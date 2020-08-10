Vietnam deports 21 Chinese citizens due to illegal entry

Police in Quang Nam province said on August 9 they are completing procedures to deport 21 Chinese citizens who have illegally entered the locality in recent times, reported VOV.

Chinese citizens have been detained for illegally entering Vietnam (Photo: B.D)



The 21 Chinese citizens were among those who were staying in a residential area in Dien Duong ward, Dien Ban town of Quang Nam province.

The police raided the apartment and detained 21 people, many other managed to escape.

Local medical workers took their samples and test results showed they had not been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The detainees were said to belong to a human trafficking ring masterminded by a number of Vietnamese and Chinese people to illegally bring Chinese nationals into Vietnam. Local authorities decided to prosecute the criminal case.

The Quang Nam police collaborated with their counterparts in northern border Lang Son province to hand over the Chinese fugitives to border guards at Lang Son’s International Friendship Border Gate for expulsion.

Lao Cai police prosecute individuals for organising illegal entry

Police forces operating in Lao Cai province declared on August 9 that they have moved to prosecute two suspects for assisting people to illegally cross the border between Vietnam and China.

According to an investigation conducted by local police, officers at the Lao Cai International Border Gate on July 16 noticed a suspicious taxi as it was in the process of travelling from Lao Cai to Hanoi. Upon stopping the vehicle, guards discovered four Chinese nationals inside.

It was among this group that police were able to pick up two of the trafficking ring’s leaders, with the pair later identified as Phung The Anh of Bao Thang district and Vang Seo Xoa of Muong Khuong district.

Upon being questioned by police, the two suspects admitted that between July 6 and July 15 they had hired a nine-seater car to illegally bring 44 Chinese nationals into the country, earning a total of CNY71,000, equivalent to VND240 million, from their activities. VOV