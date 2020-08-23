Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/08/2020 18:00:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam determined to meet international labor standards

23/08/2020    15:55 GMT+7

Vietnam is determined to increase its international integration and honor its international labor commitments.

As new free trade agreements signed by Vietnam has taken effect, the country is adhering more closely to international labor standards.

Vietnam determined to meet international labor standards

Adopting international labor standards is integral to increasing national competitiveness. Vietnam has joined conventions of the International Labor Organization to make Vietnam’s labor market more compliant with the global market economy.

Comprehensive legal foundation

Since Vietnam became an ILO member in 1992, it has signed 20 conventions, including the Convention on the Minimum Age of Child Labor, the Convention on Equal Remuneration for Men and Women, the Convention against Employment and Occupation Discrimination, the Convention on Forced or Compulsory Labor, the Convention on Employment Policy, and the Convention on Maritime Labor.

Last year alone, Vietnam ratified Convention 88 on Employment Service, Convention 159 on Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment for Disabled Persons, and Convention 98 on the Right to Organize and Collective Bargaining.

Convention 98 is the core document of the ILO concerning fundamental labor principles and rights and a crucial part of new-generation free trade agreements like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, as well as Vietnam’s corporate social responsibility policies.

This year, the Vietnamese National Assembly approved a revised Labor Code with new stipulations to better ensure the rights of workers under international commitments on labor that Vietnam has signed and in line with Vietnam’s implementation of the CPTPP and the EVFTA.

Workers’ rights ensured

 

Vietnam’s participation in ILO Conventions reflects its determination to eliminate forced labor, promote human rights, and honor the fundamental rights of citizens. It influences Vietnam’s external policies and international integration and demonstrates Vietnam’s political commitment to fulfill its obligations as an ILO member and in new generation free trade agreements.

Vietnam’s adoption of ILO Conventions and its Labor Code revisions reflect a goodwill effort to meet international labor standards for safe working conditions and equitable sharing of prosperity.

ILO Deputy Director General Deborah Greenfield said “Vietnam has made recognizable achievements in revising its Labor Code in line with the 1998 ILO Declaration on Principles and Fundamental Rights in Labor, and has demonstrated a commitment to international labor standards in the context of global economic integration with Resolution 6 on international integration, Resolution 27 on salary policy reform, and Resolution 28 on social insurance policy reform.”

Head of the ILO Committee for International Labor Standards Corrine Vargha emphasised that the ratification of Convention 105 proves Vietnam’s strong commitment to eliminating forced labor in all forms, adding that by adopting Convention 105, Vietnam has shown that it is realizing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals for 2030”.

As Vietnam increases its international integration, its participation in international labor conventions will create a legal foundation for labor relations – a prerequisite for Vietnam's global competitiveness.

VOV

VN tourism industry warned of labor shortage after COVID-19

VN tourism industry warned of labor shortage after COVID-19

The massive departure of workers in the industry in the last five months has caused problems for business executives, who will have to find qualified workers in the post-pandemic period.

A common voice in labor relationship needed

A common voice in labor relationship needed

Covid-19 has forced many enterprises to lay off their employees. However, the biggest headache in the labor relationship is how to seek a common voice between employers and employees.

 
 

Other News

.
10 Chinese illegally enter Vietnam for gambling
10 Chinese illegally enter Vietnam for gambling
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Police in Vietnam’s Mong Cai city said on August 23 they have detained a group of 11 Chinese citizens accused of organizing online gambling. Ten of the detainees had illegally entered Vietnam.

COVID-19: Another elderly patient dies in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
COVID-19: Another elderly patient dies in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A 73-year-old woman who was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus has died in Da Nang city, the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 27.

Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims
Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Labelling herself as "the psychic", Vu Thi Hoa says she can locate the remains of unknown martyrs from war. With well-prepared fraudulent tricks, she plays on emotional triggers to get gullible victims to provide her big bucks.

Border security - Vietnam’s holy grail to defeating COVID-19
Border security - Vietnam’s holy grail to defeating COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Since the first cases were reported back in February, Vietnam has done a tremendous job in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, evidenced by global lows in both case count and deaths, as well as a heightened sense of normalcy among the population.

Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Many foreigners who are living and working in Da Nang are positively contributing to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the central city. 

Passion and zeal a winning formula
Passion and zeal a winning formula
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

DamThi Minh Trang from the Le Hong Phong Gifted High School in the northern province of Nam Dinh was one of four Vietnamese contestants to win gold medals at the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad held online in Istanbul.

COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26
COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam has registered no new coronavirus cases, both imported cases and local transmissions, during the past 12 hours, therefore keeping its tally of infections unchanged at 1,014, while the death toll remains at 26.

Woman goes from garment novice to master
Woman goes from garment novice to master
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

A woman in Phu Yen Province had spent several years training labourers to become skilled garment workers, helping them escape poverty.

HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The HCM City Women's Police Team, with 58 members, are practicing motorcycle driving and traffic guide skills in preparation for the launch on August 25.

Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19
Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

More than 2,000 foreigners living in Son Tra district of the central city of Da Nang have been taken samples for Covid-19 test.

Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?
Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Most people love being tall, but sometimes height is not everything. For Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Hoa, 25, from Tra Vinh, a smaller body would be a bonus. 

Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Located in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, Ma May street is continuing to face up to challenges brought about by the return of the COVID-19 epidemic, with many souvenir shops, restaurants, and travel agencies left deserted.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 22
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Health ministry orders halt to inpatient visiting in some medical facilities

Red River water level rises as Chinese dam opens floodgates
Red River water level rises as Chinese dam opens floodgates
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The water level in the Red River section in Lao Cai Province has risen significantly after a Chinese dam opened its floodgates on August 20.

Seven drug traffickers sentenced to death in Vietnam
Seven drug traffickers sentenced to death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The People’s Court of Dien Bien province, north-western Vietnam, on August 21 handed down a death sentence on seven local residents charged with smuggling and trafficking 51kg of heroin in 2019.

Hanoi closes pedestrian streets for COVID-19 prevention
Hanoi closes pedestrian streets for COVID-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

The Hanoi authorities have decided to temporarily close its pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter as of midnight August 21 in an effort to minimize large gatherings on weekends to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 cases
Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam reported two new COVID-19 infections this evening, both in Da Nang city, bring the national tally to 1,009.

Northern Vietnam on alert as Chinese dam opens floodgates
Northern Vietnam on alert as Chinese dam opens floodgates
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Sections of the Red and Duong Rivers running through northern provinces of Vietnam have seen water levels rise after China’s Madushan Dam opened its floodgates for a period of eight hours on August 20.

VND0 supermarket for needy people in Da Nang
VND0 supermarket for needy people in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

A VND0 supermarket has opened in the central city of Da Nang, the epicenter of the country’s current COVID-19 outbreak, to help poor residents overcome difficulties caused by the disease.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian August 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 21
SOCIETYicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam boosts testing capacity to tackle COVID-19 outbreaks

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 