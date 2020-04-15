Vietnam continues ventilator purchases despite Covid-19-free week

Although Vietnam reported no new Covid-19 infection cases for a seventh consecutive day as of Thursday morning, the Ministry of Health is still proposing to buy more ventilators for prevention.









A doctor takes care for a Covid-19 patient at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi

The National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced that the country reported no new infections as of 6 am on April 23, which means the tally has remained at 268 for the past week.

Head of the committee, Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam said that the country has so far effectively controlled the situation but "we must not be subjective and underestimate the epidemic."



Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung has also agreed with a proposal from the Ministry of Health to buy more ventilators for Covid-19 treatment.



Dung said that the pandemic situation was still very complicated in many countries and demand for ventilators was high.



"This will affect our purchase for the equipment from foreign producers," he explained. "The health ministry should soon propose the detailed number of ventilators we need to import and try to work with local producers to make our own equipment."



Vietnam started to ease the social distancing regulations from today, April 23 with restaurants and public transportation being resumed. Trains and flight frequency will also be raised to meet rising demand.



However, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc still noted that the “new normal” practices such as compulsory wearing of face masks in public places and maintaining a safe distance among people in regular activities, while continuing to advise people to refrain from going out or gathering in crowds. Those with a fever should stay at home and consult a doctor to prevent any spreading of the virus in the community. Dtinews

VN schools, businesses make medical robots, ventilators The Electric Power University (EPU), Vingroup, and the Information Technology Center of the Eastern People Military Hospital are just three of many universities, businesses and organizations that have promised to manufacture robots and ventilators.