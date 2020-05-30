Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The Australia-based website Eastasiaforum.org on May 28 ran an article titled “Vietnam’s COVID-19 political gains” affirming that Vietnam has earned international accolades as one of the successful countries in Asia to contain the coronavirus.

Vietnam among most successful Asian countries in containing coronavirus: Foreign media hinh anh 1

At an airport in Vietnam  - Illustrative image 

According to the author, Vietnam may win more than international praise, especially in political terms.

The country has been highly transparent in its response to the crisis through broadcasting regularly on television and keeping its citizens updated on the pandemic via text messages, the article wrote, adding that national media is being inundated with public praise over the effectiveness of government and the Party.

It affirmed that the effectiveness of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic has helped boost the country’s prestige in the international arena.

With only a fraction of the healthcare budget of other successful countries, the performance of Vietnam’s healthcare services is surprising, as it not only has successfully contained the virus, but also has donated medical supplies to other countries.

The article stressed that the support reflects the country’s international spirit and sense of responsibility, especially when it is currently the chair of ASEAN and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The author also said that Vietnam will likely bounce back quickly after the pandemic thanks to government efficiency and resilience during the crisis. Vietnam’s success in containing the pandemic will make it a good destination for Western firms to invest during the post-coronavirus period, especially firms from the United States or Europe.

 

East Asia Forum is a platform for analysis and research on politics, economics, business, law, security, international relations and society relevant to public policy, centred on the Asia Pacific region. East Asia Forum is catalogued and archived by the National Library of Australia.

Vietnam goes through 45 days without community infections

No new COVID-19 case was recorded in Vietnam overnight, leaving the total at 328 as of 6am on May 31, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Vietnam has gone through 45 days in a row without community transmission.

Among the 328 cases confirmed so far, 188 were imported.

A total of 279 COVID-19 patients or 85 percent have fully recovered, while the remaining 49 are being treated at central and provincial health facilities in a stable condition. Of those, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, and 17 negative at least twice.

As many as 7,870 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are under health monitoring, of whom 69 were quarantined at hospitals, 6,870 at other concentrated facilities and 931 at home and place of residence./.VNA

 
 

