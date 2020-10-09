Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam does well on inequality reduction commitment

10/10/2020    13:41 GMT+7

Vietnam has done well on the Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRII), coming second within ASEAN, and ranking 77 out of 158 countries this year, according to a new analysis from Oxfam and the Development Finance International.

A woman gets financial support from the Government's financial relief package aimed to help vulnerable people overcome difficulties caused by COVID-19. —VNA/VNS Photo

Vietnam is widely acknowledged to have had one of the world’s most successful responses to COVID-19. It moved rapidly with containment; targeted testing, tracking and quarantine; and public communications. It also included measures to limit increases in poverty and inequality, a plan on providing financial relief of US$2.7 billion for 20 million vulnerable people, and paying workers whose contracts were suspended a monthly allowance of VND1.8 million.

Vietnam is to be congratulated on its recent progress in several areas of policy to fight inequality. Compared to other countries in ASEAN, Vietnam’s performance is better in terms of health and social protection spending, collecting high levels of tax, and promoting women’s labour rights, according to the report.

Nevertheless, the findings also show the need to reinforce Vietnamese people-centred policies to fight inequality in the following ways: increasing the CIT rate and reducing corporate tax incentives; increasing spending for public services including education, health, and social protection; and increasing its minimum wage to a living wage, making progress towards universal social protection coverage and access, especially workers in informal and vulnerable employment.

It is also suggested to move ahead with its adoption of laws allowing independent workers’ representative organisations in accordance with ILO conventions and creating an enabling institutional environment for fairer public policy, with citizens and civil society empowered to participate and provide feedback; and monitor and reduce inequality as part of poverty reduction.

The index ranks 158 governments on their policies on public services, tax and workers’ rights, three areas pivotal to reducing inequality and weathering the COVID-19 storm.

 

The analysis reveals that very low spending on public healthcare, weak social safety nets and poor labour rights meant the majority of the world’s countries were woefully ill-equipped to deal with COVID-19.

The CRII shows that only 26 out of 158 countries were spending the recommended 15 per cent of their budgets on health prior to the pandemic, and in 103 countries at least one in three workers lacked basic labour rights and protections, like sick pay, when the virus struck. 

The index highlights that no country in the world was doing enough to tackle inequality prior to the pandemic and while COVID-19 has been a wake-up call for some, many countries are still failing to act. This is helping to fuel the crisis and has increased the vulnerability of people living in poverty, especially women.

Women, who generally earn less, save less and hold insecure jobs, have been particularly hard hit by the lockdowns introduced in response to the pandemic while unpaid care work and gender-based violence have increased dramatically. Nearly half of the world’s countries do not have adequate legislation on sexual assault and 10 countries have no laws on equal pay or gender discrimination.  VNS

Vietnam has won international acclaim for its efforts to enhance gender quality, experts have said.

Vietnam has constantly fine-tuned its policies to boost gender equality and empower women. It has strengthened the role of the political system and mobilized social resources to achieve these goals.

 
 

Vietnam's most modern bus station opens in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The new Mien Dong Bus Station in HCM City’s District 9 will start operation on October 10 after a long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

For the first time ever in Vietnam, a happiness index has been included in a provincial plan for socio-economic development as a key indicator besides conventional metrics such as GDP, poverty rate, employment and social investment.

SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A medical university has offered free training to a student in Thanh Hoa Province after his moving story of helping a disabled friend at school was shared.

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam has introduced university performance metrics, or UPM, to rate national and regional establishments, as well as provide valuable evaluation information of the universities. 

SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to accelerate the application of automated non-stop toll collection services nationwide.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.

SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Many streets in the capital have been decorated with national flags along with colourful flowers and banners as part of celebrations to mark 1,010 years of Thang Long-Hanoi and the upcoming 17th municipal Party Congress.

SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 9 morning

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Houses and restaurants along the Hoai River in Hoi An were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after floodwater breached many buildings following three days of uninterrupted rain.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Bui Manh Hung, textbook author, says the current teaching and learning conditions and the environment for children to develop language is better than that of 20 years ago.

SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

After hearing that Thang Long University would enroll more students, prioritizing students who applied early, parents and students hurried to catch buses to Hanoi at night to line up for application the next morning.

SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Severe floods, caused by torrential rains in recent days, made five people dead and six others missing as of October 8 morning.

SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Economic losses caused by natural disasters in Vietnam this year to September 27 had amounted to VND5 trillion (over $215 million), it was reported at a meeting held in the central province of Quang Binh on October 8.

SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Seven years after being taken from the forest, Ho Van Lang is still spending most of his time by the forest where he had lived for over 40 years with his father.

SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Will Vietnam have a ‘Miracle on the Red River’ like South Korea's ‘Miracle on the Han River’?

SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

A 48-year-old woman from HCM City lacked confidence around her friends after having half of her breast removed because of a cancerous tumour. 

SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

The flexible and creative application of a strategy to prevent, detect, isolate, zone and control COVID-19 had played a decisive role in Vietnam’s successful battle against the pandemic, experts have said.

SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

The central region of Vietnam is experiencing adverse downpours and floods due to being affected by a low pressure.

SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

In three months a short comedy video titled “Rút Không Kịp” by famous artist Huynh Lap has attracted 2.5 million views on Youtube.

