28/09/2020 12:09:15 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020

28/09/2020    10:55 GMT+7

All six members of the Vietnamese team participating in the virtual 61st International Mathematical Olympiad 2020 brought home medals and certificate of merit, including two golds, finishing 17th out of 105 participating countries and territories.

Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020 hinh anh 1

Vietnamese team in the competition (Photo: VNA)

Gold medals went to Ngo Quy Dang, a 10th grader, and Truong Tuan Nghia, a 11th grader, of the school for talented students under the Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi.

Nguyen Nam Trung, a 12th grader of the high school for gifted students under the VNU-Ho Chi Minh City clinched a silver medal while Chu Thi Thanh, a 12th grader from the Vinh Phuc school for gifted students and Tran Nhat Minh, a 12th grader of the Le Hong Phong high school for the gifted earned bronzes.

 

Dinh Vu Tung Lam, a 11th grader of the VNU-Hanoi’s high school for the gifted was awarded with a certificate of merit.

The competition was hosted by Russia, attracting 616 contestants. Up to 316 of them won medals, including 49 golds, 112 silvers and 155 bronzes./.VNA

Vietnam wins gold at International Olympiad in Informatics

Vietnam wins gold at International Olympiad in Informatics

All four Vietnamese students competing at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) successfully brought home prizes, including a gold, during its online format which ran from Sept. 13 - 23.

 
 

