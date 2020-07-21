Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert

Vietnam has become a bright spot in the world in repelling the COVID-19 pandemic, said Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific. Photos courtesy of the Ministry of Health

He made the statement at an online meeting with Nguyen Thanh Long, Acting Minister of Health on Monday.

Kasai congratulated Long on his new position as well as the achievement of Vietnam in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country has so far not recorded any deaths, he said.

Kasai also informed Long of the 71st WHO West Pacific meeting which will be held online in October. The meeting will focus on COVID-19, vaccinations and vaccines, healthy aging, as well as safe and affordable surgeries.

About 160 COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in development all over the world, he said. However, all vaccines needed to strictly adhere to the prescribed testing stage before being put into use.

Kasai said he hoped a vaccine against COVID-19 would be available this year. But he said that mass production would also be a major problem, especially to ensure safety and efficiency.

Nguyen Thanh Long, Acting Minister of Health, at an online meeting with Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Long said quick tests and COVID-19 vaccines are the two important issues in COVID-19 prevention and combat for Vietnam and the region.

The acting minister also expected that WHO would continue to provide technical support for the country so that it would develop test kits that deliver results rapidly, accurately and at low risk.

Currently, Vietnam is developing a vaccine against COVID-19 and would like to get WHO assistance, he said.

Japan and the Republic of Korea have developed quick test kits, Kasai said. However, according to him, we should have flexibility in using test kits.

Kasai said that Vietnam has a very competent research team and proper guidelines so it was possible for the country to develop vaccines.

Also present at the event were Dr Kidong Park, WHO Representative for Vietnam, Tran Thi Giang Huong, Director, Division of Disease Control, from the WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific and other leaders from health agencies. VNS

“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months The country is expected to market a “Made-in-Vietnam” vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the next nine to 12 months due to the vaccine research and manufacturing project enjoying strong progress, according to researchers.