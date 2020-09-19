Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
19/09/2020
Vietnam Airlines conducts first routine international flight since pandemic

19/09/2020    17:01 GMT+7

For the first time in six months, Vietnam Airlines' first routine international commercial flight took off from Hanoi on September 19 morning, heading to Japan.

Flight VN310 marked the beginning of the resumption of regular flights to a number of selected countries in Asia since planes were grounded back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Onboard were Vietnamese trainees, workers, and experts heading back to Tokyo to continue their studies and work after months of disruption.

It also carried a number of Japanese citizens heading home.

All 60 passengers boarding the Vietnam Airlines flight had to present a mandatory proof of a negative coronavirus tests (PCR diagnostics) issued three days before the flight, declare their travel history in the 14 days prior and download contract tracing apps as per health protocols set by the host country. 

The flight crew will all undergo health examinations and be quarantined when they returned to Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines is set to organise two more flights from Hanoi to Tokyo on September 25 and 30, and one from HCM City to Tokyo on September 30.

Budget carrier Vietjet has also announced resumption of flights to Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan (China) starting September 29.

International flights to and from Vietnam were grounded late March after the Government imposed border closures against all foreign entries.

Since then, Vietnamese airlines only carried out a number of irregular flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens overseas or bring in a limited number of foreign investors, highly skilled workers, experts, business managers, diplomats.

Recently, the Vietnamese Government decided to reopen international flights to six Asian destinations – Japan, the RoK, mainland China, Taiwan (China), Cambodia, and Laos – all important partners and deemed to be epidemiologically safe, as the country aims to balance COVID-19 prevention with economic development. VOV/VNA

 
The Vietnam Airlines flight, coded VN310, departs from Hanoi at 6.30hrs for Narita International Airport in Tokyo.
Vietnam Airlines uses Boeing 787 aircraft, one of the most modern planes in its fleet, to fly on the Japan route.
Passengers on board the flight are mostly made up of Vietnamese citizens traveling to work, study, and live in the Far East country.
There were also a number of Japanese citizens on board the flight who want to return home. In addition to passengers, Vietnam Airlines also transports commodities to Japan.
Throughout the flight, passengers are required to wear protective suits whilst maintaining a safe distance from each other.
Throughout the flight, passengers are required to wear protective suits whilst maintaining a safe distance from each other.
They must also undergo RT-PCT tests and fill out a health declaration form ahead of departure.
Following the success of the flight, Vietnam Airlines will launch two further flights from Hanoi to Japan on September 25 and September 29, in addition to another flight from Ho Chi Minh to Tokyo on September 30.
Customers are able to purchase flight tickets to Japan on the national carrier’s website, through its mobile app, or at ticket agents located nationwide.
In addition to Japan, Vietnam Airlines is devising plans aimed at restoring routes to the Republic of Korea, China, Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia.
The flight schedule of the Vietnam-Japan route will be updated in the near future.
Upon their return to Vietnam, all crew members must undergo medical check-ups and spend time in quarantine in line with COVID-19 regulations.
The aircraft is disinfected according to international standards, with special focus given to the entirety of the passenger cabin and the cockpit.
The launch of the flights to carry passengers from Japan to Vietnam will take place following an official decision from the Vietnamese Government.
As a result of the complicated development of COVID-19, Vietnam Airlines originally suspended commercial flights to and from Japan on March 23, with international flights coming to a halt on March 25.
The recovery of regular international flights looks to be a positive signal for Vietnam Airlines, along with the nation’s aviation industry, with COVID-19 being brought under control in many countries and regions.
