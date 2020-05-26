Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam airports required to tighten Covid-19 prevention measures

 
 
27/05/2020    11:02 GMT+7

Local airports are required to keep applying safety protocol against Covid-19 as the pandemic has not been radically wiped out.

Vietnam’s aviation authorities have requested airports to abide by the instructions of the prime minister and relevant agencies on Covid-19 prevention and control, especially the protocol on safety operation of airports.

The airports that are designated to receive flights carrying returning overseas Vietnamese, including Van Don, Can Tho, Danang, Cam Ranh are requested to maintain the protocol on cross-infection prevention.

 Vietnam's airports have to comply with safety measures instructed by the Health Ministry.

Airports' staff have to comply with safety measures instructed by the Ministry of Health, including wearing face masks while on duty, washing hands with antiseptic solution, having their body temperature checked, and disinfecting surfaces, among others.

Vietnam has been repatriating its citizens worldwide at the prime minister’s order. The repatriation is based on the evolution of the pandemic and the country’s capacity to quarantine the returnees. The government also plans a roadmap for safe repatriation of Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad due to Covid-19.

Until now, Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways, and Vietjet Air have conducted commercial flights to bring nearly 4,000 Vietnamese citizens home. All passengers underwent heath checks and were placed in quarantine upon arrival in different parts of Vietnam.

Earlier, the Vietnamese government is considering reopening to foreign tourists as the country and the world enter a new normalcy driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting on May 24.

 

Meanwhile, the tourism industry is making efforts to boost the demand of domestic travelers in order to revive the whole tourism industry. Local airlines have also increased their domestic flight routes as well as opened new routes to meet the domestic demand.

In the context of the pandemic, welcoming back foreign tourists should be prepared with a focus on the safety of tourists, local insiders said.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism is also considering mutual validation of health standards with other well-controlled markets to facilitate international arrivals in Vietnam.

The VNAT is anticipating the recovery and disease control of some markets such as South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan (China) and within ASEAN and preparing plan to welcome tourists from those markets. Hanoitimes 

Nhat Minh-Quy Nguyen

Tan Son Nhat Airport to have new terminal

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to a VND10.99 trillion ($472 million) investment for building the Tan Son Nhat airport’s third terminal.

VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade

The feasibility study for Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s runway upgrade has been submitted to the Ministry of Transport for consideration.  

 
 

Other News

.
Self autonomy a trend for Vietnamese universities
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thu Thuy, Acting Director of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks on what universities should do to be considered self-autonomy accredited.

An Giang wants to regulate water flow to avoid landslides
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has petitioned the Government for permission to regulate the flow of the Hau River as the potential risk of serious landslide could occur on National Highway 91.

Sugarcane farmers in Soc Trang Province unable to sell crop
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Sugarcane farmers in Cu Lao Dung District, the largest sugarcane producer in Soc Trang Province, are likely to lose 150ha of sugarcane since they cannot find buyers for their crop, which is ready for harvest.

Ho Chi Minh City trains teachers who going to teach new textbooks
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

In its report to the municipal People’s Committee, the Department of Education and Training said that it is going to train primary teachers who are going to teach new textbooks.

Barbershops in pickup trucks give free haircuts to poor residents in HCMC
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Lately, barbershops in pickup trucks have traveled in roads in Ho Chi Minh City to offer free haircuts to poor residents.

Sedge harvesting in Phu Yen
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

Sedge is a grass-like plant growing near water. They are easily found in the area of O Loan Lagoon in Phu Yen’s Tuy An District. 

HCM City unveils plans to restructure media
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to restructure its media industry and post-revamp will have a total of 19 outlets comprising seven newspapers, one radio and television station each and 10 magazines.

First Zika virus infection detected this year in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health on May 25 confirmed that a 25-year-old man in Da Nang city has been infected with Zika virus, becoming the first case of this infection in Vietnam this year.

Coronavirus: Sleepless nights for doctors in a war zone
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

People in Afghanistan dared to hope for peace, but they are now fighting both violence and the virus.

HCM City to assess pre-feasibility report for Metro Line No 5
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

HCM City People’s Committee has instructed departments to assess a pre-feasibility study report for the first phase of the Metro Line No 5 project.

$43.47-million Hanoi 600 bus stop shelter project proposed
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Up to 600 bus stop shelters are expected to be built in Hanoi with a total investment capital of VND1 trillion (USD43.47 million).

Prison terms proposed for people involved in exam scandal
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The People’s Procuracy in the northern province of Son La on Sunday proposed prison terms from two to 25 years for 12 defendants involved in test score manipulation in the 2018 national high school examinations.

Dong Nai prosecutes director associated with fatal wall collapse
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Dong Nai investigative police agency has decided to prosecute and temporarily detain Ha Duy Hai, director of Ha Hai Nga construction firm, for his alleged responsibility in a wall collapse that killed 10 people and injured 14 others 11 days ago.

One student killed, 12 injured as tree falls at school
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A student has been killed and 12 others were injured after a large tree fell on them at a secondary school in HCM City’s District 3 on Tuesday morning.

Three died as scaffolding cable snaps in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Three workers died and many others were injured after a scaffolding cable snapped at a hydro-power plant project in Kon Tom Province on May 25.

No Smoking Challenge 2020 online contest launched
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

An online contest on tobacco harm prevention was launched across Việt Nam from now till May 31 to celebrate the World No Tobacco Day (May 31) and the National No Tobacco Week 2020 (May 25-31).

Campaign on dangers of smoking carried out at bus stations
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

An information campaign on the dangers of smoking and smoking in public is being carried out at eight bus and ferry stations in HCM City from May 2020 to June 2021 on the occasion of the World Smoke-Free Day on May 31.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 26
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

HCMC quarantines 303 people from Europe
 

Coronavirus outbreak: Five ways Europe is easing lockdown
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

Jogging in a Madrid park, having a Czech beer, taking a Greek ferry - Europe is opening up more.

HCM City to merge three districts to create innovative hub
SOCIETYicon  26/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Home Affairs has submitted a plan to the People's Committee on the merger of three districts and 19 wards in the eastern side of the city.

