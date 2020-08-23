Vietnam determined to meet international labor standards

Vietnam is determined to increase its international integration and honor its international labor commitments.

As new free trade agreements signed by Vietnam has taken effect, the country is adhering more closely to international labor standards.

Adopting international labor standards is integral to increasing national competitiveness. Vietnam has joined conventions of the International Labor Organization to make Vietnam’s labor market more compliant with the global market economy.

Comprehensive legal foundation

Since Vietnam became an ILO member in 1992, it has signed 20 conventions, including the Convention on the Minimum Age of Child Labor, the Convention on Equal Remuneration for Men and Women, the Convention against Employment and Occupation Discrimination, the Convention on Forced or Compulsory Labor, the Convention on Employment Policy, and the Convention on Maritime Labor.

Last year alone, Vietnam ratified Convention 88 on Employment Service, Convention 159 on Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment for Disabled Persons, and Convention 98 on the Right to Organize and Collective Bargaining.

Convention 98 is the core document of the ILO concerning fundamental labor principles and rights and a crucial part of new-generation free trade agreements like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, as well as Vietnam’s corporate social responsibility policies.

This year, the Vietnamese National Assembly approved a revised Labor Code with new stipulations to better ensure the rights of workers under international commitments on labor that Vietnam has signed and in line with Vietnam’s implementation of the CPTPP and the EVFTA.

Workers’ rights ensured

Vietnam’s participation in ILO Conventions reflects its determination to eliminate forced labor, promote human rights, and honor the fundamental rights of citizens. It influences Vietnam’s external policies and international integration and demonstrates Vietnam’s political commitment to fulfill its obligations as an ILO member and in new generation free trade agreements.

Vietnam’s adoption of ILO Conventions and its Labor Code revisions reflect a goodwill effort to meet international labor standards for safe working conditions and equitable sharing of prosperity.

ILO Deputy Director General Deborah Greenfield said “Vietnam has made recognizable achievements in revising its Labor Code in line with the 1998 ILO Declaration on Principles and Fundamental Rights in Labor, and has demonstrated a commitment to international labor standards in the context of global economic integration with Resolution 6 on international integration, Resolution 27 on salary policy reform, and Resolution 28 on social insurance policy reform.”

Head of the ILO Committee for International Labor Standards Corrine Vargha emphasised that the ratification of Convention 105 proves Vietnam’s strong commitment to eliminating forced labor in all forms, adding that by adopting Convention 105, Vietnam has shown that it is realizing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals for 2030”.

As Vietnam increases its international integration, its participation in international labor conventions will create a legal foundation for labor relations – a prerequisite for Vietnam's global competitiveness.

VOV

