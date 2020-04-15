Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15/04/2020 14:30:12 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19

 
 
15/04/2020    14:25 GMT+7

About 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia on a Vietnam Airlines flight specially arranged by the British Embassy in Vietnam and Vietnamese authorities.

Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19 hinh anh 1

Dixong John Garth gets infected with the novel coronavirus during his trip to Vietnam. He have fully recovered and was among about 100 British nationals flying home on a Vietnamese Airline flight on April 13. 

The flight departed Vietnam on April 13, bringing the British tourists who had been stranded in Vietnam and Cambodia because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They included a number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered after treatment in Vietnam.

A number of Vietnamese citizens living in the UK came back on the return flight which landed at Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 15 morning.

Passengers returning home included Vietnamese students and children under 18 years old, disadvantaged and elderly people. After touching down in Vietnam, all passengers were immediately sent to concentrated quarantine areas for health supervision in line with the country's regulations.

The flight was arranged as part of efforts to help foreign diplomatic agencies in Vietnam carry out citizen protection measures.

 

It also transported medical masks as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their British counterparts.

Following the Prime Minister’s direction, Vietnam’s diplomatic representative agencies abroad have been reviewing and drawing up plans to bring home a number of Vietnamese people living overseas with special conditions.

Priority will be given to children under 18, the elderly and sick people in line with the country’s concentrated quarantine capacity./.VNA

British COVID-19 couple thank nation for assistance

British COVID-19 couple thank nation for assistance

Kevin Nevard and his wife Hayley Nevard, a British could who tested positive for COVID-19, have expressed their sincere thanks to medical staff and the authorities of Thua Thien-Hue province

British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery

British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery

“Cảm ơn, cảm ơn, cảm ơn”. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” They were the words repeated over and over by a British man as he was discharged from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital on Sunday after making a full recovery from COVID-19.

 
 

