the director of Hanoi’s Centre for Disease Control have been detained over alleged wrongdoings in purchasing COVID-19 diagnostic equipment, Hanoi Police announced Wednesday afternoon.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-21 academic year
HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-21 academic year
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to hire 514 additional teachers and educational staff for schools and continuing education centres in the 2020-21 academic year.

HCM City hospitals switch increasingly to cashless payment
HCM City hospitals switch increasingly to cashless payment
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The shift towards electronic payment is now an established trend with half of HCM City’s public hospitals embracing it, health authorities have said.

VN Health Ministry calls for drastic measures to control dengue fever
VN Health Ministry calls for drastic measures to control dengue fever
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Dengue fever infections could spike nationwide if drastic measures to control the disease are not taken, the Ministry of Health has warned.

Legal proceedings launched against two more Hanoi CDC officials
Legal proceedings launched against two more Hanoi CDC officials
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Police this month started legal proceedings against two more officials of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) for inflating the price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines used for COVID-19 testing.

Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The WHO has acknowledged there is evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by airborne particles.

Coronavirus: Anger over US decision on foreign students' visas
Coronavirus: Anger over US decision on foreign students' visas
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Foreign students whose courses move completely online may have to move universities to stay in the US.

Three drug trafficking rings busted
Three drug trafficking rings busted
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The drug crime investigation police department announced on Tuesday it has busted three drug trafficking rings nationwide, arresting 17 suspects and seizing tens of kilos of drugs.

47 deaths due to natural disasters this year
47 deaths due to natural disasters this year
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

47 people had been killed and 130 others injured by natural disasters in the first half of 2020, according to a report by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach
Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Three tourists have drowned while swimming at a beach in Quy Nhon City.

Lottery company leaders face up to 16 years in prison for property embezzlement
Lottery company leaders face up to 16 years in prison for property embezzlement
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Leading officials of Dong Nai Lottery Company in the southern province of Dong Nai were sentenced up to 16 years in prison for causing losses of nearly VNĐ79 billion (US$3.4 million), the provincial court announced on Monday.

Parents are worried about new general education program
Parents are worried about new general education program
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The students entering the first grade in the 2020-2021 academic year will be the first generation to follow the new general education program and study with new textbooks.

First patient has her own kidney transplanted at Hue Hospital
First patient has her own kidney transplanted at Hue Hospital
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The General Hospital of Hue successfully performed a kidney transplant for a female patient.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 8
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Nearly 300 air passengers from Japan confirmed COVID-19 free in Da Nang

Decree details registration for automated border control gates
Decree details registration for automated border control gates
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Registration for automated border control gates at Vietnamese airports is now available on the public service portals, according to a newly-issued Government’s decree.

Large-scale vaccination campaign to be launched as diphtheria spreads
Large-scale vaccination campaign to be launched as diphtheria spreads
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Vietnam is to launch a large-scale vaccination campaign against diphtheria, starting on July 9, as the contagious disease is evolving in a complex manner in the Central Highlands, with a total of 65 infections, including three deaths.

COVID-19: Recovered British pilot to leave hospital on July 11
COVID-19: Recovered British pilot to leave hospital on July 11
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

The British pilot, the most critical ill coronavirus case in Vietnam, is due to be discharged from hospital on July 11, one day before he takes a repatriation flight to his home country, according to doctors.

Tuition fees to be waived in staggered process: education ministry
Tuition fees to be waived in staggered process: education ministry
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Deputy education minister Nguyen Huu Do talks on waiving tuition fees and textbook selection issues in the 2019 Law on Education.

A life spent teaching poor minorities
A life spent teaching poor minorities
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

A deep desire to help poor ethnic Bahnar children motivates Chhỡi, a teacher in Blen Village, Lo Pang Commune in the Central Highlands’ Gia Lai Province, to devote himself to education.

Peaceful life on Truong Sa
Peaceful life on Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/07/2020 

Forty-five years after the reunification in 1975, generations of soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province, have steadfastly stayed on the islands and continue to work on the sea. 

Dak Nong to have expressway to HCM City
Dak Nong to have expressway to HCM City
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has urged the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board to step up preparations for the construction of an expressway linking Dak Nong Province in the Central Highlands and HCMC.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 