Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:19:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam continues repatriating citizens from EU, US

 
 
18/05/2020    10:56 GMT+7

Vietnam brought citizens home from Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the US - the world's hotspots of coronavirus outbreaks.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on May 16 brought home more than 540 Vietnamese nationals on two repatriation flights from Europe and the US, continuing the country’s efforts to repatriate its stranded citizens.

 Vietnamese passengers check in at Frankfurt. Photo: Vietnam Airlines

Passengers include people of special cases who are children under 18, the elderly, the sick, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women, stranded tourists, workers of expired labor contracts, state employees in mission, and students who finished school, according to Vietnam Airlines.

 Vietnamese passenger at Madrid. Photo: Vietnam Airlines

Flight VN8 from Frankfurt (Germany) to Danang (Vietnam) with stopover at Madrid (Spain) brought about nearly 200 passengers from Germany, Switzerland, and Spain, the hotspots of coronavirus outbreaks in Europe.

This was Vietnam Airlines’ first direct flight from Spain to Vietnam.

On way from Hanoi to Frankfurt, Vietnam Airlines repatriated nearly 250 Germany nationals and brought medical supplies as Vietnamese pandemic relief to German people.

 Vietnamese passengers check in at Washington DC. Photo: Vietnam Airlines

Another flight on the day is from Washington DC to Noi Bai, Hanoi. It was Vietnam Airlines’ second flight to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from the US after the first one from San Francisco on May 8.

 

The return flight between Hanoi and Washington DC with a stopover in Alaska on way back took nearly 40 hours. Vietnam Airlines has used Alaska twice as a fuel stop.

En route to Washington DC, the fight carried a number of passengers and medical supplies donated to American people.

 Vietnam Airlines flight at Alaska, the US: Photo: Ted Stevens Anchorage, Alaska

Vietnam Airlines used Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner for flights to Europe and the US, respectively.

American netizens published a video featuring a Vietnam Airlines 787-10 landing in Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Alaska after flying from Washington DC. The plane then continued back to Hanoi. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham

About 240 Vietnamese return home from France

About 240 Vietnamese return home from France

About 240 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from France on Vietnam Airlines flights on May 5 and 6.

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home

A flight took off at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow on May 12, bringing home over 300 overseas Vietnamese in Russia. It is expected to land in Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province on May 13 morning.

 
 

Other News

.
Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication
Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/05/2020 

Artistic Director and founder of Bangladesh’s Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre Pooja Sengupta shared the Bangladeshi people’s sentiment for President Ho Chi Minh

Russian people hold special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh
Russian people hold special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/05/2020 

The people of the Soviet Union in the past and Russia at present always hold special sentiments for late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh has affirmed.

Stunning view of Muong Thanh golden paddy fields in Dien Bien
Stunning view of Muong Thanh golden paddy fields in Dien Bien
PHOTOSicon  17/05/2020 

As we progress into the middle of May, the entirety of the Muong Thanh paddy fields in the north-western province of Dien Bien has been transformed by swathes of bright yellow, serving to bring a range of romantic scenery to the region.

Hanoi decorated to mark President Ho Chi Minh's birthday
Hanoi decorated to mark President Ho Chi Minh's birthday
PHOTOSicon  17/05/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi have been decorated to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday.

Vinh Long to spend VND400bn on agriculture museum
Vinh Long to spend VND400bn on agriculture museum
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Vinh Long Province People's Committee announced that they had approved construction of the VND400bn ($17m) Mekong Delta Agriculture Museum on May 15.

Life in Vietnam gradually returns to normal: CNN
Life in Vietnam gradually returns to normal: CNN
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

The US-based news channel CNN on May 15 ran an article which depicts life in Vietnam after lifting social distancing measures .

Four more imported cases bring total COVID-19 tally to 318
Four more imported cases bring total COVID-19 tally to 318
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Four more new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on May 16 among Vietnamese returning from abroad, taking the total number of cases to 318 as of 6 pm May 16.

Typhoon Vongfong kills four in Philippines
Typhoon Vongfong kills four in Philippines
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Four people have been killed and 25 others injured by Typhoon Vongfong as it barreled across the Philippines, local media reported on May 16.

Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year
Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Vietnam would face up to 13 storms this year, including several major ones, said an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Vietnamese millennials turn quarantine experiences into app
Vietnamese millennials turn quarantine experiences into app
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Returning to Vietnam on March 14, 22-year-old Nguyen Tuan Minh was among thousands of overseas students fleeing Europe after the continent becoming the global epicentre for COVID-19. 

Vietnam not in condition to declare Covid-19 free yet: Official
Vietnam not in condition to declare Covid-19 free yet: Official
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam should only declare Covid-19 free nationwide when all Covid-19 patients have been cured and there is no longer any risk of infection from overseas.

Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
FEATUREicon  16/05/2020 

There is nothing unusual about barbershops, but in HCM City there is a barbershop that moves.

Vietnamese ride-hailing drivers risk accidents with reckless driving
Vietnamese ride-hailing drivers risk accidents with reckless driving
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Almost one-third of ride-hailing drivers in Vietnam have had a road accident, with an astounding 80% attributing the cause to their own risky driving, according to new research.

Prolonged heat wave expected
Prolonged heat wave expected
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

A heat wave affecting many parts of Vietnam is expected to continue, with temperatures reaching as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

Traffic police to make random inspections from May 15
Traffic police to make random inspections from May 15
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Traffic police nationwide will have the right to stop any driver to check their vehicle registration certificate, driving license, vehicle insurance, certificate of technical safety and environmental protection and other vehicle documents.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 15
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Trillions of VND spent from Central budget to combat Covid-19

Education Ministry requires to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching
Education Ministry requires to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

In its document to people’s committees in cities and provinces yesterday, the Ministry of Education and Training required private-run schools to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching during Covid-19 closure.

VEC deputy general director arrested
VEC deputy general director arrested
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Le Quang Hao, deputy general director of State-run Vietnam Expressway Corporation, was arrested on May 11 over violations in the management of the Danang-Quang Ngai Expressway project.

Woman arrested for smuggling nearly 12,000 meth pills
Woman arrested for smuggling nearly 12,000 meth pills
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Police in the northern province of Son La on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling meth in Moc Chau Plantation Town in Moc Chau District.

Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong Nai
Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong Nai
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

As of 5pm, the local medical sector confirmed 10 people were killed in the accident, including eight who died on the spot and two others at the district hospital.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 