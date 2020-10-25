Vietnam enters 53rd consecutive day without community infections

Vietnam had no new cases of COVID-19 to report as of 6 a.m on October 25, entering the 53rd consecutive day without any new infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The country has documented 1,160 SARS-CoV-2 infections so far.

Of the total, 691 were infected with the virus domestically, including 551 linked with Da Nang city since the latest coronavirus wave began there on July 25.

Among the patients still under treatment, four have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, three twice, and 16 thrice. Currently, there is no patient in critical conditions.

As many as 1,051 patients have recovered while 35 have died from complications related to the disease. Most of the fatalities were the elderly with serious underlying health conditions.

There are 14,576 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present, including 181 in hospitals, 13,208 in concentrated quarantine sites, and 1,187 at home.

VNA