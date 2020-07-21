Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/07/2020 19:24:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert

21/07/2020    19:20 GMT+7

Vietnam has become a bright spot in the world in repelling the COVID-19 pandemic, said Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific. Photos courtesy of the Ministry of Health

He made the statement at an online meeting with Nguyen Thanh Long, Acting Minister of Health on Monday.

Kasai congratulated Long on his new position as well as the achievement of Vietnam in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country has so far not recorded any deaths, he said.

Kasai also informed Long of the 71st WHO West Pacific meeting which will be held online in October. The meeting will focus on COVID-19, vaccinations and vaccines, healthy aging, as well as safe and affordable surgeries.

About 160 COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in development all over the world, he said. However, all vaccines needed to strictly adhere to the prescribed testing stage before being put into use.

Kasai said he hoped a vaccine against COVID-19 would be available this year. But he said that mass production would also be a major problem, especially to ensure safety and efficiency.

Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
Nguyen Thanh Long, Acting Minister of Health, at an online meeting with Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific.
 

Long said quick tests and COVID-19 vaccines are the two important issues in COVID-19 prevention and combat for Vietnam and the region.

The acting minister also expected that WHO would continue to provide technical support for the country so that it would develop test kits that deliver results rapidly, accurately and at low risk.

Currently, Vietnam is developing a vaccine against COVID-19 and would like to get WHO assistance, he said.

Japan and the Republic of Korea have developed quick test kits, Kasai said. However, according to him, we should have flexibility in using test kits.

Kasai said that Vietnam has a very competent research team and proper guidelines so it was possible for the country to develop vaccines.

Also present at the event were Dr Kidong Park, WHO Representative for Vietnam, Tran Thi Giang Huong, Director, Division of Disease Control, from the WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific and other leaders from health agencies.  VNS

“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months

“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months

The country is expected to market a “Made-in-Vietnam” vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the next nine to 12 months due to the vaccine research and manufacturing project enjoying strong progress, according to researchers.

Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

With the spirit of ‘fighting against the pandemic like fighting against an enemy’, the whole Vietnamese Party, armed forces and people have made an all-out effort to implement synchronous measures to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The amended Labour Code (LC) of Vietnam includes a number of positive and important provisions, including a definition of sexual harassment. These changes were accepted by the National Assembly (NA) on 20 November 2019.

People with disabilities need more support
People with disabilities need more support
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

People with disabilities in Vietnam need more access to support programmes on various fields of life, a workshop in Hanoi heard on Friday.

Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

More than 100 workers were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Dong Nai Province.

11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

An 11-year-old girl from the northern province of Quang Ninh is in a critical condition after accidentally drinking sulfuric acid, according to the National Children’s Hospital (NCH).

Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers
Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Police of Hanoi's Ha Dong District on Sunday said they had started legal proceedings against three people for allegedly trafficking human organs.

Dreamworld accident: Operator charged over Australian theme park deaths
Dreamworld accident: Operator charged over Australian theme park deaths
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Four people were crushed to death on a water ride at the Australian theme park in 2016.

Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam
Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A prolonged period of heavy rain which triggered severe flooding from July 19 to July 21 in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has caused significant losses to local households and construction sites throughout the locality.

Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces
Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued flood and landslide warnings for northern mountainous provinces on Monday and Tuesday when heavy rain is set to the region.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 21
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

 Evacuation of Vietnamese workers from Equatorial Guinea in the pipeline

Serious car accident in Binh Thuan kills eight, injures seven
Serious car accident in Binh Thuan kills eight, injures seven
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Eight have been killed while seven others injured in a head-on collision between a coach and a truck in the south central province of Binh Thuan on early July 21.

Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought
Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Close to 55,000 ha of crops in the central region are lacking in water, according to the Directorate of Water Resources at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City
Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Drug Police Department said on July 20 that they have busted a trans-national drug trafficking ring led by Kim Soon-sik, 60, from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Determination needed to end the scourge of mobile karaoke
Determination needed to end the scourge of mobile karaoke
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

It was midnight and 80-year-old Tran Thi Nguyet in Dong Ha City, the central province of Quang Tri, could not sleep. 

Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Officials at Thu Duc jail in Ho Chi Minh City have turned it into a place of education and support for its nearly 200 foreign prisoners, helping them become a better version of themselves before returning home.

Lotus harvest season arrives
Lotus harvest season arrives
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Farmers in Duy Tien District in the northern province of Ha Nam are busy these days harvesting lotus seeds. The locality hosts the largest area of lotus in the north with 28ha in Chuyen Ngoai, Moc Nam and Moc Bac communes.

Sa Pa ethnic women benefit from stable work
Sa Pa ethnic women benefit from stable work
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

After 11 years of marriage, Chau Thi Pang, a Mong ethnic woman in the northern province of Lao Cai’s Sa Pa District, has for the first time realised that she used to think of her job as helping her husband provide for the family.

Over 50 more flights to be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home
Over 50 more flights to be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

From now to the end of August 2020, the aviation sector will continue working with diplomatic and military agencies to conduct 50 more flights to bring over 13,000 Vietnamese citizens home, 

New Zealand helps to improve Vietnam’s vocational training
New Zealand helps to improve Vietnam’s vocational training
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

An agreement on enhancing cooperation in the field of vocational education and training and skills development was signed on Monday in Hanoi.

Over 1,700 foreign experts okayed to work in industrial zones
Over 1,700 foreign experts okayed to work in industrial zones
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

Despite the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the central province of Quang Ngai has received more than 1,700 foreign experts who will continue their work in local industrial zones and clusters.

Transport infrastructure works progress slowly, official admits
Transport infrastructure works progress slowly, official admits
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

Lack of funds is the main reason for the slow progress of several major transportation works in HCM City, the city People’s Council heard at a session last week.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 