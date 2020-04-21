Vesak 2020 celebration to be held online

The 2020 Vesak Festival will be broadcast live on Youtube, Facebook, Butta and Phatsuonline, as well as An Vien TV due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A flower parade in Day of Vesak 2019 (Photo: VNA)

This year, the celebration will be held at the headquarters of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Central Committee from the 30th day of the fourth month to the seventh day of the fifth month in the lunar calendar, which falls on April 8-15.

The Central Executive Council has advised its local committees, pagodas, Buddhist institutions nationwide not to hold rituals, parades or art shows that gather more than 20 people, in line with the Government’s regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control.

The VBS said three bells will ring in unison on the morning of the 30th day of the fourth lunar month at offices of Buddhist committees at all levels, pagodas and Buddhist institutions across the country.

At the same time, Buddhist followers nationwide will also perform rituals to pray for the nation during this difficult period./.