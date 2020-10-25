Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
25/10/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Vietnam enters 53rd consecutive day without community infections

25/10/2020    09:30 GMT+7

Vietnam had no new cases of COVID-19 to report as of 6 a.m on October 25, entering the 53rd consecutive day without any new infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The country has documented 1,160 SARS-CoV-2 infections so far.

Of the total, 691 were infected with the virus domestically, including 551 linked with Da Nang city since the latest coronavirus wave began there on July 25.

Among the patients still under treatment, four have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, three twice, and 16 thrice. Currently, there is no patient in critical conditions.

 

As many as 1,051 patients have recovered while 35 have died from complications related to the disease. Most of the fatalities were the elderly with serious underlying health conditions.

There are 14,576 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present, including 181 in hospitals, 13,208 in concentrated quarantine sites, and 1,187 at home.

VNA

The spokesman of the Japanese Prime Minister during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam from October 18-20, Yoshida Tomoyuki, on October 19 informed the outcomes of the ongoing trip by PM Suga Yoshihide and his spouse.

 
 

SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Hanoi and HCM City are willing to use urban railways once they are put into operation, according to a survey conducted by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) of more than 6,000 residents in the two big cities.

SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

People nationwide have offered support to residents of the flood-stricken central region in recent days, their hearts touched by the plight of thousands of their compatriots.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

PM approves over $23mil. to support flood-hit localities

SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

According to local reports, the country needs almost 45,242 teachers in public preschools in the academic year 2019-2020.

SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

The 22nd Party Congress of Da Nang city concluded on October 22 after three days of sitting, with the issuance of a resolution targeting the comprehensive development of the city over the next five years.

SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

Soldiers of Military Zone 4 found the bodies of two workers buried in a landslide at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien District, the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on Friday.

SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

HCM City aims to reduce traffic accident hotspots

SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The number of foreign investment projects in Vietnam's education sector have increased by 321 compared to five years ago, the registered capital has also increased by over US$3.5 billion.

SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Hundreds of charity groups have come to the central province of Quang Binh to assist flood-hit victims with necessities.

SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The "main pillars" of a planned innovative urban area in the eastern part of HCM City are ready to be connected to form a new administrative unit.

SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Hundreds of floating shelters have been used to shelter many households in flood-hit areas in the central province of Quang Binh.

SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Professor Tran Quy Tuong, director general of the Agency of Information Technology at the Ministry of Health, talks about the use of electronic health records.

SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport plans to offer about 500 bicycles for rent at 50 sites in downtown areas by the end of this year.

SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The international Franconomics forum, a multidisciplinary dialogue on important socio-economic topics of countries in the French-speaking community, kicked off on Thursday in Hanoi under the theme ‘From Start-up to Smart-up’.

SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked the government of the northern upland province of Lao Cai to complete the pre-feasibility study of the Sapa airport project following feedback from the ministries.

SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam an effective ASEAN leader: ASEAN Post

FEATUREicon  23/10/2020 

Many candidates have been excluded from the list of scientists for professorship title this year because they have had a high numbers of scientific articles published. One candidate published 40-50 articles within half a year.

SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

This is the first of a batch of four trains being produced for the line out of a total rolling stock of ten of Hanoi’s second metro line.

SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

Storm Saudel, which has gained strength overnight October 22, is heading toward central Vietnam and is expected to bring heavy rain to the region this weekend.

SOCIETYicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam and Japan have mutually agreed to implement an expedited arrival procedure which will allow certain groups from one country to enter another without undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine on short-term visits.

